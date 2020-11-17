Functional Powder Drinks Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2026| Archer Daniels Midland, Campbell Soup, Coca-Cola

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Functional Powder Drinks market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Functional Powder Drinks market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Functional Powder Drinks market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Functional Powder Drinks Market are: Archer Daniels Midland, Campbell Soup, Coca-Cola, Danone, Nestle, Unilever, Del Monte Pacific, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Fonterra, GlaxoSmithKline, Kraft Heinz, Yakult, Red Bull

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Functional Powder Drinks market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Functional Powder Drinks market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Functional Powder Drinks market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Functional Powder Drinks Market by Type Segments:

, Refreshment Beverages, Carbonated Soft Drinks, Fruit Beverages, Others

Global Functional Powder Drinks Market by Application Segments:

, Commercial, Household

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Functional Powder Drinks market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Functional Powder Drinks market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Functional Powder Drinks markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Functional Powder Drinks market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Functional Powder Drinks market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Functional Powder Drinks market.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Functional Powder Drinks Market Overview

1.1 Functional Powder Drinks Product Overview

1.2 Functional Powder Drinks Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Refreshment Beverages

1.2.2 Carbonated Soft Drinks

1.2.3 Fruit Beverages

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Functional Powder Drinks Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Functional Powder Drinks Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Functional Powder Drinks Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Functional Powder Drinks Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Functional Powder Drinks Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Functional Powder Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Functional Powder Drinks Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Functional Powder Drinks Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Functional Powder Drinks Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Functional Powder Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Functional Powder Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Functional Powder Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Powder Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Functional Powder Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Powder Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Functional Powder Drinks Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Functional Powder Drinks Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Functional Powder Drinks Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Functional Powder Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Functional Powder Drinks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Functional Powder Drinks Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Functional Powder Drinks Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Functional Powder Drinks Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Functional Powder Drinks as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Functional Powder Drinks Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Functional Powder Drinks Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Functional Powder Drinks Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Functional Powder Drinks Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Functional Powder Drinks Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Functional Powder Drinks Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Functional Powder Drinks Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Functional Powder Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Functional Powder Drinks Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Functional Powder Drinks Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Functional Powder Drinks Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Functional Powder Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Functional Powder Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Functional Powder Drinks Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Functional Powder Drinks Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Functional Powder Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Powder Drinks Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Powder Drinks Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Functional Powder Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Functional Powder Drinks Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Functional Powder Drinks Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Functional Powder Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Functional Powder Drinks Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Functional Powder Drinks Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Functional Powder Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Powder Drinks Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Powder Drinks Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Functional Powder Drinks by Application

4.1 Functional Powder Drinks Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial

4.1.2 Household

4.2 Global Functional Powder Drinks Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Functional Powder Drinks Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Functional Powder Drinks Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Functional Powder Drinks Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Functional Powder Drinks by Application

4.5.2 Europe Functional Powder Drinks by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Powder Drinks by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Functional Powder Drinks by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Powder Drinks by Application 5 North America Functional Powder Drinks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Functional Powder Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Functional Powder Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Functional Powder Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Functional Powder Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Functional Powder Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Functional Powder Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Functional Powder Drinks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Functional Powder Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Functional Powder Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Functional Powder Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Functional Powder Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Functional Powder Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Functional Powder Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Functional Powder Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Functional Powder Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Functional Powder Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Functional Powder Drinks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Powder Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Powder Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Powder Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Powder Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Functional Powder Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Functional Powder Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Functional Powder Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Functional Powder Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Functional Powder Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Functional Powder Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Functional Powder Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Functional Powder Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Functional Powder Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Functional Powder Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Functional Powder Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Functional Powder Drinks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Functional Powder Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Functional Powder Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Functional Powder Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Functional Powder Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Functional Powder Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Functional Powder Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Functional Powder Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Functional Powder Drinks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Powder Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Powder Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Powder Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Powder Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Functional Powder Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Functional Powder Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Functional Powder Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Functional Powder Drinks Business

10.1 Archer Daniels Midland

10.1.1 Archer Daniels Midland Corporation Information

10.1.2 Archer Daniels Midland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Archer Daniels Midland Functional Powder Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Archer Daniels Midland Functional Powder Drinks Products Offered

10.1.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Development

10.2 Campbell Soup

10.2.1 Campbell Soup Corporation Information

10.2.2 Campbell Soup Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Campbell Soup Functional Powder Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Campbell Soup Recent Development

10.3 Coca-Cola

10.3.1 Coca-Cola Corporation Information

10.3.2 Coca-Cola Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Coca-Cola Functional Powder Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Coca-Cola Functional Powder Drinks Products Offered

10.3.5 Coca-Cola Recent Development

10.4 Danone

10.4.1 Danone Corporation Information

10.4.2 Danone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Danone Functional Powder Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Danone Functional Powder Drinks Products Offered

10.4.5 Danone Recent Development

10.5 Nestle

10.5.1 Nestle Corporation Information

10.5.2 Nestle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Nestle Functional Powder Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Nestle Functional Powder Drinks Products Offered

10.5.5 Nestle Recent Development

10.6 Unilever

10.6.1 Unilever Corporation Information

10.6.2 Unilever Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Unilever Functional Powder Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Unilever Functional Powder Drinks Products Offered

10.6.5 Unilever Recent Development

10.7 Del Monte Pacific

10.7.1 Del Monte Pacific Corporation Information

10.7.2 Del Monte Pacific Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Del Monte Pacific Functional Powder Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Del Monte Pacific Functional Powder Drinks Products Offered

10.7.5 Del Monte Pacific Recent Development

10.8 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

10.8.1 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Functional Powder Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Functional Powder Drinks Products Offered

10.8.5 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Recent Development

10.9 Fonterra

10.9.1 Fonterra Corporation Information

10.9.2 Fonterra Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Fonterra Functional Powder Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Fonterra Functional Powder Drinks Products Offered

10.9.5 Fonterra Recent Development

10.10 GlaxoSmithKline

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Functional Powder Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 GlaxoSmithKline Functional Powder Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Development

10.11 Kraft Heinz

10.11.1 Kraft Heinz Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kraft Heinz Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Kraft Heinz Functional Powder Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Kraft Heinz Functional Powder Drinks Products Offered

10.11.5 Kraft Heinz Recent Development

10.12 Yakult

10.12.1 Yakult Corporation Information

10.12.2 Yakult Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Yakult Functional Powder Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Yakult Functional Powder Drinks Products Offered

10.12.5 Yakult Recent Development

10.13 Red Bull

10.13.1 Red Bull Corporation Information

10.13.2 Red Bull Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Red Bull Functional Powder Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Red Bull Functional Powder Drinks Products Offered

10.13.5 Red Bull Recent Development 11 Functional Powder Drinks Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Functional Powder Drinks Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Functional Powder Drinks Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

