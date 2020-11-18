AC Induction Motors Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2020-2027: Evaluating By Global Leading Players

The global AC Induction Motors report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global AC Induction Motors report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global AC Induction Motors market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Global AC Induction Motors Scope and Market Size

AC Induction Motors market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AC Induction Motors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the AC Induction Motors market is segmented into

Single-Phase

Three-Phase

Segment by Application, the AC Induction Motors market is segmented into

Chemical Industry

Logistics Industry

Engineering and Manufacturing Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The AC Induction Motors market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the AC Induction Motors market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and AC Induction Motors Market Share Analysis

AC Induction Motors market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in AC Induction Motors business, the date to enter into the AC Induction Motors market, AC Induction Motors product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

ABB

Emerson

GE

TECO

Regal-Beloit

Nidec

Siemens

Tatung

Hitachi

WEG

Bosch Rexroth

SEW-Eurodrive

Cummins

YASKAWA

Toshiba

VEM

NORD

Landert

ABM Greiffenberger

SPG

Brook Crompton

Sterling Electric

Wolong

XEMC

JLEM

Huali Group

Jiangte

WNM

Ydmotor

Dazhong

Major Points of Table Of Content

Global AC Induction Motors Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 AC Induction Motors Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key AC Induction Motors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global AC Induction Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Single-Phase

1.4.3 Three-Phase

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global AC Induction Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Chemical Industry

1.5.3 Logistics Industry

1.5.4 Engineering and Manufacturing Industry

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global AC Induction Motors Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global AC Induction Motors Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global AC Induction Motors, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 AC Induction Motors Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global AC Induction Motors Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global AC Induction Motors Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 AC Induction Motors Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global AC Induction Motors Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top AC Induction Motors Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global AC Induction Motors Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global AC Induction Motors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AC Induction Motors Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global AC Induction Motors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global AC Induction Motors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global AC Induction Motors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 AC Induction Motors Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers AC Induction Motors Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into AC Induction Motors Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global AC Induction Motors Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 AC Induction Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global AC Induction Motors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 AC Induction Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global AC Induction Motors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global AC Induction Motors Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 AC Induction Motors Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 AC Induction Motors Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global AC Induction Motors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan AC Induction Motors Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan AC Induction Motors Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan AC Induction Motors Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan AC Induction Motors Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top AC Induction Motors Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top AC Induction Motors Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan AC Induction Motors Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan AC Induction Motors Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan AC Induction Motors Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan AC Induction Motors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan AC Induction Motors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan AC Induction Motors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan AC Induction Motors Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan AC Induction Motors Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan AC Induction Motors Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan AC Induction Motors Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan AC Induction Motors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan AC Induction Motors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan AC Induction Motors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan AC Induction Motors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America AC Induction Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America AC Induction Motors Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America AC Induction Motors Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe AC Induction Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe AC Induction Motors Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe AC Induction Motors Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific AC Induction Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific AC Induction Motors Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific AC Induction Motors Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America AC Induction Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America AC Induction Motors Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America AC Induction Motors Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa AC Induction Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa AC Induction Motors Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa AC Induction Motors Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 ABB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 ABB AC Induction Motors Products Offered

12.1.5 ABB Recent Development

12.2 Emerson

12.2.1 Emerson Corporation Information

12.2.2 Emerson Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Emerson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Emerson AC Induction Motors Products Offered

12.2.5 Emerson Recent Development

12.3 GE

12.3.1 GE Corporation Information

12.3.2 GE Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 GE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 GE AC Induction Motors Products Offered

12.3.5 GE Recent Development

12.4 TECO

12.4.1 TECO Corporation Information

12.4.2 TECO Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 TECO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 TECO AC Induction Motors Products Offered

12.4.5 TECO Recent Development

12.5 Regal-Beloit

12.5.1 Regal-Beloit Corporation Information

12.5.2 Regal-Beloit Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Regal-Beloit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Regal-Beloit AC Induction Motors Products Offered

12.5.5 Regal-Beloit Recent Development

12.6 Nidec

12.6.1 Nidec Corporation Information

12.6.2 Nidec Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Nidec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Nidec AC Induction Motors Products Offered

12.6.5 Nidec Recent Development

12.7 Siemens

12.7.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.7.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Siemens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Siemens AC Induction Motors Products Offered

12.7.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.8 Tatung

12.8.1 Tatung Corporation Information

12.8.2 Tatung Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Tatung Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Tatung AC Induction Motors Products Offered

