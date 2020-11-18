Solar Microinverter Market Size, Regional Growth Analysis, Outlook and Forecast Data 2020-2027

The global Solar Microinverter report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Solar Microinverter report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global Solar Microinverter market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Segment by Type, the Solar Microinverter market is segmented into

Grid-Connected Solar Microinverter

Grid-Off Solar Microinverter

Segment by Application, the Solar Microinverter market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Solar Microinverter market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Solar Microinverter market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Solar Microinverter Market Share Analysis

Solar Microinverter market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Solar Microinverter business, the date to enter into the Solar Microinverter market, Solar Microinverter product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Enphase Energy

SolarEdge Technologies

SMA

SunPower

Power-One

Sungrow

AP System

Samil Power

Major Points of Table Of Content

Global Solar Microinverter Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Solar Microinverter Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Solar Microinverter Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Solar Microinverter Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Grid-Connected Solar Microinverter

1.4.3 Grid-Off Solar Microinverter

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solar Microinverter Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Solar Microinverter Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Solar Microinverter Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Solar Microinverter Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Solar Microinverter, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Solar Microinverter Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Solar Microinverter Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Solar Microinverter Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Solar Microinverter Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Solar Microinverter Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Solar Microinverter Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Solar Microinverter Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Solar Microinverter Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Solar Microinverter Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Solar Microinverter Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Solar Microinverter Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Solar Microinverter Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Solar Microinverter Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Solar Microinverter Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solar Microinverter Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Solar Microinverter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Solar Microinverter Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Solar Microinverter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Solar Microinverter Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Solar Microinverter Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Solar Microinverter Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Solar Microinverter Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Solar Microinverter Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Solar Microinverter Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Solar Microinverter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Solar Microinverter Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Solar Microinverter Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Solar Microinverter Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Solar Microinverter Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Solar Microinverter Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Solar Microinverter Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Solar Microinverter Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Solar Microinverter Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Solar Microinverter Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Solar Microinverter Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Solar Microinverter Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Solar Microinverter Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Solar Microinverter Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Solar Microinverter Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Solar Microinverter Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Solar Microinverter Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Solar Microinverter Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Solar Microinverter Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Solar Microinverter Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Solar Microinverter Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Solar Microinverter Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Solar Microinverter Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Solar Microinverter Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Solar Microinverter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Solar Microinverter Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Solar Microinverter Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Solar Microinverter Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Solar Microinverter Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Solar Microinverter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Solar Microinverter Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Solar Microinverter Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Solar Microinverter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Solar Microinverter Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Solar Microinverter Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Solar Microinverter Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Solar Microinverter Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Solar Microinverter Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Solar Microinverter Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Solar Microinverter Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Solar Microinverter Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Solar Microinverter Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Solar Microinverter Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Solar Microinverter Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Solar Microinverter Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Solar Microinverter Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Solar Microinverter Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Solar Microinverter Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Microinverter Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Microinverter Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Microinverter Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Enphase Energy

12.1.1 Enphase Energy Corporation Information

12.1.2 Enphase Energy Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Enphase Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Enphase Energy Solar Microinverter Products Offered

12.1.5 Enphase Energy Recent Development

12.2 SolarEdge Technologies

12.2.1 SolarEdge Technologies Corporation Information

12.2.2 SolarEdge Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 SolarEdge Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 SolarEdge Technologies Solar Microinverter Products Offered

12.2.5 SolarEdge Technologies Recent Development

12.3 SMA

12.3.1 SMA Corporation Information

12.3.2 SMA Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 SMA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 SMA Solar Microinverter Products Offered

12.3.5 SMA Recent Development

12.4 SunPower

12.4.1 SunPower Corporation Information

12.4.2 SunPower Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 SunPower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 SunPower Solar Microinverter Products Offered

12.4.5 SunPower Recent Development

12.5 Power-One

12.5.1 Power-One Corporation Information

12.5.2 Power-One Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Power-One Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Power-One Solar Microinverter Products Offered

12.5.5 Power-One Recent Development

12.6 Sungrow

12.6.1 Sungrow Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sungrow Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Sungrow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Sungrow Solar Microinverter Products Offered

12.6.5 Sungrow Recent Development

12.7 AP System

12.7.1 AP System Corporation Information

12.7.2 AP System Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 AP System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 AP System Solar Microinverter Products Offered

12.7.5 AP System Recent Development

12.8 Samil Power

12.8.1 Samil Power Corporation Information

12.8.2 Samil Power Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Samil Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Samil Power Solar Microinverter Products Offered

12.8.5 Samil Power Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Solar Microinverter Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Solar Microinverter Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

