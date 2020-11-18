Crypto ATM Market | Strategic Assessment By Top Players

Global Crypto ATM Market to reach USD 341.6 million by 2025.Global Crypto ATM Market valued approximately USD 5.2 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 59.2% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising number of investors, growing awareness for the crypto coins among the consumers and increasing installations of crypto ATMs in restaurants, train stations, factories, general stores, and gas stations are the major factors which are driving the growth of the crypto ATM market. However, the huge amount of brokerage or transaction charges, legal expenses, high cost of hardware, location rent and some other factors, resulting in additional expenses are the restrains to the market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10013338

Crypto ATMs are the easiest ways to buy cryptocurrencies. These machines are connected to the internet which allows buying cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin, Bitcoin, and others in exchange for cash. Cryptocurrency works as a medium of exchange which is generated and stored electronically in the blockchain using the encryption techniques for verifying the funds’ transfer. Crypto ATMs are of two types, basic ones, allow the users only to purchase Bitcoins, and the two-way machine, allowing the users both to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. In case of two-way ATMs, only the members of a particular ATM manufacturing company can use the ATM. The crypto ATM machines are capable of supporting multiple forms of cryptocurrencies and are able to support any general currencies across the world, therefore these machines have gained popularity over the past few years.

The regional analysis of Global Crypto ATM Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

*One Way

*Two Way

By Hardware:

*Display

*Printer

*QR Scanner

*Others

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10013338

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include General Bytes, Genesis Coin, Lamassu, Bitaccess, Covault, Coinsource, Bitxatm, Coinme, Orderbob, Rusbit, Skyhook, RusBit, BBFPro, BTC facil, Bytefederal, Shitcoins Club and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Crypto ATM Market in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global Crypto ATM Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Crypto ATM Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Crypto ATM Market, By Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Crypto ATM Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. One Way

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Two Way

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Global Crypto ATM Market, By Hardware

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Global Crypto ATM Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Display

6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

6.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

6.3.2. ATM Printer

6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

6.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

6.3.3. QR Scanner

6.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

6.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

6.3.4. Others

6.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

6.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Global Crypto ATM Market, by Regional Analysis

7.1. Crypto ATM Market, Regional Market Snapshot (2015-2025)

7.2. North America Crypto ATM Market Snapshot

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609