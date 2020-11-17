Data Migration Market Share, Trends, Business Strategy and Forecast to 2027- Amazon, IBM, Informatica, Information Builders, Microsoft, Oracle

In data migration, data is moved from one technology to the other for enhancing and improving the performance and competitiveness of an organization. It increases the value of integration to new applications, enhances the security of valuable data, reconciles database for better use, and eliminates wasteful data. Further, data migration is the fastest method for ensuring the safety of data. By leveraging the enterprise data integration platform for data migration, organizations benefit from reduced risk of cost overrun, or project delay, and lower-cost data migration effort. It improves data consistency across systems, processes, and organizations, and also increase responsiveness to the business. Changing the regulatory landscape, growing business data volumes, and the increasing need to maintain the legacy data are the factors that contribute to the growth of the data migration market.

However, address verification issues, and quality of data are the factors that are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. The rising need for disaster recovery for business continuity and growing inclination to deploy cloud-based systems are the factors that would offer lucrative market opportunities for market participants. Data migration helps in reviewing the consumption of energy and areas where it can be cut down and provides an additional benefit of cost-cutting for the organization. Well-Planned and organized data migration can make overall business procedures and processes more efficient.

Some of The Major Players In Data Migration Market:

1. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

2. IBM

3. Informatica

4. Information Builders

5. Microsoft

6. Oracle Corporation

7. QlikTech International AB

8. SAP

9. SAS Institute Inc.

10. TIBCO Software Inc.

Global Data Migration Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

