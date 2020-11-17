Irrigation Supervisory Controller Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Netafim

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Irrigation Supervisory Controller market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Irrigation Supervisory Controller market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Irrigation Supervisory Controller report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Irrigation Supervisory Controller report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Irrigation Supervisory Controller market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Irrigation Supervisory Controller market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Irrigation Supervisory Controller market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Irrigation Supervisory Controller market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Irrigation Supervisory Controller market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Irrigation Supervisory Controller Market Research Report: Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Netafim, Hydropoint Data Systems, The Scotts Company, Calsense, Galcon, Rachio Inc., Weathermatic., Gilmour, Orbit, Skydrop, Raindrip, Gardena

Types: Weather-based Controller

Sensor-based Controller



Applications: Farms

Orchard

Greenhouses

Sports Grounds

Turfs & Landscapes

Golf



The Irrigation Supervisory Controller Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Irrigation Supervisory Controller market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Irrigation Supervisory Controller market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Irrigation Supervisory Controller market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Irrigation Supervisory Controller industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Irrigation Supervisory Controller market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Irrigation Supervisory Controller market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Irrigation Supervisory Controller market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Irrigation Supervisory Controller Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Irrigation Supervisory Controller Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Irrigation Supervisory Controller Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Weather-based Controller

1.4.3 Sensor-based Controller

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Irrigation Supervisory Controller Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Farms

1.5.3 Orchard

1.5.4 Greenhouses

1.5.5 Sports Grounds

1.5.6 Turfs & Landscapes

1.5.7 Golf

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Irrigation Supervisory Controller Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Irrigation Supervisory Controller Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Irrigation Supervisory Controller Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Irrigation Supervisory Controller Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Irrigation Supervisory Controller, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Irrigation Supervisory Controller Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Irrigation Supervisory Controller Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Irrigation Supervisory Controller Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Irrigation Supervisory Controller Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Irrigation Supervisory Controller Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Irrigation Supervisory Controller Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Irrigation Supervisory Controller Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Irrigation Supervisory Controller Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Irrigation Supervisory Controller Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Irrigation Supervisory Controller Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Irrigation Supervisory Controller Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Irrigation Supervisory Controller Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Irrigation Supervisory Controller Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Irrigation Supervisory Controller Production by Regions

4.1 Global Irrigation Supervisory Controller Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Irrigation Supervisory Controller Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Irrigation Supervisory Controller Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Irrigation Supervisory Controller Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Irrigation Supervisory Controller Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Irrigation Supervisory Controller Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Irrigation Supervisory Controller Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Irrigation Supervisory Controller Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Irrigation Supervisory Controller Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Irrigation Supervisory Controller Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Irrigation Supervisory Controller Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Irrigation Supervisory Controller Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Irrigation Supervisory Controller Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Irrigation Supervisory Controller Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Irrigation Supervisory Controller Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Irrigation Supervisory Controller Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Irrigation Supervisory Controller Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Irrigation Supervisory Controller Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Irrigation Supervisory Controller Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Irrigation Supervisory Controller Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Irrigation Supervisory Controller Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Irrigation Supervisory Controller Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Irrigation Supervisory Controller Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Irrigation Supervisory Controller Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Irrigation Supervisory Controller Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Irrigation Supervisory Controller Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Irrigation Supervisory Controller Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Irrigation Supervisory Controller Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Irrigation Supervisory Controller Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Irrigation Supervisory Controller Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Irrigation Supervisory Controller Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Irrigation Supervisory Controller Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Irrigation Supervisory Controller Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Irrigation Supervisory Controller Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Irrigation Supervisory Controller Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Irrigation Supervisory Controller Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Irrigation Supervisory Controller Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Irrigation Supervisory Controller Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Irrigation Supervisory Controller Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Irrigation Supervisory Controller Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Rain Bird Corporation

