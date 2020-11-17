Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market Competitive landscape, Growth Strategies for Business Development, Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026| Cisco, IBM, Check Point

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market are: , Cisco, IBM, Check Point, HP, Netscout, AirWave (Aruba), Extreme Networks, Fortinet, ForeScout, WatchGuard, Venustech, Topsec, Qihoo 360

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market by Type Segments:

, Finance, Government, IT and Telecom, Health, Utilities, Others

Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market by Application Segments:

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Wireless Intrusion Detection Systems (WIDS)

1.3.3 Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems (WIPS)

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Finance

1.4.3 Government

1.4.4 IT and Telecom

1.4.5 Health

1.4.6 Utilities

1.4.7 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Cisco

8.1.1 Cisco Corporation Information

8.1.2 Cisco Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Cisco Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Products and Services

8.1.5 Cisco SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Cisco Recent Developments

8.2 IBM

8.2.1 IBM Corporation Information

8.2.2 IBM Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 IBM Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Products and Services

8.2.5 IBM SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 IBM Recent Developments

8.3 Check Point

8.3.1 Check Point Corporation Information

8.3.2 Check Point Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Check Point Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Products and Services

8.3.5 Check Point SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Check Point Recent Developments

8.4 HP

8.4.1 HP Corporation Information

8.4.2 HP Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 HP Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Products and Services

8.4.5 HP SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 HP Recent Developments

8.5 Netscout

8.5.1 Netscout Corporation Information

8.5.2 Netscout Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Netscout Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Products and Services

8.5.5 Netscout SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Netscout Recent Developments

8.6 AirWave (Aruba)

8.6.1 AirWave (Aruba) Corporation Information

8.6.3 AirWave (Aruba) Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Products and Services

8.6.5 AirWave (Aruba) SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 AirWave (Aruba) Recent Developments

8.7 Extreme Networks

8.7.1 Extreme Networks Corporation Information

8.7.2 Extreme Networks Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Extreme Networks Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Products and Services

8.7.5 Extreme Networks SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Extreme Networks Recent Developments

8.8 Fortinet

8.8.1 Fortinet Corporation Information

8.8.2 Fortinet Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Fortinet Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Products and Services

8.8.5 Fortinet SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Fortinet Recent Developments

8.9 ForeScout

8.9.1 ForeScout Corporation Information

8.9.2 ForeScout Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 ForeScout Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Products and Services

8.9.5 ForeScout SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 ForeScout Recent Developments

8.10 WatchGuard

8.10.1 WatchGuard Corporation Information

8.10.2 WatchGuard Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 WatchGuard Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Products and Services

8.10.5 WatchGuard SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 WatchGuard Recent Developments

8.11 Venustech

8.11.1 Venustech Corporation Information

8.11.2 Venustech Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Venustech Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Products and Services

8.11.5 Venustech SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Venustech Recent Developments

8.12 Topsec

8.12.1 Topsec Corporation Information

8.12.2 Topsec Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Topsec Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Products and Services

8.12.5 Topsec SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Topsec Recent Developments

8.13 Qihoo 360

8.13.1 Qihoo 360 Corporation Information

8.13.2 Qihoo 360 Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Qihoo 360 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Products and Services

8.13.5 Qihoo 360 SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Qihoo 360 Recent Developments 9 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Distributors

11.3 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

