Flame Retardant Fabric Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2026 | Milliken, Tencate, DowDuPont

The report titled Global Flame Retardant Fabric Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Flame Retardant Fabric market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Flame Retardant Fabric market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Flame Retardant Fabric market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Flame Retardant Fabric market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Flame Retardant Fabric report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Flame Retardant Fabric report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Flame Retardant Fabric market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Flame Retardant Fabric market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Flame Retardant Fabric market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Flame Retardant Fabric market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Flame Retardant Fabric market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Milliken, Tencate, DowDuPont, Mount Vernon, SSM Industries, Carrington, Klopman, Trevira, Gore, Safety Components, Delcotex, ITI, Marina Textil, Arvind, Waubridge Specialty Fabrics, Schuemer, Glen Raven, Kermel, Xinxiang Xinxing, Xinxiang Yulong, Xinxiang Xinke, Xinxiang Zhuocheng, Hangzhou Xiangjun, Xinxiang Patron Saint Special Fabric, Xinxiang Jinghong, Xinxiang Yijia, SRO Protective

Market Segmentation by Product: Inherent Flame Retardant Fabric

Treated Flame Retardant Fabric



Market Segmentation by Application: Clothing

Home Textiles

Public Utility

Others



The Flame Retardant Fabric Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Flame Retardant Fabric market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Flame Retardant Fabric market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Flame Retardant Fabric market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Flame Retardant Fabric industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Flame Retardant Fabric market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Flame Retardant Fabric market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Flame Retardant Fabric market?

Table of Contents:

1 Flame Retardant Fabric Market Overview

1.1 Flame Retardant Fabric Product Scope

1.2 Flame Retardant Fabric Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Inherent Flame Retardant Fabric

1.2.3 Treated Flame Retardant Fabric

1.3 Flame Retardant Fabric Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Clothing

1.3.3 Home Textiles

1.3.4 Public Utility

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Flame Retardant Fabric Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Flame Retardant Fabric Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Flame Retardant Fabric Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Flame Retardant Fabric Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Flame Retardant Fabric Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Flame Retardant Fabric Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Flame Retardant Fabric Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Flame Retardant Fabric Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Flame Retardant Fabric Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Flame Retardant Fabric Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Flame Retardant Fabric as of 2019)

3.4 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Flame Retardant Fabric Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Flame Retardant Fabric Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Flame Retardant Fabric Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Flame Retardant Fabric Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Flame Retardant Fabric Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Flame Retardant Fabric Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Flame Retardant Fabric Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Flame Retardant Fabric Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Flame Retardant Fabric Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Flame Retardant Fabric Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Flame Retardant Fabric Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Flame Retardant Fabric Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Flame Retardant Fabric Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Flame Retardant Fabric Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Flame Retardant Fabric Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Flame Retardant Fabric Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Flame Retardant Fabric Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Flame Retardant Fabric Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Flame Retardant Fabric Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Flame Retardant Fabric Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Flame Retardant Fabric Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Flame Retardant Fabric Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Flame Retardant Fabric Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Flame Retardant Fabric Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Flame Retardant Fabric Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Flame Retardant Fabric Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Flame Retardant Fabric Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Flame Retardant Fabric Business

12.1 Milliken

12.1.1 Milliken Corporation Information

12.1.2 Milliken Business Overview

12.1.3 Milliken Flame Retardant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Milliken Flame Retardant Fabric Products Offered

12.1.5 Milliken Recent Development

12.2 Tencate

12.2.1 Tencate Corporation Information

12.2.2 Tencate Business Overview

12.2.3 Tencate Flame Retardant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Tencate Flame Retardant Fabric Products Offered

12.2.5 Tencate Recent Development

12.3 DowDuPont

12.3.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.3.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

12.3.3 DowDuPont Flame Retardant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 DowDuPont Flame Retardant Fabric Products Offered

12.3.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.4 Mount Vernon

12.4.1 Mount Vernon Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mount Vernon Business Overview

12.4.3 Mount Vernon Flame Retardant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Mount Vernon Flame Retardant Fabric Products Offered

12.4.5 Mount Vernon Recent Development

12.5 SSM Industries

12.5.1 SSM Industries Corporation Information

12.5.2 SSM Industries Business Overview

12.5.3 SSM Industries Flame Retardant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 SSM Industries Flame Retardant Fabric Products Offered

12.5.5 SSM Industries Recent Development

12.6 Carrington

12.6.1 Carrington Corporation Information

12.6.2 Carrington Business Overview

12.6.3 Carrington Flame Retardant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Carrington Flame Retardant Fabric Products Offered

12.6.5 Carrington Recent Development

12.7 Klopman

12.7.1 Klopman Corporation Information

12.7.2 Klopman Business Overview

12.7.3 Klopman Flame Retardant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Klopman Flame Retardant Fabric Products Offered

12.7.5 Klopman Recent Development

12.8 Trevira

12.8.1 Trevira Corporation Information

12.8.2 Trevira Business Overview

12.8.3 Trevira Flame Retardant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Trevira Flame Retardant Fabric Products Offered

12.8.5 Trevira Recent Development

12.9 Gore

12.9.1 Gore Corporation Information

12.9.2 Gore Business Overview

12.9.3 Gore Flame Retardant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Gore Flame Retardant Fabric Products Offered

12.9.5 Gore Recent Development

12.10 Safety Components

12.10.1 Safety Components Corporation Information

12.10.2 Safety Components Business Overview

12.10.3 Safety Components Flame Retardant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Safety Components Flame Retardant Fabric Products Offered

12.10.5 Safety Components Recent Development

12.11 Delcotex

12.11.1 Delcotex Corporation Information

12.11.2 Delcotex Business Overview

12.11.3 Delcotex Flame Retardant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Delcotex Flame Retardant Fabric Products Offered

