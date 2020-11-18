Data Center Liquid Cooling Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market to reach USD 8339.7 million by 2025.Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market valued approximately USD 8339.7 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 29.17% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growing demand for sustainable cooling systems, advanced cooling technology and rising need for reasonable cooling solutions are the major factors which are driving the growth of the Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market. However, any leakage in the liquid cooling system in the data center can be destructive for the systems & entire organization and this hinders the growth of the data center liquid cooling market. A Datacenter is basically a building comprising servers that stores information in form of data.

This information is analyzed to be used for a specific purpose, and it may solve important problems. Because of its importance, the data is maintained on the servers in data centers. The data collection on servers are growing, hence the temperature of servers is rising as well and higher temperature can affect components and that will result in breakdown. That’s why liquid cooling solutions are used to cool down the heat produced at the data centers. Since, the liquid has much higher heat absorption rate compared to air, so it can provide the same cooling with lower volume, liquid can be used in cooling high power density components directly and that reduces the need to cool down the data center, thus reduces overall cooling capacity required, besides this, the liquid cooling solutions need stacked racks and reduced spaces in the organization, which reduces the amount of floor space and these features drive the need for data center liquid cooling market.

The regional analysis of Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Liquid Cooling Solution:

*Indirect Liquid Cooling

*Direct Liquid Cooling

By Service:

*Design and Consulting

*Installation and Deployment

*Support and Maintenance

By Data Center:

*Small and Medium- Size Data Center

*Enterprise Data Centers

*Large Data Centers

By Industry:

*Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

*IT and Telecom

*Government and Defense

*Healthcare

*Research and Academic

*Retail

*Energy

*Manufacturing

*Others

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Asetek, Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg., Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, IBM, Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Midas Green Technologies, LLC, Allied Control Ltd., Green Data Center LLP, Horizon Computing Solutions, STULZ, Vertiv, CoolIT Systems Inc, SILVERBACK MIGRATION SOLUTIONS, INC, LIQUIDCOOL SOLUTIONS, INC and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porterâ€™s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Liquid Cooling Solution

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Indirect Liquid Cooling

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

5.3.1.3. Sub Segment breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

5.3.1.3.1 Rack-Based Liquid Cooling

5.3.1.3.2 RoW-Based Liquid Cooling

5.3.2. Direct Liquid Cooling

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

5.3.2.3. Sub Segment breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

5.3.2.3.1 Single-Phase Immersion Cooling

5.3.2.3.2 Two-Phase Immersion Cooling

