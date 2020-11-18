PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Size, Regional Growth Analysis, Outlook and Forecast Data 2020-2027

The global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Segment by Type, the PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor market is segmented into

Indoor

Outdoor

Segment by Application, the PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Share Analysis

PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor business, the date to enter into the PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor market, PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Siemens AG

Emerson Electric

3M Company

TSI

Ingersoll Rand PLC

Horiba

Testo AG

Aeroqual

Nest Labs

Major Points of Table Of Content

Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Indoor

1.4.3 Outdoor

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Industrial

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

12.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Products Offered

12.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

12.2 Siemens AG

12.2.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

12.2.2 Siemens AG Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Siemens AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Siemens AG PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Products Offered

12.2.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

12.3 Emerson Electric

12.3.1 Emerson Electric Corporation Information

12.3.2 Emerson Electric Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Emerson Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Emerson Electric PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Products Offered

12.3.5 Emerson Electric Recent Development

12.4 3M Company

12.4.1 3M Company Corporation Information

12.4.2 3M Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 3M Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 3M Company PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Products Offered

12.4.5 3M Company Recent Development

12.5 TSI

12.5.1 TSI Corporation Information

12.5.2 TSI Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 TSI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 TSI PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Products Offered

12.5.5 TSI Recent Development

12.6 Ingersoll Rand PLC

12.6.1 Ingersoll Rand PLC Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ingersoll Rand PLC Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Ingersoll Rand PLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Ingersoll Rand PLC PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Products Offered

12.6.5 Ingersoll Rand PLC Recent Development

12.7 Horiba

12.7.1 Horiba Corporation Information

12.7.2 Horiba Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Horiba Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Horiba PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Products Offered

12.7.5 Horiba Recent Development

12.8 Testo AG

12.8.1 Testo AG Corporation Information

12.8.2 Testo AG Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Testo AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Testo AG PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Products Offered

12.8.5 Testo AG Recent Development

12.9 Aeroqual

12.9.1 Aeroqual Corporation Information

12.9.2 Aeroqual Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Aeroqual Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Aeroqual PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Products Offered

12.9.5 Aeroqual Recent Development

12.10 Nest Labs

12.10.1 Nest Labs Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nest Labs Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Nest Labs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Nest Labs PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Products Offered

12.10.5 Nest Labs Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

