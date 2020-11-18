Ophthalmic Drugs Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Ophthalmic Drugs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global Ophthalmic Drugs Market was valued at US$ 26,018.3 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2027.

Overview

Ophthalmic Drugs are the anti-infectives drugs that contained in a product formulated especially to be instilled or applied in the eye or eyes. Ophthalmic anti-infectives include eye drops, gels or ointments. Anti-infectives are drugs that can either kill an infectious agent or inhibit it from spreading.

The ophthalmic infectious diseases produce a discharge whereas inflammatory diseases do not.

North America dominated the global Ophthalmic Drugs Market in 2018 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Highly structured health care industry and introduction of the Affordable Care Act in the U.S. are expected to drive the market in North America.

Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market for retinal disorders and it is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period

Increasing incidence rates of eye related disorders to Drive Market

There is an alarming rise in incidence of eye related diseases, especially in the developed countries, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the ophthalmic drugs market during the forecast period

According to the Prevent Blindness report, the number of people in the U.S. suffering from cataract is expected to increase significantly, and people suffering from diabetic retinopathy in U.S. are also projected to increase

The patients for open angle glaucoma and AMD in U.S. are also projected to increase

The increasing patient pool in developing countries as well as developed regions is estimated to propel healthcare spending for eye treatments in each region and drive the growth of the ophthalmic drugs market.

Advanced retinal treatment approvals for unmet needs in eye disorders to drive the market

Eye diseases such as chronic or recurrent uveitis, optic nerve, neurodegeneration retinitis pigmentosa, retinoblastoma, etc., lack an effective treatment option, and thus are categorized as unmet medical needs within the ophthalmologic diseases space

Several new entrants are dedicated to provide specialized treatment methods for eye diseases:

On May 18 2017, Spark Therapeutics, Inc. submitted the first and only Biological License Application to the U.S. FDA for the treatment of Leber’s congenital amaurosis by gene therapy

On March 25, 2015, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., announced the approval of Eylea, the first VEGF inhibitor approved for dosing on a less than monthly basis for the treatment of diabetic macular edema

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., announced the approval of Eylea, the first VEGF inhibitor approved for dosing on a less than monthly basis for the treatment of diabetic macular edema Severe inflammatory eye diseases, such as uveitis, lacked a solid treatment option earlier to the FDA approval of Humira for the indication of non-infectious intermediate, posterior, and panuveitis in adult patients

In June 2016, the U.S. FDA approved the first and only biologic approved drug, Humira, for the treatment of uveitis

the U.S. FDA approved the first and only biologic approved drug, Humira, for the treatment of uveitis Such approvals for advanced treatment options for the treatment of unmet medical needs in the field of eye disorders are projected to boost the expansion of the global ophthalmic drugs market

Dry Eye Segment to Dominate Market

Based on Disease Indication, the global Ophthalmic Drugs Market has been divided into Dry Eye, Glaucoma, Infection/Inflammation, Retinal Disorders, Allergy, Uveitis, Others. The Retinal Disorders segment has been bifurcated into Wet AMD, Dry AMD, Diabetic Retinopathy, Others. The Dry Eye segment dominated the global Ophthalmic Drugs Market in 2018 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Increasing global pollution, rising use of computers by working professionals, and advanced treatment methods under research by major market players.

Changing environmental factors, increasing pollution, and rising number of market players with aggressive marketing strategies to accelerate the growth of the segment. According to Donelson EyeCare, dry eye disease affects approximately 20 million people in the U.S., and the number is expected to increase exponentially during the forecast period.

people in the U.S., and the number is expected to increase exponentially during the forecast period. Moreover, fewer side effects, optimum price of the pills, and higher efficacy makes it preferable for use among women

Anti-Glaucoma Drugs to be Highly Lucrative Segment

In terms of Therapeutic Class, the global Ophthalmic Drugs Market has been classified into Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Anti-infective Drugs, Anti-Glaucoma Drugs, Anti-allergy Drugs, Anti-VEGF Agents and Others.

The Anti-Glaucoma Drugs segment dominated the Ophthalmic Drugs Market due to increasing prevalence, higher inclination towards combination methods, and rising initiatives for treatment penetration.

North America to Dominate Global Market

In terms of region, the global Ophthalmic Drugs Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Ophthalmic Drugs Market in 2018, followed by Europe.

North America accounted for major share of the global Ophthalmic Drugs Market in 2018. The market is witnessing significant transformations due to changing Medicare policies in the U.S., pricing of branded specialty drugs, and the rising patient pool.

. The market is witnessing significant transformations due to changing Medicare policies in the U.S., pricing of branded specialty drugs, and the rising patient pool. The increasing patient number along with rising health initiatives for treatment awareness are projected to drive the demand for ophthalmic drugs in this region.

The Ophthalmic Drugs Market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to be a fast growing market for ophthalmic drugs due to factors such as high patient pool, rise in the number of local and regional players in Japan and China, and awareness programs by governments for prevention and treatment of vision loss.

to . Asia Pacific is projected to be a fast growing market for ophthalmic drugs due to factors such as high patient pool, rise in the number of local and regional players in Japan and China, and awareness programs by governments for prevention and treatment of vision loss. Increased prevalence of diabetes resulting in high risks of diabetic retinopathy and other retinal disorders among diabetic patients, along with rising geriatric population, are factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific ophthalmic drugs market.

Competitive Landscape

The global Ophthalmic Drugs Market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ALLERGAN, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Bayer AG, Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.), Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., among others.

The global Ophthalmic Drugs Market has been segmented as follows:

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Product Type Prescription Drugs OTC Drugs

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Therapeutic Class Anti-inflammatory Drugs NSAIDs Steroids Anti-infective Drugs Anti-fungal Drugs Anti-bacterial Drugs Others Anti-glaucoma Drugs Alpha Agonist Beta Blockers Prostaglandin Analogs Combined Medication Others Anti-allergy Drugs Anti-VEGF Agents Others

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Disease Indication Dry Eye Glaucoma Infection/Inflammation Retinal Disorders Wet AMD Dry AMD Diabetic Retinopathy Others Allergy Uveitis Others

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Distribution Channels Hospital Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Independent Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



