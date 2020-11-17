Microsegmentation Market Size, Status Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

The microsegmentation is essential for refining network security for enhanced safety. The method involves the creation of secure zones in data centers and cloud deployments, thus enabling companies to isolate workloads and secure them individually. Microsegmentation is rapidly gaining traction on account of its operational efficiency. The recent market developments, such as new product launches and acquisitions by the key players, create a favorable landscape for the growth of the microsegmentation market in the forecast period.

The microsegmentation market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as a rise in threats concerned with network connectivity and data, coupled with the use of security virtualization and cloud computing. Moreover, the rising number of ransomware attacks on connected systems is further likely to augment market growth. However, high costs associated with advanced security solutions may impede the growth of the microsegmentation market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the growing adoption of cloud-based services offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the microsegmentation market in the future.

Some of The Major Players In Microsegmentation Market:

1. AlgoSec Inc.

2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

3. ExtraHop Networks, Inc.

4. FireEye, Inc.

5. Guardicore Ltd.

6. Juniper Networks, Inc.

7. Opaq Networks, Inc.

8. Unisys Corporation

9. vArmour Networks, Inc.

10. VMware, Inc.

