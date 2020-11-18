AC Induction Motors Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2020-2027: Evaluating By Global Leading Players

The global AC Induction Motors report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global AC Induction Motors report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.
The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.
The global AC Induction Motors market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.
The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.
The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.
Global AC Induction Motors Scope and Market Size
AC Induction Motors market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AC Induction Motors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the AC Induction Motors market is segmented into
Single-Phase
Three-Phase
Segment by Application, the AC Induction Motors market is segmented into
Chemical Industry
Logistics Industry
Engineering and Manufacturing Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The AC Induction Motors market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the AC Induction Motors market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and AC Induction Motors Market Share Analysis
AC Induction Motors market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in AC Induction Motors business, the date to enter into the AC Induction Motors market, AC Induction Motors product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
ABB
Emerson
GE
TECO
Regal-Beloit
Nidec
Siemens
Tatung
Hitachi
WEG
Bosch Rexroth
SEW-Eurodrive
Cummins
YASKAWA
Toshiba
VEM
NORD
Landert
ABM Greiffenberger
SPG
Brook Crompton
Sterling Electric
Wolong
XEMC
JLEM
Huali Group
Jiangte
WNM
Ydmotor
Dazhong
Major Points of Table Of Content
Global AC Induction Motors Market Research Report 2020-2027
1 Study Coverage
1.1 AC Induction Motors Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key AC Induction Motors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global AC Induction Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Single-Phase
1.4.3 Three-Phase
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global AC Induction Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Chemical Industry
1.5.3 Logistics Industry
1.5.4 Engineering and Manufacturing Industry
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global AC Induction Motors Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global AC Induction Motors Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global AC Induction Motors, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 AC Induction Motors Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global AC Induction Motors Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global AC Induction Motors Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 AC Induction Motors Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global AC Induction Motors Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top AC Induction Motors Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global AC Induction Motors Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global AC Induction Motors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AC Induction Motors Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global AC Induction Motors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global AC Induction Motors Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global AC Induction Motors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 AC Induction Motors Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers AC Induction Motors Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into AC Induction Motors Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global AC Induction Motors Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 AC Induction Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global AC Induction Motors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 AC Induction Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global AC Induction Motors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global AC Induction Motors Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 AC Induction Motors Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 AC Induction Motors Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global AC Induction Motors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 Japan AC Induction Motors Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 Japan AC Induction Motors Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 Japan AC Induction Motors Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 Japan AC Induction Motors Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top AC Induction Motors Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 Japan Top AC Induction Motors Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 Japan AC Induction Motors Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 Japan AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 Japan AC Induction Motors Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 Japan AC Induction Motors Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 Japan AC Induction Motors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 Japan AC Induction Motors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 Japan AC Induction Motors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 Japan AC Induction Motors Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 Japan AC Induction Motors Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 Japan AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 Japan AC Induction Motors Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 Japan AC Induction Motors Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 Japan AC Induction Motors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 Japan AC Induction Motors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 Japan AC Induction Motors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 Japan AC Induction Motors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America AC Induction Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America AC Induction Motors Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America AC Induction Motors Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe AC Induction Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe AC Induction Motors Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe AC Induction Motors Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific AC Induction Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific AC Induction Motors Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific AC Induction Motors Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America AC Induction Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America AC Induction Motors Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America AC Induction Motors Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa AC Induction Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa AC Induction Motors Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa AC Induction Motors Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 ABB
12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information
