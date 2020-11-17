Gypsum Board Market 2020: Product, Overview and Share Forecasted to 2026 | BNBM, Saint-Gobain, Etex Corp

“
The report titled Global Gypsum Board Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Gypsum Board market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Gypsum Board market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Gypsum Board market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Gypsum Board market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Gypsum Board report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gypsum Board report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gypsum Board market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gypsum Board market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gypsum Board market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gypsum Board market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gypsum Board market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: BNBM, Saint-Gobain, Etex Corp, Knauf, USG, National Gypsum, Boral, Yoshino, Baier, Jason
Market Segmentation by Product: Regular
Moisture Resistant
Fire Resistant
Market Segmentation by Application: Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Others
The Gypsum Board Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gypsum Board market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gypsum Board market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Gypsum Board market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gypsum Board industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Gypsum Board market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Gypsum Board market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gypsum Board market?
Table of Contents:
1 Gypsum Board Market Overview
1.1 Gypsum Board Product Scope
1.2 Gypsum Board Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Gypsum Board Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Regular
1.2.3 Moisture Resistant
1.2.4 Fire Resistant
1.3 Gypsum Board Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Gypsum Board Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Gypsum Board Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Gypsum Board Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Gypsum Board Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Gypsum Board Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Gypsum Board Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Gypsum Board Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Gypsum Board Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Gypsum Board Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Gypsum Board Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Gypsum Board Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Gypsum Board Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Gypsum Board Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Gypsum Board Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Gypsum Board Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Gypsum Board Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Gypsum Board Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Gypsum Board Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Gypsum Board Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Gypsum Board Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Gypsum Board Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Gypsum Board Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Gypsum Board as of 2019)
3.4 Global Gypsum Board Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Gypsum Board Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Gypsum Board Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Gypsum Board Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Gypsum Board Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Gypsum Board Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Gypsum Board Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Gypsum Board Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Gypsum Board Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Gypsum Board Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Gypsum Board Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Gypsum Board Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Gypsum Board Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Gypsum Board Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Gypsum Board Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Gypsum Board Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Gypsum Board Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Gypsum Board Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Gypsum Board Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Gypsum Board Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Gypsum Board Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Gypsum Board Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Gypsum Board Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Gypsum Board Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Gypsum Board Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gypsum Board Business
12.1 BNBM
12.1.1 BNBM Corporation Information
12.1.2 BNBM Business Overview
12.1.3 BNBM Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 BNBM Gypsum Board Products Offered
12.1.5 BNBM Recent Development
12.2 Saint-Gobain
12.2.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information
12.2.2 Saint-Gobain Business Overview
12.2.3 Saint-Gobain Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Saint-Gobain Gypsum Board Products Offered
12.2.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development
12.3 Etex Corp
12.3.1 Etex Corp Corporation Information
12.3.2 Etex Corp Business Overview
12.3.3 Etex Corp Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Etex Corp Gypsum Board Products Offered
12.3.5 Etex Corp Recent Development
12.4 Knauf
12.4.1 Knauf Corporation Information
12.4.2 Knauf Business Overview
12.4.3 Knauf Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Knauf Gypsum Board Products Offered
12.4.5 Knauf Recent Development
12.5 USG
12.5.1 USG Corporation Information
12.5.2 USG Business Overview
12.5.3 USG Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 USG Gypsum Board Products Offered
12.5.5 USG Recent Development
12.6 National Gypsum
12.6.1 National Gypsum Corporation Information
12.6.2 National Gypsum Business Overview
12.6.3 National Gypsum Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 National Gypsum Gypsum Board Products Offered
12.6.5 National Gypsum Recent Development
12.7 Boral
12.7.1 Boral Corporation Information
12.7.2 Boral Business Overview
12.7.3 Boral Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Boral Gypsum Board Products Offered
12.7.5 Boral Recent Development
12.8 Yoshino
12.8.1 Yoshino Corporation Information
12.8.2 Yoshino Business Overview
12.8.3 Yoshino Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Yoshino Gypsum Board Products Offered
12.8.5 Yoshino Recent Development
12.9 Baier
12.9.1 Baier Corporation Information
12.9.2 Baier Business Overview
12.9.3 Baier Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Baier Gypsum Board Products Offered
12.9.5 Baier Recent Development
12.10 Jason
12.10.1 Jason Corporation Information
12.10.2 Jason Business Overview
12.10.3 Jason Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Jason Gypsum Board Products Offered
12.10.5 Jason Recent Development
13 Gypsum Board Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Gypsum Board Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Gypsum Board
13.4 Gypsum Board Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Gypsum Board Distributors List
14.3 Gypsum Board Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Gypsum Board Market Trends
15.2 Gypsum Board Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Gypsum Board Market Challenges
15.4 Gypsum Board Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
