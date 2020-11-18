Correx Dividers Market to Face a Significant Slowdown in 2020, as COVID-19 Sets a Negative Tone for Investors

Correx Dividers: Overview

Correx dividers are specially designed formats which have a suitable usage in various packaging materials such as Plastic cell divisions, insert trays, foam dividers, layer pads etc. The wide application of correx dividers are in laboratories especially Healthcare industries for separation of blood sample test tube of patients which have similar blood groups. Many of the Industrials Sector have their Dunnage Systems i.e. Correx Box which are typically designed with Correx dividers in them to customize and improve the performance of any handling tote or tray without any leakage of materials.

Correx Dividers: Dynamics

Correx Dividers are manufactured for delicate surfaces for preventing corrosion of metal parts during transit.For Example GWP group has manufactured innovative product named as anti scuff Bubbleboard which has VCI coating technology that prevents the Correx dividers box from corrosion and safeguards the product during its transit.

Because of its lightweight and simple recyclability correx dividers are commonly used as replacements for plastics and metals boxes without sections. In addition, this correx dividers surface allows for the fast printing of labels and product specifications. The food & beverage industry is the largest application market for correx dividers box, although the material was originally designed for use as packaging material for delicate glassware items & fragile food substitutes such as eggs etc. Requirement for packaging materials that would preserve freshness and avoid damage to food items during transportation prompted the food & beverage industry to embrace correx dividers boxes.

Correx dividers box are used in various liquid & non-liquid food items for transport & shipping. Such packaging systems are used by dairy, drinks, bakery, meat / poultry as well as general food processors and suppliers to improve production, reduce costs and maximize their value supply chain. Correx Dividers box are primarily used for food & beverage storage and exports, as well as for the agricultural industry.

GWP Correx launches returnable packaging system Rapitainer Packaging and materials handling specialist GWP Correx has announced the launch of Rapitainer, a new returnable packaging system made from robust Correx plastic.

Another factor that is gaining traction of correx dividers market is electronics and telecommunication industry such as instruments, photosensitive materials packaging and products such as like LCD ,LDI ,Television sets has gained popularity in urban cultures .So, Correx dividers are manufactured as moisture resistance, corrosion resistance, light weight, anti-stretch, high strength, Anti-static, fire-retardant for protecting the product from external damage.

During festive seasons, e-commerce players offer several discounts which attract more customers to shopping online. Additionally, creative campaigns launched by several end-user industries that offer product customization, further complement ecommerce growth, thereby fostering market development. For example, Nike launched an NIKEiD system that allows clients to order a personalized shoe or athletic bag in customized packaging in specialized boxes.

