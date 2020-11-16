Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Current Demand, and Development Report

TMR’s report on the global medical imaging equipment services market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global medical imaging equipment services market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global medical imaging equipment services market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global medical imaging equipment services market.

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global medical imaging equipment services market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, Hospital centric business model favoring long term partnerships is projected to drive the global medical imaging equipment services market during the forecast period

According to the report, the global medical imaging equipment services market was valued at US$ 21.4 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2027

Strong emergence of independent service providers has resulted in increase in the competition, wherein innovations in technologies and solutions and competitive pricing are among key factors affecting competition regarding these products and services. The competition is intense in case of high-volume, low-value modalities such as X ray, ultrasound, and bone densitometry.

The competitive pricing is resulting in reduced profit margins of OEMs as well as ISOs, especially in case of refurbished systems

For instance, by the end of 2017, GE Healthcare registered a nominal increase in its profits over that in 2016. However, it was partially offset by pricing pressure on health care systems, primarily including imaging modalities.

Key Players of Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Report:

Leading players operating in the global medical imaging equipment services market are: Agfa-Gevaert Group, Althea Group, Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Canon Inc.), Carestream Health (ONEX Corporation), GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Hitachi, Ltd., Hologic, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Universal Hospital Services, Inc.

