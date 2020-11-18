Birthday Candle Market Estimated To Record Highest CAGR by 2027

Birthday candles are short, slight taper candles made from nontoxic paraffin wax that are safe even if they drip onto the frosting. Paraffin wax candles are made from a petroleum byproduct. Paraffin wax candles that are not manufactured in adherence to prescribed regulations are often harmful for health; however, a completely safe alternative to paraffin wax birthday candles is pure beeswax birthday candles. Beeswax burns clearly and is naturally healthier. These candles are not made from processed synthetic ingredients and are virtually dripless.

Key Drivers of Global Birthday Candle Market

Rising disposable income of individuals worldwide has resulted in increasing affordability of birthday celebrations. This has fueled the global birthday candle market. Additionally, innovative birthday candles are gaining popularity among children, which is catering to the rise in demand for birthday candles. Sparkler candles, DIY fruit candles, glitter candles, and novelty candles are a few examples of innovative candles, which in turn is boosting the global birthday candles market.

Advent of e-commerce platforms has helped consumers by providing a wide variety of products to choose from at affordable prices. E-commerce platforms also help manufacturers and sellers to expand their geographic presence, thereby propelling the global birthday candle market.

Usage of low cost birthday candles is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market:

Most birthday candles that are manufactured worldwide do not comply with prescribed regulations. Paraffin, a key chemical used in the manufacture of birthday candles, is toxic in nature. Birthday candles often melt on the cake, which is often consumed and can cause health issues as most paraffin candles emits chemicals such as toluene, benzene and naphthalene. This, in turn, is anticipated to hamper the birthday candle market.

Increasing innovation leading to advent of new agronomic and environment-friendly designs to offer attractive opportunities to global birthday candle market

Innovative designs of birthday candles are anticipated to offer significant opportunities to the global birthday candle market. For instance, edible birthday candles are not made of wax and can be consumed safely. Such innovation is anticipated to offer considerable opportunities to the global birthday candle market.

Asia Pacific to offer lucrative opportunity to global birthday candle market

In terms of geography, the global birthday candle market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

Companies in North America and Europe are home to a few key companies that specialize in the manufacture of birthday candles

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is a highly lucrative market for birthday candles, globally. China is a prominent manufacturer of birthday candles.

South America and Middle East & Africa are expected to offer significant opportunity to the birthday candle market.

Key Players Operating in Global Birthday Candle Market

The global birthday candle market is highly fragmented market owing to the presence of several key global players coupled with numerous regional-based birthday candle manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global birthday candle market include: