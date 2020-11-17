Piezoelectric Elements Market Witness High Growth And Manufacturing Analysis By 2026| KYOCERA, Johnson Matthey, PI Ceramic GmbH

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Piezoelectric Elements market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Piezoelectric Elements market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Piezoelectric Elements market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Piezoelectric Elements Market are: , KYOCERA, Johnson Matthey, PI Ceramic GmbH, Harris, Fuji Ceramics Corporation, Piezo Technologies, CTS Corporation, TRS Technologies, Inc, Meggitt Sensing, TDK Corporation, MSI Tranducers, APC International, Piezo Kinetics, Sparkler Ceramics, Weifang Jude Electronic

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Piezoelectric Elements market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Piezoelectric Elements market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Piezoelectric Elements market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Piezoelectric Elements Market by Type Segments:

, Industrial & Manufacturing, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Medical, Military, Other, The industrial and manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share of 36% of the piezoelectric device market in 2018.

Global Piezoelectric Elements Market by Application Segments:

, Industrial & Manufacturing, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Medical, Military, Other, The industrial and manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share of 36% of the piezoelectric device market in 2018.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Piezoelectric Elements Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Piezoelectric Elements Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Lead Zinc Titanates (PZT)-based

1.3.3 Lead Magnesium Niobate (PMN)-based

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Piezoelectric Elements Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Industrial & Manufacturing

1.4.3 Automotive

1.4.4 Consumer Electronics

1.4.5 Medical

1.4.6 Military

1.4.7 Other 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Piezoelectric Elements Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Piezoelectric Elements Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Piezoelectric Elements Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Piezoelectric Elements Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Piezoelectric Elements Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Piezoelectric Elements Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Piezoelectric Elements Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Piezoelectric Elements Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Piezoelectric Elements Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Piezoelectric Elements Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Piezoelectric Elements Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Piezoelectric Elements Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Piezoelectric Elements Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Piezoelectric Elements Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Piezoelectric Elements Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Piezoelectric Elements Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Piezoelectric Elements Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Piezoelectric Elements as of 2019)

3.4 Global Piezoelectric Elements Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Piezoelectric Elements Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Piezoelectric Elements Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Piezoelectric Elements Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Piezoelectric Elements Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Piezoelectric Elements Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Piezoelectric Elements Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Piezoelectric Elements Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Piezoelectric Elements Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Piezoelectric Elements Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Piezoelectric Elements Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Piezoelectric Elements Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Piezoelectric Elements Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Piezoelectric Elements Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Piezoelectric Elements Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Piezoelectric Elements Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Piezoelectric Elements Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Piezoelectric Elements Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Piezoelectric Elements Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Piezoelectric Elements Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Piezoelectric Elements Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Piezoelectric Elements Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Piezoelectric Elements Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Piezoelectric Elements Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Piezoelectric Elements Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Piezoelectric Elements Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Piezoelectric Elements Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Piezoelectric Elements Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Piezoelectric Elements Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Piezoelectric Elements Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Piezoelectric Elements Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Piezoelectric Elements Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Piezoelectric Elements Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Piezoelectric Elements Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Piezoelectric Elements Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Piezoelectric Elements Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Piezoelectric Elements Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Piezoelectric Elements Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Piezoelectric Elements Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Piezoelectric Elements Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Piezoelectric Elements Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Piezoelectric Elements Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Piezoelectric Elements Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Piezoelectric Elements Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Piezoelectric Elements Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Piezoelectric Elements Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Piezoelectric Elements Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Piezoelectric Elements Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Piezoelectric Elements Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Piezoelectric Elements Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Piezoelectric Elements Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 KYOCERA

8.1.1 KYOCERA Corporation Information

8.1.2 KYOCERA Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 KYOCERA Piezoelectric Elements Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Piezoelectric Elements Products and Services

8.1.5 KYOCERA SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 KYOCERA Recent Developments

8.2 Johnson Matthey

8.2.1 Johnson Matthey Corporation Information

8.2.2 Johnson Matthey Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Johnson Matthey Piezoelectric Elements Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Piezoelectric Elements Products and Services

8.2.5 Johnson Matthey SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Johnson Matthey Recent Developments

8.3 PI Ceramic GmbH

8.3.1 PI Ceramic GmbH Corporation Information

8.3.2 PI Ceramic GmbH Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 PI Ceramic GmbH Piezoelectric Elements Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Piezoelectric Elements Products and Services

