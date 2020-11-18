In-mold Labelled Tubes Market Forecast Hit by Coronavirus Outbreak, Downside Risks Continue to Escalate

In-mold labelled tubes are manufactured through a technique of decorating the product during its molding process. In this technique, the label is positioned/printed in the mold and the polymer matrix is poured thereby forming the complete in-mold labelled products. This method ensures simultaneous production of tubes and their labelling thus faster lead time of batch/bulk production of tubes. In-mold labelling can be easily used with thermoforming, injection molding and blow molding technologies. Metallic effects, holographic, matt, gloss finish on same tube can be done.

Also, the graphic quality printed on the tubes are photographic and the pre- printed labels in the mold enhances shelf image of the products. Importantly, in-mold label technique covers maximum area for decoration. In 2015, Vetroplas was the first one to launch wide range of tubes (cylindrical and elliptical tubes) with in-mold labeling technology. The global market for in-mold labelled tubes is expected to boost by brand owners of various end user industry industries during the forecast period.

The in-mold labelled tubes market is primarily driven by the fact that production time or lead time of in-mold labelled tubes is very fast. Besides, the options for decoration of the tubes are unlimited with full coverage of the tube area from shoulder to seal are driving the in-mold labelled tubes market. The tubes for food products, oral care, beauty products and pharmaceutical products fuels the demand for in-mold labelled tubes market.

In-mold labelled tubes market growth can be hindered owing to few restraints. The capital investment for in-mold labelling technology is high possess challenge for new entrains in the market. Also, the expertise printers for in-mold labelling field are quite low which might affect the growth of in-mold labelled tubes market.

The global in-mold labelled tubes market is segmented on the basis of technology type, and end use industry.

Based on molding technologies, in-mold labelled tubes market is segmented into:

Extrusion Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Based on the end-use industry the in-mold labelled tubes is segmented into:

Beauty and Personal Care

Health Care

Specialty Products

Others

The global in-mold labelled tubes market has been divided in to five key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The global in-mold labelled market is expected to grow increasingly well due to its enhanced quality with quick production lead time. North America and Europe are anticipated to be the dominant market for in-mold labelled tubes in terms of production due to majority of expertise printers followed by Asia Pacific and Middle East. Factors such as increased standard of living, eco-friendly with sustainability of products, unlimited decorating options will stimulate the demand for the in-mold labelled tubes market globally.

Some of the key players in the global in-mold labelled tubes market are Emballator Tectubes, CTL Packaging, CCL Industries, Viva Healthcare Packaging, Vetroplas, JACO Manufacturing Company, Verstraete IML etc.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

You May Also Like PRNewswire on Food Processing Equipment Market