8.1.1 Rain Bird Corporation Corporation Information

8.1.2 Rain Bird Corporation Overview

8.1.3 Rain Bird Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Rain Bird Corporation Product Description

8.1.5 Rain Bird Corporation Related Developments

8.2 The Toro Company

8.2.1 The Toro Company Corporation Information

8.2.2 The Toro Company Overview

8.2.3 The Toro Company Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 The Toro Company Product Description

8.2.5 The Toro Company Related Developments

8.3 Hunter Industries

8.3.1 Hunter Industries Corporation Information

8.3.2 Hunter Industries Overview

8.3.3 Hunter Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Hunter Industries Product Description

8.3.5 Hunter Industries Related Developments

8.4 Netafim

8.4.1 Netafim Corporation Information

8.4.2 Netafim Overview

8.4.3 Netafim Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Netafim Product Description

8.4.5 Netafim Related Developments

8.5 Hydropoint Data Systems

8.5.1 Hydropoint Data Systems Corporation Information

8.5.2 Hydropoint Data Systems Overview

8.5.3 Hydropoint Data Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Hydropoint Data Systems Product Description

8.5.5 Hydropoint Data Systems Related Developments

8.6 The Scotts Company

8.6.1 The Scotts Company Corporation Information

8.6.2 The Scotts Company Overview

8.6.3 The Scotts Company Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 The Scotts Company Product Description

8.6.5 The Scotts Company Related Developments

8.7 Calsense

8.7.1 Calsense Corporation Information

8.7.2 Calsense Overview

8.7.3 Calsense Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Calsense Product Description

8.7.5 Calsense Related Developments

8.8 Galcon

8.8.1 Galcon Corporation Information

8.8.2 Galcon Overview

8.8.3 Galcon Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Galcon Product Description

8.8.5 Galcon Related Developments

8.9 Rachio Inc.

8.9.1 Rachio Inc. Corporation Information

8.9.2 Rachio Inc. Overview

8.9.3 Rachio Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Rachio Inc. Product Description

8.9.5 Rachio Inc. Related Developments

8.10 Weathermatic.

8.10.1 Weathermatic. Corporation Information

8.10.2 Weathermatic. Overview

8.10.3 Weathermatic. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Weathermatic. Product Description

8.10.5 Weathermatic. Related Developments

8.11 Gilmour

8.11.1 Gilmour Corporation Information

8.11.2 Gilmour Overview

8.11.3 Gilmour Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Gilmour Product Description

8.11.5 Gilmour Related Developments

8.12 Orbit

8.12.1 Orbit Corporation Information

8.12.2 Orbit Overview

8.12.3 Orbit Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Orbit Product Description

8.12.5 Orbit Related Developments

8.13 Skydrop

8.13.1 Skydrop Corporation Information

8.13.2 Skydrop Overview

8.13.3 Skydrop Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Skydrop Product Description

8.13.5 Skydrop Related Developments

8.14 Raindrip

8.14.1 Raindrip Corporation Information

8.14.2 Raindrip Overview

8.14.3 Raindrip Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Raindrip Product Description

8.14.5 Raindrip Related Developments

8.15 Gardena

8.15.1 Gardena Corporation Information

8.15.2 Gardena Overview

8.15.3 Gardena Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Gardena Product Description

8.15.5 Gardena Related Developments

9 Irrigation Supervisory Controller Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Irrigation Supervisory Controller Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Irrigation Supervisory Controller Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Irrigation Supervisory Controller Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Irrigation Supervisory Controller Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Irrigation Supervisory Controller Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Irrigation Supervisory Controller Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Irrigation Supervisory Controller Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Irrigation Supervisory Controller Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Irrigation Supervisory Controller Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Irrigation Supervisory Controller Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Irrigation Supervisory Controller Sales Channels

11.2.2 Irrigation Supervisory Controller Distributors

11.3 Irrigation Supervisory Controller Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Irrigation Supervisory Controller Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Irrigation Supervisory Controller Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Irrigation Supervisory Controller Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

