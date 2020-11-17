Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2026| ARMOR Group, AGC, Heliatek

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market are: , ARMOR Group, AGC, Heliatek, Mitsubishi Chemical, Belectric, Henkel, Sunew, Advent Technologies Inc., Sumitomo Chemical, Toshiba, Heraeus, BASF, DisaSolar, EMD Performance Materials, Infinity PV ApS, ENI, Raynergy Tek Incorporation, NanoFlex Power Corporation, Solar Windows Technologies, Mekoprint, KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market by Type Segments:

, Consumer Electronics, Wearable Device, Architecture & Building Integration, Other

Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market by Application Segments:

, Consumer Electronics, Wearable Device, Architecture & Building Integration, Other

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 PN Junction Structure (P-N Heterojunction)

1.3.3 Dye-sensitized Nanocrystalline Solar Cells (DSSC)

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Consumer Electronics

1.4.3 Wearable Device

1.4.4 Architecture & Building Integration

1.4.5 Other 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 ARMOR Group

8.1.1 ARMOR Group Corporation Information

8.1.2 ARMOR Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 ARMOR Group Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products and Services

8.1.5 ARMOR Group SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 ARMOR Group Recent Developments

8.2 AGC

8.2.1 AGC Corporation Information

8.2.2 AGC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 AGC Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products and Services

8.2.5 AGC SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 AGC Recent Developments

8.3 Heliatek

8.3.1 Heliatek Corporation Information

8.3.2 Heliatek Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Heliatek Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products and Services

8.3.5 Heliatek SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Heliatek Recent Developments

8.4 Mitsubishi Chemical

8.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

8.4.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products and Services

8.4.5 Mitsubishi Chemical SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Developments

8.5 Belectric

8.5.1 Belectric Corporation Information

8.5.2 Belectric Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Belectric Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products and Services

8.5.5 Belectric SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Belectric Recent Developments

8.6 Henkel

8.6.1 Henkel Corporation Information

8.6.3 Henkel Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.3 Henkel Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products and Services

8.6.5 Henkel SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Henkel Recent Developments

8.7 Sunew

8.7.1 Sunew Corporation Information

8.7.2 Sunew Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Sunew Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products and Services

8.7.5 Sunew SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Sunew Recent Developments

8.8 Advent Technologies Inc.

8.8.1 Advent Technologies Inc. Corporation Information

8.8.2 Advent Technologies Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Advent Technologies Inc. Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products and Services

8.8.5 Advent Technologies Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Advent Technologies Inc. Recent Developments

8.9 Sumitomo Chemical

8.9.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

8.9.2 Sumitomo Chemical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Sumitomo Chemical Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products and Services

8.9.5 Sumitomo Chemical SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Developments

8.10 Toshiba

8.10.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

8.10.2 Toshiba Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Toshiba Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products and Services

8.10.5 Toshiba SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Toshiba Recent Developments

8.11 Heraeus

8.11.1 Heraeus Corporation Information

8.11.2 Heraeus Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Heraeus Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products and Services

8.11.5 Heraeus SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Heraeus Recent Developments

8.12 BASF

8.12.1 BASF Corporation Information

8.12.2 BASF Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 BASF Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products and Services

8.12.5 BASF SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 BASF Recent Developments

8.13 DisaSolar

8.13.1 DisaSolar Corporation Information

8.13.2 DisaSolar Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 DisaSolar Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products and Services

8.13.5 DisaSolar SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 DisaSolar Recent Developments

8.14 EMD Performance Materials

8.14.1 EMD Performance Materials Corporation Information

8.14.2 EMD Performance Materials Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 EMD Performance Materials Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products and Services

8.14.5 EMD Performance Materials SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 EMD Performance Materials Recent Developments

8.15 Infinity PV ApS

8.15.1 Infinity PV ApS Corporation Information

8.15.2 Infinity PV ApS Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Infinity PV ApS Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products and Services

8.15.5 Infinity PV ApS SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Infinity PV ApS Recent Developments

8.16 ENI

8.16.1 ENI Corporation Information

8.16.2 ENI Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 ENI Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products and Services

8.16.5 ENI SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 ENI Recent Developments

8.17 Raynergy Tek Incorporation

8.17.1 Raynergy Tek Incorporation Corporation Information

8.17.2 Raynergy Tek Incorporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 Raynergy Tek Incorporation Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products and Services

8.17.5 Raynergy Tek Incorporation SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Raynergy Tek Incorporation Recent Developments

8.18 NanoFlex Power Corporation

8.18.1 NanoFlex Power Corporation Corporation Information

8.18.2 NanoFlex Power Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.18.3 NanoFlex Power Corporation Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products and Services

8.18.5 NanoFlex Power Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 NanoFlex Power Corporation Recent Developments

8.19 Solar Windows Technologies

8.19.1 Solar Windows Technologies Corporation Information

8.19.2 Solar Windows Technologies Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.19.3 Solar Windows Technologies Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products and Services

8.19.5 Solar Windows Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.19.6 Solar Windows Technologies Recent Developments

8.20 Mekoprint

8.20.1 Mekoprint Corporation Information

8.20.2 Mekoprint Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.20.3 Mekoprint Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products and Services

8.20.5 Mekoprint SWOT Analysis

8.20.6 Mekoprint Recent Developments

8.21 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.

8.21.1 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. Corporation Information

8.21.2 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.21.3 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products and Services

8.21.5 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. SWOT Analysis

8.21.6 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. Recent Developments 9 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Distributors

11.3 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

