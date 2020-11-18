Real Time Locating System Market Rapidly Increasing in Size Globally : Latest Report with Current Trends, Future Estimations and Opportunity Analysis

Global Real Time Locating System Market to reach USD 12.24 billion by 2025.Global Real Time Locating System Market valued approximately USD 2 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.30 % over the forecast period 2017-2025.The market growth is driven by the high adoption of RTLS solutions in the healthcare, retail, and manufacturing and automotive verticals. The regulatory compliance across industries including healthcare, oil & gas, mining, education, and manufacturing have also boosted the demand for RTLS solutions. The emergence of innovative startups, market competitiveness, and availability of customized solutions and high return on investment are the factors driving the growth of RTLS market.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offerings:

*Hardware

*Software

*Services

By Technology:

*RFID

*WIFI

*UWB

*BLE

*Infrared

*Ultrasound

*GPS

By Application:

*Inventory

*Personnel

*Security

*Environmental Monitoring

*Yard, Dock, Fleet, & Warehouse – Management & Monitoring

*Supply Chain Management

By Vertical:

*Healthcare

*Manufacturing

*Retail

*Transportation & Logistics

*Government & Defense

*Education

*Oil, Gas &Mining

*Sports & Entertainment

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Zebra Technologies, Aruba Networks (Hp Enterprise), Impinj,,Savi Technology, Kuster, Teletracking Technologies, Ubisense Group, Airista, Awarepoint, &Tracktio. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Real Time Locating System Market In Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global Real Time Locating System Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Real Time Locating System Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porterâ€™s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Advanced Shifter System Market, By Offerings

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Automotive Advanced Shifter System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Hardware

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Software

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Services

5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Advanced Shifter System Market, by Technology

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Global Real Time Locating System Market , Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. RFID

6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. WI-FI

6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD ion)

6.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. UWB

6.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.4. BLE