12.8.5 Tatung Recent Development

12.9 Hitachi

12.9.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Hitachi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Hitachi AC Induction Motors Products Offered

12.9.5 Hitachi Recent Development

12.10 WEG

12.10.1 WEG Corporation Information

12.10.2 WEG Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 WEG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 WEG AC Induction Motors Products Offered

12.10.5 WEG Recent Development

12.12 SEW-Eurodrive

12.12.1 SEW-Eurodrive Corporation Information

12.12.2 SEW-Eurodrive Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 SEW-Eurodrive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 SEW-Eurodrive Products Offered

12.12.5 SEW-Eurodrive Recent Development

12.13 Cummins

12.13.1 Cummins Corporation Information

12.13.2 Cummins Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Cummins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Cummins Products Offered

12.13.5 Cummins Recent Development

12.14 YASKAWA

12.14.1 YASKAWA Corporation Information

12.14.2 YASKAWA Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 YASKAWA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 YASKAWA Products Offered

12.14.5 YASKAWA Recent Development

12.15 Toshiba

12.15.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.15.2 Toshiba Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Toshiba Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Toshiba Products Offered

12.15.5 Toshiba Recent Development

12.16 VEM

12.16.1 VEM Corporation Information

12.16.2 VEM Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 VEM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 VEM Products Offered

12.16.5 VEM Recent Development

12.17 NORD

12.17.1 NORD Corporation Information

12.17.2 NORD Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 NORD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 NORD Products Offered

12.17.5 NORD Recent Development

12.18 Landert

12.18.1 Landert Corporation Information

12.18.2 Landert Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Landert Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Landert Products Offered

12.18.5 Landert Recent Development

12.19 ABM Greiffenberger

12.19.1 ABM Greiffenberger Corporation Information

12.19.2 ABM Greiffenberger Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 ABM Greiffenberger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 ABM Greiffenberger Products Offered

12.19.5 ABM Greiffenberger Recent Development

12.20 SPG

12.20.1 SPG Corporation Information

12.20.2 SPG Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 SPG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 SPG Products Offered

12.20.5 SPG Recent Development

12.21 Brook Crompton

12.21.1 Brook Crompton Corporation Information

12.21.2 Brook Crompton Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Brook Crompton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Brook Crompton Products Offered

12.21.5 Brook Crompton Recent Development

12.22 Sterling Electric

12.22.1 Sterling Electric Corporation Information

12.22.2 Sterling Electric Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Sterling Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Sterling Electric Products Offered

12.22.5 Sterling Electric Recent Development

12.23 Wolong

12.23.1 Wolong Corporation Information

12.23.2 Wolong Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Wolong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Wolong Products Offered

12.23.5 Wolong Recent Development

12.24 XEMC

12.24.1 XEMC Corporation Information

12.24.2 XEMC Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 XEMC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 XEMC Products Offered

12.24.5 XEMC Recent Development

12.25 JLEM

12.25.1 JLEM Corporation Information

12.25.2 JLEM Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 JLEM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 JLEM Products Offered

12.25.5 JLEM Recent Development

12.26 Huali Group

12.26.1 Huali Group Corporation Information

12.26.2 Huali Group Description and Business Overview

12.26.3 Huali Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.26.4 Huali Group Products Offered

12.26.5 Huali Group Recent Development

12.27 Jiangte

12.27.1 Jiangte Corporation Information

12.27.2 Jiangte Description and Business Overview

12.27.3 Jiangte Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.27.4 Jiangte Products Offered

12.27.5 Jiangte Recent Development

12.28 WNM

12.28.1 WNM Corporation Information

12.28.2 WNM Description and Business Overview

12.28.3 WNM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.28.4 WNM Products Offered

12.28.5 WNM Recent Development

12.29 Ydmotor

12.29.1 Ydmotor Corporation Information

12.29.2 Ydmotor Description and Business Overview

12.29.3 Ydmotor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.29.4 Ydmotor Products Offered

12.29.5 Ydmotor Recent Development

12.30 Dazhong

12.30.1 Dazhong Corporation Information

12.30.2 Dazhong Description and Business Overview

12.30.3 Dazhong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.30.4 Dazhong Products Offered

12.30.5 Dazhong Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key AC Induction Motors Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 AC Induction Motors Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