12.1.2 ABB Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 ABB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 ABB AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.1.5 ABB Recent Development
12.2 Emerson
12.2.1 Emerson Corporation Information
12.2.2 Emerson Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Emerson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Emerson AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.2.5 Emerson Recent Development
12.3 GE
12.3.1 GE Corporation Information
12.3.2 GE Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 GE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 GE AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.3.5 GE Recent Development
12.4 TECO
12.4.1 TECO Corporation Information
12.4.2 TECO Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 TECO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 TECO AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.4.5 TECO Recent Development
12.5 Regal-Beloit
12.5.1 Regal-Beloit Corporation Information
12.5.2 Regal-Beloit Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Regal-Beloit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Regal-Beloit AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.5.5 Regal-Beloit Recent Development
12.6 Nidec
12.6.1 Nidec Corporation Information
12.6.2 Nidec Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Nidec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Nidec AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.6.5 Nidec Recent Development
12.7 Siemens
12.7.1 Siemens Corporation Information
12.7.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Siemens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Siemens AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.7.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.8 Tatung
12.8.1 Tatung Corporation Information
12.8.2 Tatung Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Tatung Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Tatung AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.8.5 Tatung Recent Development
12.9 Hitachi
12.9.1 Hitachi Corporation Information
12.9.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Hitachi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Hitachi AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.9.5 Hitachi Recent Development
12.10 WEG
12.10.1 WEG Corporation Information
12.10.2 WEG Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 WEG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 WEG AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.10.5 WEG Recent Development
12.12 SEW-Eurodrive
12.12.1 SEW-Eurodrive Corporation Information
12.12.2 SEW-Eurodrive Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 SEW-Eurodrive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 SEW-Eurodrive Products Offered
12.12.5 SEW-Eurodrive Recent Development
12.13 Cummins
12.13.1 Cummins Corporation Information
12.13.2 Cummins Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Cummins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Cummins Products Offered
12.13.5 Cummins Recent Development
12.14 YASKAWA
12.14.1 YASKAWA Corporation Information
12.14.2 YASKAWA Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 YASKAWA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 YASKAWA Products Offered
12.14.5 YASKAWA Recent Development
12.15 Toshiba
12.15.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
12.15.2 Toshiba Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Toshiba Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Toshiba Products Offered
12.15.5 Toshiba Recent Development
12.16 VEM
12.16.1 VEM Corporation Information
12.16.2 VEM Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 VEM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 VEM Products Offered
12.16.5 VEM Recent Development
12.17 NORD
12.17.1 NORD Corporation Information
12.17.2 NORD Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 NORD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 NORD Products Offered
12.17.5 NORD Recent Development
12.18 Landert
12.18.1 Landert Corporation Information
12.18.2 Landert Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Landert Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Landert Products Offered
12.18.5 Landert Recent Development
12.19 ABM Greiffenberger
12.19.1 ABM Greiffenberger Corporation Information
12.19.2 ABM Greiffenberger Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 ABM Greiffenberger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 ABM Greiffenberger Products Offered
12.19.5 ABM Greiffenberger Recent Development
12.20 SPG
12.20.1 SPG Corporation Information
12.20.2 SPG Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 SPG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 SPG Products Offered
12.20.5 SPG Recent Development
12.21 Brook Crompton
12.21.1 Brook Crompton Corporation Information
12.21.2 Brook Crompton Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Brook Crompton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Brook Crompton Products Offered
12.21.5 Brook Crompton Recent Development
12.22 Sterling Electric
12.22.1 Sterling Electric Corporation Information
12.22.2 Sterling Electric Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 Sterling Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.22.4 Sterling Electric Products Offered
12.22.5 Sterling Electric Recent Development
12.23 Wolong
12.23.1 Wolong Corporation Information
12.23.2 Wolong Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 Wolong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.23.4 Wolong Products Offered
12.23.5 Wolong Recent Development
12.24 XEMC
12.24.1 XEMC Corporation Information
12.24.2 XEMC Description and Business Overview
12.24.3 XEMC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.24.4 XEMC Products Offered
12.24.5 XEMC Recent Development
12.25 JLEM
12.25.1 JLEM Corporation Information
12.25.2 JLEM Description and Business Overview
12.25.3 JLEM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.25.4 JLEM Products Offered
12.25.5 JLEM Recent Development
12.26 Huali Group
12.26.1 Huali Group Corporation Information
12.26.2 Huali Group Description and Business Overview
12.26.3 Huali Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.26.4 Huali Group Products Offered
12.26.5 Huali Group Recent Development
12.27 Jiangte
12.27.1 Jiangte Corporation Information
12.27.2 Jiangte Description and Business Overview
12.27.3 Jiangte Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.27.4 Jiangte Products Offered
12.27.5 Jiangte Recent Development
12.28 WNM
12.28.1 WNM Corporation Information
12.28.2 WNM Description and Business Overview
12.28.3 WNM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.28.4 WNM Products Offered
12.28.5 WNM Recent Development
12.29 Ydmotor
12.29.1 Ydmotor Corporation Information
12.29.2 Ydmotor Description and Business Overview
12.29.3 Ydmotor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.29.4 Ydmotor Products Offered
12.29.5 Ydmotor Recent Development
12.30 Dazhong
12.30.1 Dazhong Corporation Information
12.30.2 Dazhong Description and Business Overview
12.30.3 Dazhong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.30.4 Dazhong Products Offered
12.30.5 Dazhong Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key AC Induction Motors Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 AC Induction Motors Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
