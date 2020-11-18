Microwave Radiometer Market Opportunities, Demand and Revenue Forecast

A microwave radiometer (MWR) is a radiometer that computes energy emitted at sub-millimeter-to-centimeter wavelengths) known as microwaves. Microwave radiometers are very delicate receivers which are designed to measure thermal electromagnetic radiation emitted by atmospheric gases. The radiometer contains argon gas allowing it to rotate. They are usually equipped with multiple receiving channels in order to determine the characteristic emission spectrum of the atmosphere or extraterrestrial objects. A microwave radiometer consists of an antenna system, microwave radio-frequency components (front-end) and a back-end for signal processing at intermediate frequencies. Microwave radiometers or passive type microwave sensors are used to measure the thermal radiation of the ground surface and/or atmospheric condition. Microwave radiometers measures various factors such as humidity, rain, temperature as well as other environmental factors on near earth surface. The radiometer detects and quantifies water particles in clouds to reduce the dangers of ice buildup on aircraft and improve flight safety. In addition, spinoffs of the radiometer have provided continuous upper air thermodynamic and liquid surveillance, which dramatically improves high-impact local weather forecasting.

Rising need of precise solutions for measuring temperature and humidity for weather forecasting profiles, advancements in technology are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the global microwave radiometer market. One of the important limitation of microwave radiometer is that radiometers are prone to calibration drifts. Owing to the objective limitation in the satellite technology industry and operational cost, most space based passive microwave radiometers have low pixel resolution depending on the microwave frequency and orbital parameters. These are some of the factors hampering the growth of microwave radiometer market. Sophisticated microwave radiometers with high resolutions are capable of providing low cost complementary maritime surveillance and operational control. Efforts are being taken by many companies to upgrade their research and development activities to introduce innovations in this field.

The global microwave radiometer market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, the microwave radiometer market is segmented into Unpolarized Radiometers and Dual Polarization Radiometers. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into meteorological observations, numerical weather prediction, aviation meteorology, climate monitoring, satellite tracking, cloud observation, oceanographic remote-sensing, soil moisture, vegetation cover and others. For weather and climate monitoring, microwave radiometers are operated from space as well as from the ground. Excellent radiometer stability, in both frequency and calibration accuracy is required for climate monitoring. Climate-Monitoring Microwave Radiometer (CliMMR) addresses the requirements for measuring long-term trends in atmospheric temperature with excellent stability and linearity and very low antenna sidelobe contributions. Microwave radiometers are utilized in a variety of environmental and engineering applications, including weather forecasting, climate monitoring, radio astronomy as well as radio propagation studies. Microwave radiometers are used, among others, in medicine and special applications. In medicine they are used both in diagnostics and therapy where, for instance, microwave radiometers control temperature in hypo- or hyperthermia or they monitor pathological states of internal organs. Special applications of microwave radiometers focus on passive location of military equipment. Microwave radiometers can be used for many climate application including estimating sea ice, salinity, water vapor and sea surface temperatures. Geographically, the microwave radiometer market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

Some of the key players operating in the global microwave radiometer market are Jauntering International Corporation, Optical Scientific, Inc, Radiometrics Corporation, Airbus Defence and Space, RPO ATTEX LLC, Meteo-Tech Ltd and LSI LASTEM among others.

