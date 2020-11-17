Gypsum Board Market 2020: Product, Overview and Share Forecasted to 2026 | BNBM, Saint-Gobain, Etex Corp

“

The report titled Global Gypsum Board Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Gypsum Board market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Gypsum Board market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Gypsum Board market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Gypsum Board market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Gypsum Board report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gypsum Board report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gypsum Board market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gypsum Board market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gypsum Board market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gypsum Board market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gypsum Board market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BNBM, Saint-Gobain, Etex Corp, Knauf, USG, National Gypsum, Boral, Yoshino, Baier, Jason

Market Segmentation by Product: Regular

Moisture Resistant

Fire Resistant



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others



The Gypsum Board Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gypsum Board market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gypsum Board market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gypsum Board market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gypsum Board industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gypsum Board market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gypsum Board market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gypsum Board market?

Table of Contents:

1 Gypsum Board Market Overview

1.1 Gypsum Board Product Scope

1.2 Gypsum Board Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gypsum Board Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Regular

1.2.3 Moisture Resistant

1.2.4 Fire Resistant

1.3 Gypsum Board Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Gypsum Board Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Gypsum Board Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Gypsum Board Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Gypsum Board Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Gypsum Board Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Gypsum Board Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Gypsum Board Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Gypsum Board Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Gypsum Board Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Gypsum Board Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Gypsum Board Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Gypsum Board Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Gypsum Board Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Gypsum Board Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Gypsum Board Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Gypsum Board Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Gypsum Board Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Gypsum Board Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Gypsum Board Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Gypsum Board Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Gypsum Board Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Gypsum Board Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Gypsum Board as of 2019)

3.4 Global Gypsum Board Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Gypsum Board Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Gypsum Board Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Gypsum Board Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Gypsum Board Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Gypsum Board Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Gypsum Board Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Gypsum Board Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Gypsum Board Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Gypsum Board Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Gypsum Board Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Gypsum Board Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Gypsum Board Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Gypsum Board Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Gypsum Board Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Gypsum Board Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Gypsum Board Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Gypsum Board Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Gypsum Board Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Gypsum Board Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Gypsum Board Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Gypsum Board Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Gypsum Board Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Gypsum Board Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Gypsum Board Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Gypsum Board Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gypsum Board Business

12.1 BNBM

12.1.1 BNBM Corporation Information

12.1.2 BNBM Business Overview

12.1.3 BNBM Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 BNBM Gypsum Board Products Offered

12.1.5 BNBM Recent Development

12.2 Saint-Gobain

12.2.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

12.2.2 Saint-Gobain Business Overview

12.2.3 Saint-Gobain Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Saint-Gobain Gypsum Board Products Offered

12.2.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

12.3 Etex Corp

12.3.1 Etex Corp Corporation Information

12.3.2 Etex Corp Business Overview

12.3.3 Etex Corp Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Etex Corp Gypsum Board Products Offered

12.3.5 Etex Corp Recent Development

12.4 Knauf

12.4.1 Knauf Corporation Information

12.4.2 Knauf Business Overview

12.4.3 Knauf Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Knauf Gypsum Board Products Offered

12.4.5 Knauf Recent Development

12.5 USG

12.5.1 USG Corporation Information

12.5.2 USG Business Overview

12.5.3 USG Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 USG Gypsum Board Products Offered

12.5.5 USG Recent Development

12.6 National Gypsum

12.6.1 National Gypsum Corporation Information

12.6.2 National Gypsum Business Overview

12.6.3 National Gypsum Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 National Gypsum Gypsum Board Products Offered

12.6.5 National Gypsum Recent Development

12.7 Boral

12.7.1 Boral Corporation Information

12.7.2 Boral Business Overview

12.7.3 Boral Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Boral Gypsum Board Products Offered

12.7.5 Boral Recent Development

12.8 Yoshino

12.8.1 Yoshino Corporation Information

12.8.2 Yoshino Business Overview

12.8.3 Yoshino Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Yoshino Gypsum Board Products Offered

12.8.5 Yoshino Recent Development

12.9 Baier

12.9.1 Baier Corporation Information

12.9.2 Baier Business Overview

12.9.3 Baier Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Baier Gypsum Board Products Offered

12.9.5 Baier Recent Development

12.10 Jason

12.10.1 Jason Corporation Information

12.10.2 Jason Business Overview

12.10.3 Jason Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Jason Gypsum Board Products Offered

12.10.5 Jason Recent Development

13 Gypsum Board Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Gypsum Board Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Gypsum Board

13.4 Gypsum Board Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Gypsum Board Distributors List

14.3 Gypsum Board Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Gypsum Board Market Trends

15.2 Gypsum Board Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Gypsum Board Market Challenges

15.4 Gypsum Board Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

