Offshore Drilling Rigs Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Ensco, Noble Corporation, China Oilfield Services Limited., Nabors Industries

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Offshore Drilling Rigs market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Offshore Drilling Rigs market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Offshore Drilling Rigs report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1873061/global-offshore-drilling-rigs-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Offshore Drilling Rigs report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Offshore Drilling Rigs market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Offshore Drilling Rigs market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Offshore Drilling Rigs market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Offshore Drilling Rigs market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Offshore Drilling Rigs market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Research Report: Ensco, Noble Corporation, China Oilfield Services Limited., Nabors Industries, Pacific Drilling, Rowan Companies, Seadrill, Transocean, Vantage Drilling, Hercules Offshore, KCA Deutag, Maersk Drilling, Aban Offshore, Atwood Oceanics, Diamond Offshore Drilling

Types: Jackup

Semi-Submersibles

Drillships



Applications: Shallow Water

Deepwater

Ultra-Deepwater



The Offshore Drilling Rigs Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Offshore Drilling Rigs market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Offshore Drilling Rigs market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Offshore Drilling Rigs market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Offshore Drilling Rigs industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Offshore Drilling Rigs market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Offshore Drilling Rigs market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Offshore Drilling Rigs market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1873061/global-offshore-drilling-rigs-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Offshore Drilling Rigs Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Offshore Drilling Rigs Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Jackup

1.4.3 Semi-Submersibles

1.4.4 Drillships

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Shallow Water

1.5.3 Deepwater

1.5.4 Ultra-Deepwater

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Offshore Drilling Rigs Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Offshore Drilling Rigs Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Offshore Drilling Rigs Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Offshore Drilling Rigs Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Offshore Drilling Rigs Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Offshore Drilling Rigs Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Offshore Drilling Rigs Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Offshore Drilling Rigs Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Offshore Drilling Rigs Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Offshore Drilling Rigs Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Offshore Drilling Rigs Production by Regions

4.1 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Offshore Drilling Rigs Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Offshore Drilling Rigs Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Offshore Drilling Rigs Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Offshore Drilling Rigs Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Offshore Drilling Rigs Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Offshore Drilling Rigs Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Offshore Drilling Rigs Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Offshore Drilling Rigs Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Offshore Drilling Rigs Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Offshore Drilling Rigs Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Offshore Drilling Rigs Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Offshore Drilling Rigs Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Offshore Drilling Rigs Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Offshore Drilling Rigs Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Offshore Drilling Rigs Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Offshore Drilling Rigs Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Offshore Drilling Rigs Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Offshore Drilling Rigs Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Offshore Drilling Rigs Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Offshore Drilling Rigs Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Offshore Drilling Rigs Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Offshore Drilling Rigs Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Offshore Drilling Rigs Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Offshore Drilling Rigs Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Offshore Drilling Rigs Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Offshore Drilling Rigs Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Rigs Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Rigs Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Offshore Drilling Rigs Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Ensco

8.1.1 Ensco Corporation Information

8.1.2 Ensco Overview

8.1.3 Ensco Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Ensco Product Description

8.1.5 Ensco Related Developments

8.2 Noble Corporation

8.2.1 Noble Corporation Corporation Information

8.2.2 Noble Corporation Overview

8.2.3 Noble Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Noble Corporation Product Description

8.2.5 Noble Corporation Related Developments

8.3 China Oilfield Services Limited.

8.3.1 China Oilfield Services Limited. Corporation Information

8.3.2 China Oilfield Services Limited. Overview

8.3.3 China Oilfield Services Limited. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 China Oilfield Services Limited. Product Description

8.3.5 China Oilfield Services Limited. Related Developments

8.4 Nabors Industries

8.4.1 Nabors Industries Corporation Information

8.4.2 Nabors Industries Overview

8.4.3 Nabors Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Nabors Industries Product Description

8.4.5 Nabors Industries Related Developments

8.5 Pacific Drilling

8.5.1 Pacific Drilling Corporation Information

8.5.2 Pacific Drilling Overview

8.5.3 Pacific Drilling Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Pacific Drilling Product Description

8.5.5 Pacific Drilling Related Developments

8.6 Rowan Companies

8.6.1 Rowan Companies Corporation Information

8.6.2 Rowan Companies Overview

8.6.3 Rowan Companies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Rowan Companies Product Description

8.6.5 Rowan Companies Related Developments

8.7 Seadrill

8.7.1 Seadrill Corporation Information

8.7.2 Seadrill Overview

8.7.3 Seadrill Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Seadrill Product Description

8.7.5 Seadrill Related Developments

8.8 Transocean

8.8.1 Transocean Corporation Information

8.8.2 Transocean Overview

8.8.3 Transocean Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Transocean Product Description

8.8.5 Transocean Related Developments

8.9 Vantage Drilling

8.9.1 Vantage Drilling Corporation Information

8.9.2 Vantage Drilling Overview

8.9.3 Vantage Drilling Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Vantage Drilling Product Description

8.9.5 Vantage Drilling Related Developments

8.10 Hercules Offshore

8.10.1 Hercules Offshore Corporation Information

8.10.2 Hercules Offshore Overview

8.10.3 Hercules Offshore Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Hercules Offshore Product Description

8.10.5 Hercules Offshore Related Developments

8.11 KCA Deutag

8.11.1 KCA Deutag Corporation Information

8.11.2 KCA Deutag Overview

8.11.3 KCA Deutag Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 KCA Deutag Product Description

8.11.5 KCA Deutag Related Developments

8.12 Maersk Drilling

8.12.1 Maersk Drilling Corporation Information

8.12.2 Maersk Drilling Overview

8.12.3 Maersk Drilling Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Maersk Drilling Product Description

8.12.5 Maersk Drilling Related Developments

8.13 Aban Offshore

8.13.1 Aban Offshore Corporation Information

8.13.2 Aban Offshore Overview

8.13.3 Aban Offshore Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Aban Offshore Product Description

8.13.5 Aban Offshore Related Developments

8.14 Atwood Oceanics

8.14.1 Atwood Oceanics Corporation Information

8.14.2 Atwood Oceanics Overview

8.14.3 Atwood Oceanics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Atwood Oceanics Product Description

8.14.5 Atwood Oceanics Related Developments

8.15 Diamond Offshore Drilling

8.15.1 Diamond Offshore Drilling Corporation Information

8.15.2 Diamond Offshore Drilling Overview

8.15.3 Diamond Offshore Drilling Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Diamond Offshore Drilling Product Description

8.15.5 Diamond Offshore Drilling Related Developments

9 Offshore Drilling Rigs Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Offshore Drilling Rigs Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Offshore Drilling Rigs Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Offshore Drilling Rigs Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Offshore Drilling Rigs Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Offshore Drilling Rigs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Offshore Drilling Rigs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Offshore Drilling Rigs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Offshore Drilling Rigs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Rigs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Offshore Drilling Rigs Sales Channels

11.2.2 Offshore Drilling Rigs Distributors

11.3 Offshore Drilling Rigs Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Offshore Drilling Rigs Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1873061/global-offshore-drilling-rigs-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”