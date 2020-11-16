Urban Gas Market Introducing New Industry Dynamics Through Swot Analysis 2020| China Resources Gas, Beijing Gas Group Company Limited, China Gas Holdings Ltd

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Urban Gas market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Urban Gas market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Urban Gas market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Urban Gas Market are: China Resources Gas, Beijing Gas Group Company Limited, China Gas Holdings Ltd, ENN Energy Holdings Limited, Towngas, Tianjin Energy Investment Group Co., Ltd, Sino Gas & Energy Holdings, PetroChina Kunlun Gas, Tian Lun Gas Group, China Oil And Gas Group, Shenzhen Gas Corporation Ltd, Shanxi Provincial Natural Gas Co., Ltd, Xinjiang Haoyuan Natural Gas Co. Ltd, Changchun Gas Co., Ltd, CPC Jinhong Energy Investment Co., Ltd

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Urban Gas market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Urban Gas market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Urban Gas market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Urban Gas Market by Type Segments:

, Natural Gas, Manufactured Gas, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

Global Urban Gas Market by Application Segments:

, Residential, Commercial, Public Building, Manufacturing Industries, Other

Table of Contents

1 Urban Gas Market Overview

1.1 Urban Gas Product Overview

1.2 Urban Gas Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Natural Gas

1.2.2 Manufactured Gas

1.2.3 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

1.3 Global Urban Gas Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Urban Gas Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Urban Gas Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Urban Gas Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Urban Gas Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Urban Gas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Urban Gas Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Urban Gas Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Urban Gas Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Urban Gas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Urban Gas Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Urban Gas Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Urban Gas Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Urban Gas Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Urban Gas Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Urban Gas Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Urban Gas Industry

1.5.1.1 Urban Gas Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Urban Gas Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Urban Gas Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Urban Gas Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Urban Gas Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Urban Gas Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Urban Gas Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Urban Gas Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Urban Gas Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Urban Gas Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Urban Gas Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Urban Gas as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Urban Gas Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Urban Gas Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Urban Gas Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Urban Gas Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Urban Gas Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Urban Gas Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Urban Gas Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Urban Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Urban Gas Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Urban Gas Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Urban Gas Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Urban Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Urban Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Urban Gas Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Urban Gas Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Urban Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Urban Gas Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Urban Gas Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Urban Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Urban Gas Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Urban Gas Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Urban Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Urban Gas Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Urban Gas Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Urban Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Urban Gas Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Urban Gas Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Urban Gas by Application

4.1 Urban Gas Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Public Building

4.1.4 Manufacturing Industries

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Urban Gas Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Urban Gas Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Urban Gas Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Urban Gas Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Urban Gas by Application

4.5.2 Europe Urban Gas by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Urban Gas by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Urban Gas by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Urban Gas by Application 5 North America Urban Gas Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Urban Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Urban Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Urban Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Urban Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Urban Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Urban Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Urban Gas Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Urban Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Urban Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Urban Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Urban Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Urban Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Urban Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Urban Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Urban Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Urban Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Urban Gas Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Urban Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Urban Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Urban Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Urban Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Urban Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Urban Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Urban Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Urban Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Urban Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Urban Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Urban Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Urban Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Urban Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Urban Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Urban Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Urban Gas Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Urban Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Urban Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Urban Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Urban Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Urban Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Urban Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Urban Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Urban Gas Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Urban Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Urban Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Urban Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Urban Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Urban Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Urban Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Urban Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Urban Gas Business

10.1 China Resources Gas

10.1.1 China Resources Gas Corporation Information

10.1.2 China Resources Gas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 China Resources Gas Urban Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 China Resources Gas Urban Gas Products Offered

10.1.5 China Resources Gas Recent Development

10.2 Beijing Gas Group Company Limited

10.2.1 Beijing Gas Group Company Limited Corporation Information

10.2.2 Beijing Gas Group Company Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Beijing Gas Group Company Limited Urban Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 China Resources Gas Urban Gas Products Offered

10.2.5 Beijing Gas Group Company Limited Recent Development

10.3 China Gas Holdings Ltd

10.3.1 China Gas Holdings Ltd Corporation Information

10.3.2 China Gas Holdings Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 China Gas Holdings Ltd Urban Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 China Gas Holdings Ltd Urban Gas Products Offered

