Collaborative Robot System Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | ABB, KUKA AG, FANUC Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Collaborative Robot System market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Collaborative Robot System market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Collaborative Robot System report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Collaborative Robot System report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Collaborative Robot System market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Collaborative Robot System market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Collaborative Robot System market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Collaborative Robot System market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Collaborative Robot System market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Collaborative Robot System Market Research Report: ABB, KUKA AG, FANUC Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Universal Robots A/S, Rethink Robotics, MRK-Systeme GmbH, Precise Automation, Energid Technologies Corporation, F&P Robotics AG, MABI AG, Techman Robot for Quanta Storage Inc., Franka Emika GmbH, Aubo Robotics Inc., YASKAWA Electric Corporation, Comau S.P.A, KAWADA Robotics Corp.

Types: Up to 5 kg

Up to 10 kg

Above 10 kg



Applications: Automotive

Electronics

Metals & Machining

Plastics & Polymer

Food & Agriculture

Healthcare

Furniture & Equipment

Others



The Collaborative Robot System Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Collaborative Robot System market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Collaborative Robot System market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Collaborative Robot System market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Collaborative Robot System industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Collaborative Robot System market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Collaborative Robot System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Collaborative Robot System market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Collaborative Robot System Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Collaborative Robot System Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Collaborative Robot System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Up to 5 kg

1.4.3 Up to 10 kg

1.4.4 Above 10 kg

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Collaborative Robot System Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Electronics

1.5.4 Metals & Machining

1.5.5 Plastics & Polymer

1.5.6 Food & Agriculture

1.5.7 Healthcare

1.5.8 Furniture & Equipment

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Collaborative Robot System Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Collaborative Robot System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Collaborative Robot System Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Collaborative Robot System Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Collaborative Robot System, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Collaborative Robot System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Collaborative Robot System Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Collaborative Robot System Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Collaborative Robot System Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Collaborative Robot System Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Collaborative Robot System Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Collaborative Robot System Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Collaborative Robot System Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Collaborative Robot System Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Collaborative Robot System Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Collaborative Robot System Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Collaborative Robot System Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Collaborative Robot System Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Collaborative Robot System Production by Regions

4.1 Global Collaborative Robot System Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Collaborative Robot System Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Collaborative Robot System Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Collaborative Robot System Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Collaborative Robot System Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Collaborative Robot System Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Collaborative Robot System Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Collaborative Robot System Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Collaborative Robot System Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Collaborative Robot System Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Collaborative Robot System Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Collaborative Robot System Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Collaborative Robot System Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Collaborative Robot System Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Collaborative Robot System Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Collaborative Robot System Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Collaborative Robot System Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Collaborative Robot System Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Collaborative Robot System Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Collaborative Robot System Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Collaborative Robot System Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Collaborative Robot System Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Collaborative Robot System Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Collaborative Robot System Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Collaborative Robot System Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Collaborative Robot System Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Collaborative Robot System Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Collaborative Robot System Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Collaborative Robot System Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Collaborative Robot System Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Collaborative Robot System Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Collaborative Robot System Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Collaborative Robot System Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Collaborative Robot System Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Collaborative Robot System Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Collaborative Robot System Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Collaborative Robot System Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Collaborative Robot System Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Collaborative Robot System Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Collaborative Robot System Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 ABB

