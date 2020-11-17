Food Traceability to Register Substantial Expansion by 2026| Honeywell, Intelex Technologies, SAP

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Food Traceability market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Food Traceability market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Food Traceability market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Food Traceability Market are: Honeywell, Intelex Technologies, SAP, Bcfooderp, Trimble, Food Decision Software, JustFoodERP, IBM, Intact, Mass Group

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Food Traceability market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Food Traceability market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Food Traceability market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Food Traceability Market by Type Segments:

, Meat Traceability System, Vegetable and Fruit Traceability System, Milk Food Traceability System

Global Food Traceability Market by Application Segments:

, Government Department, Food Suppliers, Retailers

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Food Traceability market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Food Traceability market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Food Traceability markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Food Traceability market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Food Traceability market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Food Traceability market.

Table of Contents

1 Food Traceability Market Overview

1.1 Food Traceability Product Overview

1.2 Food Traceability Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Meat Traceability System

1.2.2 Vegetable and Fruit Traceability System

1.2.3 Milk Food Traceability System

1.3 Global Food Traceability Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Food Traceability Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Food Traceability Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Food Traceability Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Food Traceability Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Food Traceability Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Food Traceability Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Food Traceability Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Food Traceability Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Food Traceability Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Food Traceability Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Food Traceability Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Food Traceability Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Food Traceability Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Food Traceability Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Food Traceability Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Food Traceability Industry

1.5.1.1 Food Traceability Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Food Traceability Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Food Traceability Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Food Traceability Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Food Traceability Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Food Traceability Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Food Traceability Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Food Traceability Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Food Traceability Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Food Traceability Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Food Traceability Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Food Traceability as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Food Traceability Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Food Traceability Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Food Traceability Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Food Traceability Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Food Traceability Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Food Traceability Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Food Traceability Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Food Traceability Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Food Traceability Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Food Traceability Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Food Traceability Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Food Traceability Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Food Traceability Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Food Traceability Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Food Traceability Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Food Traceability Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Food Traceability Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Food Traceability Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Food Traceability Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Food Traceability Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Food Traceability Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Food Traceability Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Food Traceability Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Food Traceability Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Food Traceability Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Food Traceability Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Food Traceability Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Food Traceability by Application

4.1 Food Traceability Segment by Application

4.1.1 Government Department

4.1.2 Food Suppliers

4.1.3 Retailers

4.2 Global Food Traceability Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Food Traceability Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Food Traceability Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Food Traceability Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Food Traceability by Application

4.5.2 Europe Food Traceability by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Food Traceability by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Food Traceability by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Food Traceability by Application 5 North America Food Traceability Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Food Traceability Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Food Traceability Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Food Traceability Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Food Traceability Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Food Traceability Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Food Traceability Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Food Traceability Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Food Traceability Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Food Traceability Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Food Traceability Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Food Traceability Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Food Traceability Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Food Traceability Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Food Traceability Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Food Traceability Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Food Traceability Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Food Traceability Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Food Traceability Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Food Traceability Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Food Traceability Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Food Traceability Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Food Traceability Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Food Traceability Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Food Traceability Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Food Traceability Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Food Traceability Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Food Traceability Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Food Traceability Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Food Traceability Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Food Traceability Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Food Traceability Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Food Traceability Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Food Traceability Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Food Traceability Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Food Traceability Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Food Traceability Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Food Traceability Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Food Traceability Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Food Traceability Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Food Traceability Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Food Traceability Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Food Traceability Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Food Traceability Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Food Traceability Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Food Traceability Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Food Traceability Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Food Traceability Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Food Traceability Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Food Traceability Business

10.1 Honeywell

10.1.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.1.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Honeywell Food Traceability Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Honeywell Food Traceability Products Offered

10.1.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.2 Intelex Technologies

10.2.1 Intelex Technologies Corporation Information

10.2.2 Intelex Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Intelex Technologies Food Traceability Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Honeywell Food Traceability Products Offered

10.2.5 Intelex Technologies Recent Development

10.3 SAP

10.3.1 SAP Corporation Information

10.3.2 SAP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 SAP Food Traceability Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 SAP Food Traceability Products Offered

10.3.5 SAP Recent Development

10.4 Bcfooderp

10.4.1 Bcfooderp Corporation Information

10.4.2 Bcfooderp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Bcfooderp Food Traceability Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Bcfooderp Food Traceability Products Offered

10.4.5 Bcfooderp Recent Development

10.5 Trimble

10.5.1 Trimble Corporation Information

10.5.2 Trimble Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Trimble Food Traceability Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Trimble Food Traceability Products Offered

10.5.5 Trimble Recent Development

10.6 Food Decision Software

10.6.1 Food Decision Software Corporation Information

10.6.2 Food Decision Software Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Food Decision Software Food Traceability Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Food Decision Software Food Traceability Products Offered

10.6.5 Food Decision Software Recent Development

10.7 JustFoodERP

10.7.1 JustFoodERP Corporation Information

10.7.2 JustFoodERP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 JustFoodERP Food Traceability Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 JustFoodERP Food Traceability Products Offered

10.7.5 JustFoodERP Recent Development

10.8 IBM

10.8.1 IBM Corporation Information

10.8.2 IBM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 IBM Food Traceability Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 IBM Food Traceability Products Offered

10.8.5 IBM Recent Development

10.9 Intact

10.9.1 Intact Corporation Information

10.9.2 Intact Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Intact Food Traceability Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Intact Food Traceability Products Offered

10.9.5 Intact Recent Development

10.10 Mass Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Food Traceability Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Mass Group Food Traceability Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Mass Group Recent Development 11 Food Traceability Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Food Traceability Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Food Traceability Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