10.3.5 China Gas Holdings Ltd Recent Development

10.4 ENN Energy Holdings Limited

10.4.1 ENN Energy Holdings Limited Corporation Information

10.4.2 ENN Energy Holdings Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 ENN Energy Holdings Limited Urban Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 ENN Energy Holdings Limited Urban Gas Products Offered

10.4.5 ENN Energy Holdings Limited Recent Development

10.5 Towngas

10.5.1 Towngas Corporation Information

10.5.2 Towngas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Towngas Urban Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Towngas Urban Gas Products Offered

10.5.5 Towngas Recent Development

10.6 Tianjin Energy Investment Group Co., Ltd

10.6.1 Tianjin Energy Investment Group Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.6.2 Tianjin Energy Investment Group Co., Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Tianjin Energy Investment Group Co., Ltd Urban Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Tianjin Energy Investment Group Co., Ltd Urban Gas Products Offered

10.6.5 Tianjin Energy Investment Group Co., Ltd Recent Development

10.7 Sino Gas & Energy Holdings

10.7.1 Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Urban Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Urban Gas Products Offered

10.7.5 Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Recent Development

10.8 PetroChina Kunlun Gas

10.8.1 PetroChina Kunlun Gas Corporation Information

10.8.2 PetroChina Kunlun Gas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 PetroChina Kunlun Gas Urban Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 PetroChina Kunlun Gas Urban Gas Products Offered

10.8.5 PetroChina Kunlun Gas Recent Development

10.9 Tian Lun Gas Group

10.9.1 Tian Lun Gas Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Tian Lun Gas Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Tian Lun Gas Group Urban Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Tian Lun Gas Group Urban Gas Products Offered

10.9.5 Tian Lun Gas Group Recent Development

10.10 China Oil And Gas Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Urban Gas Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 China Oil And Gas Group Urban Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 China Oil And Gas Group Recent Development

10.11 Shenzhen Gas Corporation Ltd

10.11.1 Shenzhen Gas Corporation Ltd Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shenzhen Gas Corporation Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Shenzhen Gas Corporation Ltd Urban Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Shenzhen Gas Corporation Ltd Urban Gas Products Offered

10.11.5 Shenzhen Gas Corporation Ltd Recent Development

10.12 Shanxi Provincial Natural Gas Co., Ltd

10.12.1 Shanxi Provincial Natural Gas Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.12.2 Shanxi Provincial Natural Gas Co., Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Shanxi Provincial Natural Gas Co., Ltd Urban Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Shanxi Provincial Natural Gas Co., Ltd Urban Gas Products Offered

10.12.5 Shanxi Provincial Natural Gas Co., Ltd Recent Development

10.13 Xinjiang Haoyuan Natural Gas Co. Ltd

10.13.1 Xinjiang Haoyuan Natural Gas Co. Ltd Corporation Information

10.13.2 Xinjiang Haoyuan Natural Gas Co. Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Xinjiang Haoyuan Natural Gas Co. Ltd Urban Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Xinjiang Haoyuan Natural Gas Co. Ltd Urban Gas Products Offered

10.13.5 Xinjiang Haoyuan Natural Gas Co. Ltd Recent Development

10.14 Changchun Gas Co., Ltd

10.14.1 Changchun Gas Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.14.2 Changchun Gas Co., Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Changchun Gas Co., Ltd Urban Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Changchun Gas Co., Ltd Urban Gas Products Offered

10.14.5 Changchun Gas Co., Ltd Recent Development

10.15 CPC Jinhong Energy Investment Co., Ltd

10.15.1 CPC Jinhong Energy Investment Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.15.2 CPC Jinhong Energy Investment Co., Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 CPC Jinhong Energy Investment Co., Ltd Urban Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 CPC Jinhong Energy Investment Co., Ltd Urban Gas Products Offered

10.15.5 CPC Jinhong Energy Investment Co., Ltd Recent Development 11 Urban Gas Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Urban Gas Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Urban Gas Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

