Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression until 2026| Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), Axeon Specialty Products, Marathon Oil

QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects.

Major Key Manufacturers of Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market are: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), Axeon Specialty Products, Marathon Oil, U.S. Oil & Refining, KazMunayGas (KMG), TAIF-NK PSC, Tatneft, Rosneft, Integrated Refinery Petrochemical Complex (IRPC)

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market by Type Segments:

, Heavy Vacuum Gas Oil (HVGO), Light Vacuum Gas Oil (LVGO)

Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market by Application Segments:

, Gasoline Production, Diesel / Kerosene Production, In Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO）market, Gasoline Production segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 3163.7 (K Tons) by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.03% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） will be promising in the Gasoline Production field in the next couple of years.

Table of Contents

1 Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Overview

1.1 Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Product Overview

1.2 Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Heavy Vacuum Gas Oil (HVGO)

1.2.2 Light Vacuum Gas Oil (LVGO)

1.3 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Industry

1.5.1.1 Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） by Application

4.1 Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Segment by Application

4.1.1 Gasoline Production

4.1.2 Diesel / Kerosene Production

4.2 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） by Application

4.5.2 Europe Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） by Application 5 North America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Business

10.1 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC)

10.1.1 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Products Offered

10.1.5 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Recent Development

10.2 Axeon Specialty Products

10.2.1 Axeon Specialty Products Corporation Information

10.2.2 Axeon Specialty Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Axeon Specialty Products Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Products Offered

10.2.5 Axeon Specialty Products Recent Development

10.3 Marathon Oil

10.3.1 Marathon Oil Corporation Information

10.3.2 Marathon Oil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Marathon Oil Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Marathon Oil Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Products Offered

10.3.5 Marathon Oil Recent Development

10.4 U.S. Oil & Refining

10.4.1 U.S. Oil & Refining Corporation Information

10.4.2 U.S. Oil & Refining Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 U.S. Oil & Refining Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 U.S. Oil & Refining Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Products Offered

10.4.5 U.S. Oil & Refining Recent Development

10.5 KazMunayGas (KMG)

10.5.1 KazMunayGas (KMG) Corporation Information

10.5.2 KazMunayGas (KMG) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 KazMunayGas (KMG) Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 KazMunayGas (KMG) Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Products Offered

10.5.5 KazMunayGas (KMG) Recent Development

10.6 TAIF-NK PSC

10.6.1 TAIF-NK PSC Corporation Information

10.6.2 TAIF-NK PSC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 TAIF-NK PSC Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 TAIF-NK PSC Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Products Offered

10.6.5 TAIF-NK PSC Recent Development

10.7 Tatneft

10.7.1 Tatneft Corporation Information

10.7.2 Tatneft Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Tatneft Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Tatneft Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Products Offered

10.7.5 Tatneft Recent Development

10.8 Rosneft

10.8.1 Rosneft Corporation Information

10.8.2 Rosneft Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Rosneft Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Rosneft Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Products Offered

10.8.5 Rosneft Recent Development

10.9 Integrated Refinery Petrochemical Complex (IRPC)

10.9.1 Integrated Refinery Petrochemical Complex (IRPC) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Integrated Refinery Petrochemical Complex (IRPC) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Integrated Refinery Petrochemical Complex (IRPC) Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Integrated Refinery Petrochemical Complex (IRPC) Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Products Offered

10.9.5 Integrated Refinery Petrochemical Complex (IRPC) Recent Development 11 Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

