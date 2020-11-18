Global Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Market 2020: by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Application Research Report Analysis and Forecast to 2022

” The market report on Global Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction market serves as a requisite tool to understand and assess various facets of the market to unravel crucial details on tactical strategies that steer effective growth prognosis trajectory in global Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction market.

The report has been designed to include both qualitative and quantitative developments, including various milestones that remain top manufacturer choices to herald a throbbing business outlook.This dedicated research to unravel new developments across Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction market spans across a multitude of businesses spread across diverse regional hotspots to ensure actionable deliverable. The report is a close replica, representing exact developments, besides other notable elements such as barriers, hindrances, novel opportunities and superlative trends that denote a healthy growth environment for global Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction market.

Top Manufacturers:

?Global Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Executive Summary

This report studies the Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction market by product and Application/end industries.

In 2017, the global Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction market size was 745.59 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1117.26 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.08% during 2018-2025.

As to what constitutes the important elements of digital transformation in construction, out report draws out three main areas.

Big data management

The first is the need for big data: management of bulk data. This allows for information sharing on transparent and accountable platforms and processes. This enables a company to work with materials, equipment and labor suppliers in collaborative and inclusive decision-making ways. Moreover, big data capture allows for improved better analysis and prediction. An example is with Malaysiaâ€™s Mass Rapid Transit Corporation which has begun leveraging cloud-based collaboration on a common data environment, in partnership with Microsoftâ€™s Global ISV and Bentley Systems to enable better big data analysis as major transportation projects develop.

Automation

The second area is with automation. The use of machines, whether programmed diggers or drones, facilitates competitiveness and reduces unpredictability. In turn this helps to minimize time wastage and helps to keep control over cost overruns. Furthermore, robotics can improve resiliency to they types of threats and interruptions that can affect manual labor. With automation, drone technology is one of the tools a construction company can employ to produce digital data, such as ground-based scanning. Such data can produce 3D modelling and merging images to form a seamless mosaic. Additionally, drone technology can be deployed rapidly, safely and cost-effectively.

Standardization

The third area is with standardization. This generates efficient resource management and it simplifies operations and the supply chain. Furthermore, the use of computers to set appropriate quality attributes helps to minimize waste and it can boost efficiency. An example of a standardization package comes from Katerra. The software brings Building Information Modeling tools and computational design and integrates these with global supply chain infrastructures, which enables efficient material ordering, manufacturing, tracking, and delivery.

Barriers to progress

The barriers to digital transformation, according to our analysts, and less often with the core construction form and more so with subsectors, and stakeholders who have yet to go digital. Issues can also exist within firms where there are multiple sites and communication breakdowns occur due to incompatibility of technology. Working in synchronicity with partner companies helps to overcome these barriers.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Proceeding from overview and executive summary, this report on global Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction market defines market segments in particular, highlighting the segment reckoning growth stimulus and revenue maximization in global Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction market. The report encompasses various drivers, opportunities, challenges and restraints, besides highlighting notable trends. Details on SWT, PESTEL, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been tagged in the report, besides meticulously gauging int0 micro and macroeconomic factors that stir holistic growth prognosis, denoted by a healthy growth trajectory in global Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction market.

By segmentation, global Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction market is widely segmented into:

Product-based segment analysis: This report section minutely follows various segments, omnipresent in the market, besides entailing their potential in steering holistic growth overview. Each of the segments identified in the market have been adjudged on various parameters, followed by their revenue generating mettle.

Application-based segment analysis: Each of the applications undertaken by users have been crucially assessed in this report section. Based on the applicability, users can well determine which segment is the closest in reckoning high value growth in global Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction market.

Regional Segmentation: In the subsequent sections, the report also unwinds specific region-specific details in the report, identifying dominant regional hubs. Growth steering capabilities of each of the regions has been put to test on the basis of several parameters to understand customer behavior, vendor preferences and activities that simultaneously design growth appropriate market conditions in global Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction market.

Product Type Segmentation:

Industry Segmentation:

This specific research report presentation is a well-composed market analytical documentation, denoting conditions in current and future-specific timelines. Crucial statistical data pertaining to market conditions in real and historical times have been professionally upheld to induce high value business decisions amongst players and stakeholders. Additionally, the report is a ready-to-refer business documentation to aptly ease curiosity of researchers, stakeholders and players operationally active in global Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction market.

Frequent Reader Queries Identified and Answered:

The report in its attempt to encourage high revenue steering market decisions and vendor activities favoring relentless growth and steady revenue streams, makes honest attempts at identifying some of the most cynical reader queries and appropriately resolving the same.

The following is a brief of some of the most crucial reader queries the report attempts to address:

Tentative market size and valuations besides growth rate likly to be expected in the forecast years

Prominent growth triggers and factors pushing growth trajectory

An evaluation of market risks, challenges, and barriers that interfere with healthy growth prognosis in global Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction market.

Top-notch vendor analysis with emphasis in frontline players

Dominant trend identification and their prominence in business decision enablement

An in-depth analysis of Five Forces Model

Dominant opportunity assessment

Clear identification of dominant market players with illustrative analysis of their growth steering activities.

Besides entailing details on market vendor landscape and their growth specific business decisions, this section of the report further expands details on regional overview with full-fledged information on country and region-specific developments. The market has been split into prominent regions, besides further breaking relevant details on country specific growth across places such as Mexico, Canada, Spain, Germany. France, UK, Japan, China, India, Brazil. Argentina, South Africa.

Table of Contents

Section 1 Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Product Definition

Section 2 Global Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Business Revenue

2.3 Global Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Business Introduction

3.1 Skyworks?US? Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Business Introduction

3.1.1 Skyworks?US? Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2017

3.1.2 Skyworks?US? Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 Skyworks?US? Interview Record

3.1.4 Skyworks?US? Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Business Profile

3.1.5 Skyworks?US? Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Product Specification

3.2 Qorvo?US? Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Business Introduction

3.2.1 Qorvo?US? Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2017

3.2.2 Qorvo?US? Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Business Distribution by Region

3.2.3 Interview Record

3.2.4 Qorvo?US? Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Business Overview

3.2.5 Qorvo?US? Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Product Specification

3.3 TriQuint?US? Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Business Introduction

3.3.1 TriQuint?US? Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2017

3.3.2 TriQuint?US? Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Business Distribution by Region

3.3.3 Interview Record

3.3.4 TriQuint?US? Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Business Overview

3.3.5 TriQuint?US? Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Product Specification

3.4 RFMD?US? Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Business Introduction

3.5 Avago?US? Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Business Introduction

3.6 Murata?Japan? Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Business Introduction

…