8.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.1.2 ABB Overview

8.1.3 ABB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 ABB Product Description

8.1.5 ABB Related Developments

8.2 KUKA AG

8.2.1 KUKA AG Corporation Information

8.2.2 KUKA AG Overview

8.2.3 KUKA AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 KUKA AG Product Description

8.2.5 KUKA AG Related Developments

8.3 FANUC Corporation

8.3.1 FANUC Corporation Corporation Information

8.3.2 FANUC Corporation Overview

8.3.3 FANUC Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 FANUC Corporation Product Description

8.3.5 FANUC Corporation Related Developments

8.4 Robert Bosch GmbH

8.4.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Corporation Information

8.4.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Overview

8.4.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Product Description

8.4.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Related Developments

8.5 Universal Robots A/S

8.5.1 Universal Robots A/S Corporation Information

8.5.2 Universal Robots A/S Overview

8.5.3 Universal Robots A/S Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Universal Robots A/S Product Description

8.5.5 Universal Robots A/S Related Developments

8.6 Rethink Robotics

8.6.1 Rethink Robotics Corporation Information

8.6.2 Rethink Robotics Overview

8.6.3 Rethink Robotics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Rethink Robotics Product Description

8.6.5 Rethink Robotics Related Developments

8.7 MRK-Systeme GmbH

8.7.1 MRK-Systeme GmbH Corporation Information

8.7.2 MRK-Systeme GmbH Overview

8.7.3 MRK-Systeme GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 MRK-Systeme GmbH Product Description

8.7.5 MRK-Systeme GmbH Related Developments

8.8 Precise Automation

8.8.1 Precise Automation Corporation Information

8.8.2 Precise Automation Overview

8.8.3 Precise Automation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Precise Automation Product Description

8.8.5 Precise Automation Related Developments

8.9 Energid Technologies Corporation

8.9.1 Energid Technologies Corporation Corporation Information

8.9.2 Energid Technologies Corporation Overview

8.9.3 Energid Technologies Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Energid Technologies Corporation Product Description

8.9.5 Energid Technologies Corporation Related Developments

8.10 F&P Robotics AG

8.10.1 F&P Robotics AG Corporation Information

8.10.2 F&P Robotics AG Overview

8.10.3 F&P Robotics AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 F&P Robotics AG Product Description

8.10.5 F&P Robotics AG Related Developments

8.11 MABI AG

8.11.1 MABI AG Corporation Information

8.11.2 MABI AG Overview

8.11.3 MABI AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 MABI AG Product Description

8.11.5 MABI AG Related Developments

8.12 Techman Robot for Quanta Storage Inc.

8.12.1 Techman Robot for Quanta Storage Inc. Corporation Information

8.12.2 Techman Robot for Quanta Storage Inc. Overview

8.12.3 Techman Robot for Quanta Storage Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Techman Robot for Quanta Storage Inc. Product Description

8.12.5 Techman Robot for Quanta Storage Inc. Related Developments

8.13 Franka Emika GmbH

8.13.1 Franka Emika GmbH Corporation Information

8.13.2 Franka Emika GmbH Overview

8.13.3 Franka Emika GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Franka Emika GmbH Product Description

8.13.5 Franka Emika GmbH Related Developments

8.14 Aubo Robotics Inc.

8.14.1 Aubo Robotics Inc. Corporation Information

8.14.2 Aubo Robotics Inc. Overview

8.14.3 Aubo Robotics Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Aubo Robotics Inc. Product Description

8.14.5 Aubo Robotics Inc. Related Developments

8.15 YASKAWA Electric Corporation

8.15.1 YASKAWA Electric Corporation Corporation Information

8.15.2 YASKAWA Electric Corporation Overview

8.15.3 YASKAWA Electric Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 YASKAWA Electric Corporation Product Description

8.15.5 YASKAWA Electric Corporation Related Developments

8.16 Comau S.P.A

8.16.1 Comau S.P.A Corporation Information

8.16.2 Comau S.P.A Overview

8.16.3 Comau S.P.A Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Comau S.P.A Product Description

8.16.5 Comau S.P.A Related Developments

8.17 KAWADA Robotics Corp.

8.17.1 KAWADA Robotics Corp. Corporation Information

8.17.2 KAWADA Robotics Corp. Overview

8.17.3 KAWADA Robotics Corp. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 KAWADA Robotics Corp. Product Description

8.17.5 KAWADA Robotics Corp. Related Developments

9 Collaborative Robot System Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Collaborative Robot System Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Collaborative Robot System Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Collaborative Robot System Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Collaborative Robot System Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Collaborative Robot System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Collaborative Robot System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Collaborative Robot System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Collaborative Robot System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Collaborative Robot System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Collaborative Robot System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Collaborative Robot System Sales Channels

11.2.2 Collaborative Robot System Distributors

11.3 Collaborative Robot System Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Collaborative Robot System Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Collaborative Robot System Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Collaborative Robot System Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”