12.11.5 Delcotex Recent Development

12.12 ITI

12.12.1 ITI Corporation Information

12.12.2 ITI Business Overview

12.12.3 ITI Flame Retardant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 ITI Flame Retardant Fabric Products Offered

12.12.5 ITI Recent Development

12.13 Marina Textil

12.13.1 Marina Textil Corporation Information

12.13.2 Marina Textil Business Overview

12.13.3 Marina Textil Flame Retardant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Marina Textil Flame Retardant Fabric Products Offered

12.13.5 Marina Textil Recent Development

12.14 Arvind

12.14.1 Arvind Corporation Information

12.14.2 Arvind Business Overview

12.14.3 Arvind Flame Retardant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Arvind Flame Retardant Fabric Products Offered

12.14.5 Arvind Recent Development

12.15 Waubridge Specialty Fabrics

12.15.1 Waubridge Specialty Fabrics Corporation Information

12.15.2 Waubridge Specialty Fabrics Business Overview

12.15.3 Waubridge Specialty Fabrics Flame Retardant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Waubridge Specialty Fabrics Flame Retardant Fabric Products Offered

12.15.5 Waubridge Specialty Fabrics Recent Development

12.16 Schuemer

12.16.1 Schuemer Corporation Information

12.16.2 Schuemer Business Overview

12.16.3 Schuemer Flame Retardant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Schuemer Flame Retardant Fabric Products Offered

12.16.5 Schuemer Recent Development

12.17 Glen Raven

12.17.1 Glen Raven Corporation Information

12.17.2 Glen Raven Business Overview

12.17.3 Glen Raven Flame Retardant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Glen Raven Flame Retardant Fabric Products Offered

12.17.5 Glen Raven Recent Development

12.18 Kermel

12.18.1 Kermel Corporation Information

12.18.2 Kermel Business Overview

12.18.3 Kermel Flame Retardant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Kermel Flame Retardant Fabric Products Offered

12.18.5 Kermel Recent Development

12.19 Xinxiang Xinxing

12.19.1 Xinxiang Xinxing Corporation Information

12.19.2 Xinxiang Xinxing Business Overview

12.19.3 Xinxiang Xinxing Flame Retardant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Xinxiang Xinxing Flame Retardant Fabric Products Offered

12.19.5 Xinxiang Xinxing Recent Development

12.20 Xinxiang Yulong

12.20.1 Xinxiang Yulong Corporation Information

12.20.2 Xinxiang Yulong Business Overview

12.20.3 Xinxiang Yulong Flame Retardant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Xinxiang Yulong Flame Retardant Fabric Products Offered

12.20.5 Xinxiang Yulong Recent Development

12.21 Xinxiang Xinke

12.21.1 Xinxiang Xinke Corporation Information

12.21.2 Xinxiang Xinke Business Overview

12.21.3 Xinxiang Xinke Flame Retardant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Xinxiang Xinke Flame Retardant Fabric Products Offered

12.21.5 Xinxiang Xinke Recent Development

12.22 Xinxiang Zhuocheng

12.22.1 Xinxiang Zhuocheng Corporation Information

12.22.2 Xinxiang Zhuocheng Business Overview

12.22.3 Xinxiang Zhuocheng Flame Retardant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Xinxiang Zhuocheng Flame Retardant Fabric Products Offered

12.22.5 Xinxiang Zhuocheng Recent Development

12.23 Hangzhou Xiangjun

12.23.1 Hangzhou Xiangjun Corporation Information

12.23.2 Hangzhou Xiangjun Business Overview

12.23.3 Hangzhou Xiangjun Flame Retardant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Hangzhou Xiangjun Flame Retardant Fabric Products Offered

12.23.5 Hangzhou Xiangjun Recent Development

12.24 Xinxiang Patron Saint Special Fabric

12.24.1 Xinxiang Patron Saint Special Fabric Corporation Information

12.24.2 Xinxiang Patron Saint Special Fabric Business Overview

12.24.3 Xinxiang Patron Saint Special Fabric Flame Retardant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Xinxiang Patron Saint Special Fabric Flame Retardant Fabric Products Offered

12.24.5 Xinxiang Patron Saint Special Fabric Recent Development

12.25 Xinxiang Jinghong

12.25.1 Xinxiang Jinghong Corporation Information

12.25.2 Xinxiang Jinghong Business Overview

12.25.3 Xinxiang Jinghong Flame Retardant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 Xinxiang Jinghong Flame Retardant Fabric Products Offered

12.25.5 Xinxiang Jinghong Recent Development

12.26 Xinxiang Yijia

12.26.1 Xinxiang Yijia Corporation Information

12.26.2 Xinxiang Yijia Business Overview

12.26.3 Xinxiang Yijia Flame Retardant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.26.4 Xinxiang Yijia Flame Retardant Fabric Products Offered

12.26.5 Xinxiang Yijia Recent Development

12.27 SRO Protective

12.27.1 SRO Protective Corporation Information

12.27.2 SRO Protective Business Overview

12.27.3 SRO Protective Flame Retardant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.27.4 SRO Protective Flame Retardant Fabric Products Offered

12.27.5 SRO Protective Recent Development

13 Flame Retardant Fabric Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Flame Retardant Fabric Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Flame Retardant Fabric

13.4 Flame Retardant Fabric Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Flame Retardant Fabric Distributors List

14.3 Flame Retardant Fabric Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Flame Retardant Fabric Market Trends

15.2 Flame Retardant Fabric Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Flame Retardant Fabric Market Challenges

15.4 Flame Retardant Fabric Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

