Incident Response Market : Analysis and In-depth Study on Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast

Global Incident Response Market to reach USD 48 billion by 2025.Global Incident Response Market valued approximately USD 9.30 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Stringent government regulations and compliances requirements, growing level of cyber-attacks, and heavy financial losses post incident occurrence have led enterprises to adopt incident response solutions and services to detect and respond to advanced cyber threats and data breaches. Moreover, the Small and Medium-size enterprises (SMEs) are gaining a high traction in the market, as they are more targeted by cyber-attacks and data breaches. With the adoption of incident response solutions, organizations can effectively maintain and secure their critical information from data breaches and respond to an incident more efficiently.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component :

*Solutions

*Services

By Services:

*Retainer

*Assessment & Response

*Table Top Exercises

*Planning & Development

*Advance Threat Hunting

By Security Type:

*Web Security

*Application Security

*Endpoint Security

*Network Security

*Cloud Security

By Deployment Mode:

*Cloud

*On premises

By Organization Size:

*Small & Medium Enterprises

*Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

*Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

*Government

*Healthcare & Life Science

*Retail & Ecommerce

*Travel & Hospitality

*Manufacturing

*Telecom & I.T

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Cisco, IBM, Symantec, Check Point, Fireeye, Dell, Accenture, Verizone, Coalfire,& Swimlane .Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Incident Response Market In Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global Incident Response Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Incident Response Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porterâ€™s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Incident Response Market, By Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Incident Response Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Solution

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Services

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global Incident Response Market, by Service

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Global Incident Response Market , Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Retainer

6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Assessment & Response

6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. Tabletop Exercises

6.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.4. Planning and Development

6.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.5. Advance Threat Hunting

6.3.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

