Erasure Coding Market to Witness Contraction, as Uncertainty Looms Following Global Coronavirus Outbreak

The global erasure coding market is anticipated to reach value of ~US$ 11.9 Mn by 2027. The erasure coding market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2027 in terms of revenue. Growth of the erasure coding market is due to the adoption of erasure coding in small & medium, and large enterprises for data protection and security, which in turn has triggered growth of the market globally. Over the forecast period, North America is anticipated to emerge as the leading erasure Coding market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Exponential Growth of Data through Erasure Coding

Data protection has become a crucial aspect currently, which is only possible through erasure coding. Erasure coding is the core technology to protect data from failures, which in turn can create exponential growth of data in data centers or in data stations in various small, medium, and large enterprises. Besides, unprecedented growth of data over the past few years has resulted in emergence of artificial intelligence. Growth of big data analytics at a massive rate, which requires high-end computing infrastructure, and subsequent rise in adoption of virtualization technologies has propelled the growth of the erasure coding market.

Furthermore, remarkable rise in small, medium, and large enterprise data has created demand for securing and protecting data storage, data movement, and data management, thus paving the way for new business opportunities along with rising need to address concerns regarding data security. This in turn is expected to accelerate the growth of the erasure coding market globally during the forecast period.

Erasure Coding: Market Segmentation

The global erasure coding market has been segmented in terms of enterprise size, end user, and region. Based on enterprise size, the erasure coding market has been classified into small & medium enterprises, and large enterprises. Among end users, the IT & telecom segment dominated the global erasure coding market in 2018.

Erasure Coding Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global erasure coding market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to dominate the erasure coding market during the forecast period. The U.S. is estimated to hold a notable share of the market in North America and the market in the country is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of erasure coding systems. Asia Pacific held a substantial share of the global erasure coding market in 2018 with China, India, and Japan being the major markets in the region. The erasure coding market in Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America is also projected to expand moderately over the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global erasure coding market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries which hold growth opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of geographic analysis of the erasure coding market.

Erasure Coding Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global erasure coding market. Key players profiled in the report include Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Teradata Corporation, Pure Storage, Inc., Pivot3, Oracle Corporation, Nutanix, Inc., NetApp, Inc., Nephos Technologies, Lenovo, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, and Alphabet Inc.

