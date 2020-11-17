NAND Flash to Boost the Revenue over the Forecast Period (2020-2026)|Samsung Electronics, Toshiba/SanDisk, SK Hynix Semiconductor

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global NAND Flash market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global NAND Flash market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global NAND Flash market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of NAND Flash Market are: , Samsung Electronics, Toshiba/SanDisk, SK Hynix Semiconductor, Micron Technology, Intel Corporation, …

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global NAND Flash market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global NAND Flash market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global NAND Flash market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top NAND Flash Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global NAND Flash Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 MLC NAND

1.3.3 TLC NAND

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global NAND Flash Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Consumer Electronics

1.4.3 SSD 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global NAND Flash Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global NAND Flash Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global NAND Flash Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global NAND Flash Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global NAND Flash Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global NAND Flash Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global NAND Flash Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global NAND Flash Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key NAND Flash Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by NAND Flash Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by NAND Flash Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by NAND Flash Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by NAND Flash Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by NAND Flash Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by NAND Flash Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by NAND Flash Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global NAND Flash Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in NAND Flash as of 2019)

3.4 Global NAND Flash Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers NAND Flash Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into NAND Flash Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers NAND Flash Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global NAND Flash Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global NAND Flash Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global NAND Flash Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 NAND Flash Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global NAND Flash Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global NAND Flash Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global NAND Flash Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 NAND Flash Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global NAND Flash Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global NAND Flash Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global NAND Flash Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global NAND Flash Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global NAND Flash Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America NAND Flash Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America NAND Flash Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America NAND Flash Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe NAND Flash Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe NAND Flash Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe NAND Flash Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China NAND Flash Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China NAND Flash Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China NAND Flash Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan NAND Flash Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan NAND Flash Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan NAND Flash Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea NAND Flash Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea NAND Flash Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea NAND Flash Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 NAND Flash Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global NAND Flash Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top NAND Flash Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total NAND Flash Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America NAND Flash Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America NAND Flash Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America NAND Flash Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe NAND Flash Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe NAND Flash Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe NAND Flash Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific NAND Flash Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific NAND Flash Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific NAND Flash Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America NAND Flash Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America NAND Flash Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America NAND Flash Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa NAND Flash Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa NAND Flash Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America NAND Flash Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Samsung Electronics

8.1.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

8.1.2 Samsung Electronics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Samsung Electronics NAND Flash Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 NAND Flash Products and Services

8.1.5 Samsung Electronics SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Samsung Electronics Recent Developments

8.2 Toshiba/SanDisk

8.2.1 Toshiba/SanDisk Corporation Information

8.2.2 Toshiba/SanDisk Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Toshiba/SanDisk NAND Flash Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 NAND Flash Products and Services

8.2.5 Toshiba/SanDisk SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Toshiba/SanDisk Recent Developments

8.3 SK Hynix Semiconductor

8.3.1 SK Hynix Semiconductor Corporation Information

8.3.2 SK Hynix Semiconductor Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 SK Hynix Semiconductor NAND Flash Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 NAND Flash Products and Services

8.3.5 SK Hynix Semiconductor SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 SK Hynix Semiconductor Recent Developments

8.4 Micron Technology

8.4.1 Micron Technology Corporation Information

8.4.2 Micron Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Micron Technology NAND Flash Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 NAND Flash Products and Services

8.4.5 Micron Technology SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Micron Technology Recent Developments

8.5 Intel Corporation

8.5.1 Intel Corporation Corporation Information

8.5.2 Intel Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Intel Corporation NAND Flash Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 NAND Flash Products and Services

8.5.5 Intel Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Intel Corporation Recent Developments 9 NAND Flash Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global NAND Flash Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 NAND Flash Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key NAND Flash Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 NAND Flash Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global NAND Flash Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America NAND Flash Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America NAND Flash Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe NAND Flash Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe NAND Flash Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific NAND Flash Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific NAND Flash Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America NAND Flash Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America NAND Flash Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa NAND Flash Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa NAND Flash Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 NAND Flash Sales Channels

11.2.2 NAND Flash Distributors

11.3 NAND Flash Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

