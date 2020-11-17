Digital Utility Market Executive Summary And Analysis By Top Players 2020-2026| ABB Ltd., Accenture PLC, Capgemini SA

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Digital Utility market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Digital Utility market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Digital Utility market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Digital Utility Market are: , ABB Ltd., Accenture PLC, Capgemini SA, Cisco Systems Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, General Electric Company, International Business Machine Corporation, Mircosoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG Digital Utility

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Digital Utility market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Digital Utility market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Digital Utility market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Digital Utility Market by Type Segments:

, Hardware, Integrated Solutions, Cloud and Software, Services Digital Utility

Global Digital Utility Market by Application Segments:

, Generation, Transmission, Retail

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Digital Utility market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Digital Utility market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Digital Utility Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Utility Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Integrated Solutions

1.4.4 Cloud and Software

1.4.5 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Utility Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Generation

1.5.3 Transmission

1.5.4 Retail

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Digital Utility Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Digital Utility Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Utility Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Digital Utility Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Digital Utility Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Digital Utility Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Digital Utility Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Digital Utility Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Digital Utility Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Digital Utility Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Digital Utility Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Digital Utility Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Digital Utility Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Digital Utility Revenue in 2019

3.3 Digital Utility Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Digital Utility Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Digital Utility Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Digital Utility Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Digital Utility Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Digital Utility Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Digital Utility Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Digital Utility Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Digital Utility Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Digital Utility Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Digital Utility Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Digital Utility Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Digital Utility Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Digital Utility Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Digital Utility Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Digital Utility Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Digital Utility Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Digital Utility Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Digital Utility Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Digital Utility Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Digital Utility Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Digital Utility Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Digital Utility Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Digital Utility Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Digital Utility Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Digital Utility Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Digital Utility Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Digital Utility Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Digital Utility Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Digital Utility Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Digital Utility Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Digital Utility Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Digital Utility Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Digital Utility Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Digital Utility Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 ABB Ltd.

13.1.1 ABB Ltd. Company Details

13.1.2 ABB Ltd. Business Overview

13.1.3 ABB Ltd. Digital Utility Introduction

13.1.4 ABB Ltd. Revenue in Digital Utility Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 ABB Ltd. Recent Development

13.2 Accenture PLC

13.2.1 Accenture PLC Company Details

13.2.2 Accenture PLC Business Overview

13.2.3 Accenture PLC Digital Utility Introduction

13.2.4 Accenture PLC Revenue in Digital Utility Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Accenture PLC Recent Development

13.3 Capgemini SA

13.3.1 Capgemini SA Company Details

13.3.2 Capgemini SA Business Overview

13.3.3 Capgemini SA Digital Utility Introduction

13.3.4 Capgemini SA Revenue in Digital Utility Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Capgemini SA Recent Development

13.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

13.4.1 Cisco Systems Inc. Company Details

13.4.2 Cisco Systems Inc. Business Overview

13.4.3 Cisco Systems Inc. Digital Utility Introduction

13.4.4 Cisco Systems Inc. Revenue in Digital Utility Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Cisco Systems Inc. Recent Development

13.5 Eaton Corporation PLC

13.5.1 Eaton Corporation PLC Company Details

13.5.2 Eaton Corporation PLC Business Overview

13.5.3 Eaton Corporation PLC Digital Utility Introduction

13.5.4 Eaton Corporation PLC Revenue in Digital Utility Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Eaton Corporation PLC Recent Development

13.6 General Electric Company

13.6.1 General Electric Company Company Details

13.6.2 General Electric Company Business Overview

13.6.3 General Electric Company Digital Utility Introduction

13.6.4 General Electric Company Revenue in Digital Utility Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 General Electric Company Recent Development

13.7 International Business Machine Corporation

13.7.1 International Business Machine Corporation Company Details

13.7.2 International Business Machine Corporation Business Overview

13.7.3 International Business Machine Corporation Digital Utility Introduction

13.7.4 International Business Machine Corporation Revenue in Digital Utility Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 International Business Machine Corporation Recent Development

13.8 Mircosoft Corporation

13.8.1 Mircosoft Corporation Company Details

13.8.2 Mircosoft Corporation Business Overview

13.8.3 Mircosoft Corporation Digital Utility Introduction

13.8.4 Mircosoft Corporation Revenue in Digital Utility Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Mircosoft Corporation Recent Development

13.9 Oracle Corporation

13.9.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

13.9.2 Oracle Corporation Business Overview

13.9.3 Oracle Corporation Digital Utility Introduction

13.9.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Digital Utility Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

13.10 SAP SE

13.10.1 SAP SE Company Details

13.10.2 SAP SE Business Overview

13.10.3 SAP SE Digital Utility Introduction

13.10.4 SAP SE Revenue in Digital Utility Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 SAP SE Recent Development

13.11 Schneider Electric SE

10.11.1 Schneider Electric SE Company Details

10.11.2 Schneider Electric SE Business Overview

10.11.3 Schneider Electric SE Digital Utility Introduction

10.11.4 Schneider Electric SE Revenue in Digital Utility Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Schneider Electric SE Recent Development

13.12 Siemens AG

10.12.1 Siemens AG Company Details

10.12.2 Siemens AG Business Overview

10.12.3 Siemens AG Digital Utility Introduction

10.12.4 Siemens AG Revenue in Digital Utility Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Siemens AG Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

