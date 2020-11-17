LNG Bunkering Market Top Key Players, Industry Analysis And Forecast By 2026 | Gasum, Shell (Gasnor), Equinor

“

The report titled Global LNG Bunkering Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global LNG Bunkering market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global LNG Bunkering market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global LNG Bunkering market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global LNG Bunkering market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The LNG Bunkering report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the LNG Bunkering report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global LNG Bunkering market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global LNG Bunkering market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global LNG Bunkering market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global LNG Bunkering market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global LNG Bunkering market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Gasum, Shell (Gasnor), Equinor, Barents Naturgass, Engie, Bomin and Linde, Eni Norge, Harvey Gulf, Polskie LNG, Korea Gas Corp, Gaz Metro

Market Segmentation by Product: Truck-to-Ship

Ship-to-Ship

Port-to-Ship

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Container Vessels

Tanker Vessels

Bulk & General Cargo Vessels

Ferries & OSV

Others



The LNG Bunkering Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global LNG Bunkering market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global LNG Bunkering market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the LNG Bunkering market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in LNG Bunkering industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global LNG Bunkering market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global LNG Bunkering market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global LNG Bunkering market?

Table of Contents:

1 LNG Bunkering Market Overview

1.1 LNG Bunkering Product Scope

1.2 LNG Bunkering Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global LNG Bunkering Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Truck-to-Ship

1.2.3 Ship-to-Ship

1.2.4 Port-to-Ship

1.2.5 Others

1.3 LNG Bunkering Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global LNG Bunkering Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Container Vessels

1.3.3 Tanker Vessels

1.3.4 Bulk & General Cargo Vessels

1.3.5 Ferries & OSV

1.3.6 Others

1.4 LNG Bunkering Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global LNG Bunkering Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global LNG Bunkering Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global LNG Bunkering Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 LNG Bunkering Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global LNG Bunkering Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global LNG Bunkering Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global LNG Bunkering Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global LNG Bunkering Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global LNG Bunkering Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global LNG Bunkering Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global LNG Bunkering Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States LNG Bunkering Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe LNG Bunkering Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China LNG Bunkering Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan LNG Bunkering Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia LNG Bunkering Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India LNG Bunkering Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global LNG Bunkering Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top LNG Bunkering Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top LNG Bunkering Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global LNG Bunkering Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in LNG Bunkering as of 2019)

3.4 Global LNG Bunkering Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers LNG Bunkering Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key LNG Bunkering Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global LNG Bunkering Market Size by Type

4.1 Global LNG Bunkering Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global LNG Bunkering Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global LNG Bunkering Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global LNG Bunkering Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global LNG Bunkering Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global LNG Bunkering Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global LNG Bunkering Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global LNG Bunkering Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global LNG Bunkering Market Size by Application

5.1 Global LNG Bunkering Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global LNG Bunkering Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global LNG Bunkering Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global LNG Bunkering Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global LNG Bunkering Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global LNG Bunkering Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global LNG Bunkering Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global LNG Bunkering Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States LNG Bunkering Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States LNG Bunkering Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States LNG Bunkering Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States LNG Bunkering Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe LNG Bunkering Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe LNG Bunkering Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe LNG Bunkering Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe LNG Bunkering Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China LNG Bunkering Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China LNG Bunkering Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China LNG Bunkering Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China LNG Bunkering Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan LNG Bunkering Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan LNG Bunkering Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan LNG Bunkering Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan LNG Bunkering Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia LNG Bunkering Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia LNG Bunkering Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia LNG Bunkering Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia LNG Bunkering Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India LNG Bunkering Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India LNG Bunkering Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India LNG Bunkering Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India LNG Bunkering Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in LNG Bunkering Business

12.1 Gasum

12.1.1 Gasum Corporation Information

12.1.2 Gasum Business Overview

12.1.3 Gasum LNG Bunkering Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Gasum LNG Bunkering Products Offered

12.1.5 Gasum Recent Development

12.2 Shell (Gasnor)

12.2.1 Shell (Gasnor) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Shell (Gasnor) Business Overview

12.2.3 Shell (Gasnor) LNG Bunkering Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Shell (Gasnor) LNG Bunkering Products Offered

12.2.5 Shell (Gasnor) Recent Development

12.3 Equinor

12.3.1 Equinor Corporation Information

12.3.2 Equinor Business Overview

12.3.3 Equinor LNG Bunkering Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Equinor LNG Bunkering Products Offered

12.3.5 Equinor Recent Development

12.4 Barents Naturgass

12.4.1 Barents Naturgass Corporation Information

12.4.2 Barents Naturgass Business Overview

12.4.3 Barents Naturgass LNG Bunkering Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Barents Naturgass LNG Bunkering Products Offered

12.4.5 Barents Naturgass Recent Development

12.5 Engie

12.5.1 Engie Corporation Information

12.5.2 Engie Business Overview

12.5.3 Engie LNG Bunkering Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Engie LNG Bunkering Products Offered

12.5.5 Engie Recent Development

12.6 Bomin and Linde

12.6.1 Bomin and Linde Corporation Information

12.6.2 Bomin and Linde Business Overview

12.6.3 Bomin and Linde LNG Bunkering Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Bomin and Linde LNG Bunkering Products Offered

12.6.5 Bomin and Linde Recent Development

12.7 Eni Norge

12.7.1 Eni Norge Corporation Information

12.7.2 Eni Norge Business Overview

12.7.3 Eni Norge LNG Bunkering Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Eni Norge LNG Bunkering Products Offered

12.7.5 Eni Norge Recent Development

12.8 Harvey Gulf

12.8.1 Harvey Gulf Corporation Information

12.8.2 Harvey Gulf Business Overview

12.8.3 Harvey Gulf LNG Bunkering Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Harvey Gulf LNG Bunkering Products Offered

12.8.5 Harvey Gulf Recent Development

12.9 Polskie LNG

12.9.1 Polskie LNG Corporation Information

12.9.2 Polskie LNG Business Overview

12.9.3 Polskie LNG LNG Bunkering Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Polskie LNG LNG Bunkering Products Offered

12.9.5 Polskie LNG Recent Development

12.10 Korea Gas Corp

12.10.1 Korea Gas Corp Corporation Information

12.10.2 Korea Gas Corp Business Overview

12.10.3 Korea Gas Corp LNG Bunkering Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Korea Gas Corp LNG Bunkering Products Offered

12.10.5 Korea Gas Corp Recent Development

12.11 Gaz Metro

12.11.1 Gaz Metro Corporation Information

12.11.2 Gaz Metro Business Overview

12.11.3 Gaz Metro LNG Bunkering Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Gaz Metro LNG Bunkering Products Offered

12.11.5 Gaz Metro Recent Development

13 LNG Bunkering Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 LNG Bunkering Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of LNG Bunkering

13.4 LNG Bunkering Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 LNG Bunkering Distributors List

14.3 LNG Bunkering Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 LNG Bunkering Market Trends

15.2 LNG Bunkering Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 LNG Bunkering Market Challenges

15.4 LNG Bunkering Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