8.3.5 PI Ceramic GmbH SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 PI Ceramic GmbH Recent Developments

8.4 Harris

8.4.1 Harris Corporation Information

8.4.2 Harris Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Harris Piezoelectric Elements Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Piezoelectric Elements Products and Services

8.4.5 Harris SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Harris Recent Developments

8.5 Fuji Ceramics Corporation

8.5.1 Fuji Ceramics Corporation Corporation Information

8.5.2 Fuji Ceramics Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Fuji Ceramics Corporation Piezoelectric Elements Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Piezoelectric Elements Products and Services

8.5.5 Fuji Ceramics Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Fuji Ceramics Corporation Recent Developments

8.6 Piezo Technologies

8.6.1 Piezo Technologies Corporation Information

8.6.3 Piezo Technologies Piezoelectric Elements Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Piezoelectric Elements Products and Services

8.6.5 Piezo Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Piezo Technologies Recent Developments

8.7 CTS Corporation

8.7.1 CTS Corporation Corporation Information

8.7.2 CTS Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 CTS Corporation Piezoelectric Elements Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Piezoelectric Elements Products and Services

8.7.5 CTS Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 CTS Corporation Recent Developments

8.8 TRS Technologies, Inc

8.8.1 TRS Technologies, Inc Corporation Information

8.8.2 TRS Technologies, Inc Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 TRS Technologies, Inc Piezoelectric Elements Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Piezoelectric Elements Products and Services

8.8.5 TRS Technologies, Inc SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 TRS Technologies, Inc Recent Developments

8.9 Meggitt Sensing

8.9.1 Meggitt Sensing Corporation Information

8.9.2 Meggitt Sensing Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Meggitt Sensing Piezoelectric Elements Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Piezoelectric Elements Products and Services

8.9.5 Meggitt Sensing SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Meggitt Sensing Recent Developments

8.10 TDK Corporation

8.10.1 TDK Corporation Corporation Information

8.10.2 TDK Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 TDK Corporation Piezoelectric Elements Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Piezoelectric Elements Products and Services

8.10.5 TDK Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 TDK Corporation Recent Developments

8.11 MSI Tranducers

8.11.1 MSI Tranducers Corporation Information

8.11.2 MSI Tranducers Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 MSI Tranducers Piezoelectric Elements Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Piezoelectric Elements Products and Services

8.11.5 MSI Tranducers SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 MSI Tranducers Recent Developments

8.12 APC International

8.12.1 APC International Corporation Information

8.12.2 APC International Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 APC International Piezoelectric Elements Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Piezoelectric Elements Products and Services

8.12.5 APC International SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 APC International Recent Developments

8.13 Piezo Kinetics

8.13.1 Piezo Kinetics Corporation Information

8.13.2 Piezo Kinetics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Piezo Kinetics Piezoelectric Elements Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Piezoelectric Elements Products and Services

8.13.5 Piezo Kinetics SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Piezo Kinetics Recent Developments

8.14 Sparkler Ceramics

8.14.1 Sparkler Ceramics Corporation Information

8.14.2 Sparkler Ceramics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Sparkler Ceramics Piezoelectric Elements Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Piezoelectric Elements Products and Services

8.14.5 Sparkler Ceramics SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Sparkler Ceramics Recent Developments

8.15 Weifang Jude Electronic

8.15.1 Weifang Jude Electronic Corporation Information

8.15.2 Weifang Jude Electronic Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Weifang Jude Electronic Piezoelectric Elements Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Piezoelectric Elements Products and Services

8.15.5 Weifang Jude Electronic SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Weifang Jude Electronic Recent Developments 9 Piezoelectric Elements Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Piezoelectric Elements Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Piezoelectric Elements Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Piezoelectric Elements Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Piezoelectric Elements Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Piezoelectric Elements Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Piezoelectric Elements Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Piezoelectric Elements Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Piezoelectric Elements Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Piezoelectric Elements Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Piezoelectric Elements Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Piezoelectric Elements Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Piezoelectric Elements Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Piezoelectric Elements Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Piezoelectric Elements Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Piezoelectric Elements Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Piezoelectric Elements Sales Channels

11.2.2 Piezoelectric Elements Distributors

11.3 Piezoelectric Elements Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

