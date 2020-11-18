Smart Door Locks Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| ASSA ABLOY, Samsung, Allegion, Kwikset (Spectrum Brands)

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Smart Door Locks market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Smart Door Locks market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Smart Door Locks report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Smart Door Locks report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Smart Door Locks market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Smart Door Locks market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Smart Door Locks market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Smart Door Locks market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Smart Door Locks market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Smart Door Locks Market Research Report: ASSA ABLOY, Samsung, Allegion, Kwikset (Spectrum Brands), MIWA Lock, Master Lock (Fortune Brands), Guangdong Be-Tech, Adel, August, Honeywell, Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence, Tenon, Locstar, Probuck

Types: Electronic Cipher Locks

Fingerprint Locks

Remote Locks

Others



Applications: Household

Commercial

Other



The Smart Door Locks Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Smart Door Locks market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Smart Door Locks market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Smart Door Locks market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Smart Door Locks industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Smart Door Locks market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Smart Door Locks market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smart Door Locks market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Door Locks Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Smart Door Locks Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Door Locks Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Electronic Cipher Locks

1.4.3 Fingerprint Locks

1.4.4 Remote Locks

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Door Locks Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Smart Door Locks Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Smart Door Locks Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Smart Door Locks Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Smart Door Locks Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Smart Door Locks, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Smart Door Locks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Smart Door Locks Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Smart Door Locks Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Smart Door Locks Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Smart Door Locks Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Smart Door Locks Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Smart Door Locks Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Smart Door Locks Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Smart Door Locks Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Smart Door Locks Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Smart Door Locks Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Door Locks Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Smart Door Locks Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Smart Door Locks Production by Regions

4.1 Global Smart Door Locks Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Smart Door Locks Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Smart Door Locks Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Smart Door Locks Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Smart Door Locks Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Smart Door Locks Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Smart Door Locks Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Smart Door Locks Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Smart Door Locks Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Smart Door Locks Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Smart Door Locks Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Smart Door Locks Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Smart Door Locks Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Smart Door Locks Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Smart Door Locks Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Smart Door Locks Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Smart Door Locks Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Smart Door Locks Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Smart Door Locks Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Smart Door Locks Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Smart Door Locks Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Smart Door Locks Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Smart Door Locks Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Smart Door Locks Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Smart Door Locks Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Smart Door Locks Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Smart Door Locks Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Door Locks Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Door Locks Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Smart Door Locks Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Smart Door Locks Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Smart Door Locks Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Smart Door Locks Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Smart Door Locks Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Smart Door Locks Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Smart Door Locks Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Smart Door Locks Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Smart Door Locks Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Smart Door Locks Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Smart Door Locks Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 ASSA ABLOY

8.1.1 ASSA ABLOY Corporation Information

8.1.2 ASSA ABLOY Overview

8.1.3 ASSA ABLOY Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 ASSA ABLOY Product Description

8.1.5 ASSA ABLOY Related Developments

8.2 Samsung

8.2.1 Samsung Corporation Information

8.2.2 Samsung Overview

8.2.3 Samsung Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Samsung Product Description

8.2.5 Samsung Related Developments

8.3 Allegion

8.3.1 Allegion Corporation Information

8.3.2 Allegion Overview

8.3.3 Allegion Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Allegion Product Description

8.3.5 Allegion Related Developments

8.4 Kwikset (Spectrum Brands)

8.4.1 Kwikset (Spectrum Brands) Corporation Information

8.4.2 Kwikset (Spectrum Brands) Overview

8.4.3 Kwikset (Spectrum Brands) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Kwikset (Spectrum Brands) Product Description

8.4.5 Kwikset (Spectrum Brands) Related Developments

8.5 MIWA Lock

8.5.1 MIWA Lock Corporation Information

8.5.2 MIWA Lock Overview

8.5.3 MIWA Lock Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 MIWA Lock Product Description

8.5.5 MIWA Lock Related Developments

8.6 Master Lock (Fortune Brands)

8.6.1 Master Lock (Fortune Brands) Corporation Information

8.6.2 Master Lock (Fortune Brands) Overview

8.6.3 Master Lock (Fortune Brands) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Master Lock (Fortune Brands) Product Description

8.6.5 Master Lock (Fortune Brands) Related Developments

8.7 Guangdong Be-Tech

8.7.1 Guangdong Be-Tech Corporation Information

8.7.2 Guangdong Be-Tech Overview

8.7.3 Guangdong Be-Tech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Guangdong Be-Tech Product Description

8.7.5 Guangdong Be-Tech Related Developments

8.8 Adel

8.8.1 Adel Corporation Information

8.8.2 Adel Overview

8.8.3 Adel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Adel Product Description

8.8.5 Adel Related Developments

8.9 August

8.9.1 August Corporation Information

8.9.2 August Overview

8.9.3 August Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 August Product Description

8.9.5 August Related Developments

8.10 Honeywell

8.10.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

8.10.2 Honeywell Overview

8.10.3 Honeywell Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Honeywell Product Description

8.10.5 Honeywell Related Developments

8.11 Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence

8.11.1 Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence Corporation Information

8.11.2 Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence Overview

8.11.3 Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence Product Description

8.11.5 Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence Related Developments

8.12 Tenon

8.12.1 Tenon Corporation Information

8.12.2 Tenon Overview

8.12.3 Tenon Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Tenon Product Description

8.12.5 Tenon Related Developments

8.13 Locstar

8.13.1 Locstar Corporation Information

8.13.2 Locstar Overview

8.13.3 Locstar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Locstar Product Description

8.13.5 Locstar Related Developments

8.14 Probuck

8.14.1 Probuck Corporation Information

8.14.2 Probuck Overview

8.14.3 Probuck Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Probuck Product Description

8.14.5 Probuck Related Developments

9 Smart Door Locks Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Smart Door Locks Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Smart Door Locks Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Smart Door Locks Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Smart Door Locks Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Smart Door Locks Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Smart Door Locks Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Smart Door Locks Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Smart Door Locks Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Smart Door Locks Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Smart Door Locks Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Smart Door Locks Sales Channels

11.2.2 Smart Door Locks Distributors

11.3 Smart Door Locks Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Smart Door Locks Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Smart Door Locks Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Smart Door Locks Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

