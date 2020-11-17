Global Automotive Coatings Market 2020 | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Top Companies: Axalta Coating Systems, BASF, PPG Industries, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, etc. | InForGrowth

Automotive Coatings Market Reports provide results and potential opportunities and challenges to future Automotive Coatings industry growth. Automotive Coatings market research reports offers five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the Automotive Coatings industry.

The Global Automotive Coatings Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2026. Automotive Coatings market is the definitive study of the global Automotive Coatings industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

If you are planning to invest into new products or trying to understand this growing market, this report is your starting point.

The Automotive Coatings industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

Major Classifications of Automotive Coatings Market:

Major Key players covered in this report:–

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF

PPG Industries

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

AkzoNobel

Sherwin-Williams Company

KCC Paint

Bayer AG

Arkema SA

Beckers Group

Cabot Corporation

Berger Paints

Eastman Chemical Company

Valspar Corporation

Clariant AG

Deft

Inc.

Jotun A/S

Royal DSM

Lord Corporation

Solvay S.A.. By Product Type:

Primer

Electrocoat

Basecoat

Clearcoat By Applications:

Light Vehicle OEM

Commercial Vehicle OEM

Automotive Refinish