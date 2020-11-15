(GAME) Washington vs Lions Live Reddit: Detroit Lions vs Washington Live Stream FREE NFL Week 10 Sunday Night Football online

The Washington Football Team’s 2020 season is off to a 2-6 start following their loss to the New York Giants. Today’s game features Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions hosting Alex Smith in his first start for Washington since breaking his leg two years ago. It will also be Dwayne Haskins Jr.’s return to the active gameday roster due to Kyle Allen’s ankle injury last week.

The NFC East is still terrible after 9 weeks, and is still wide open. The Philadelphia Eagles currently lead the division with a 3-4-1 record. The Dallas Cowboys stayed in 3rd place last week with a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Who’s Playing

Washington @ Detroit

Current Records: Washington 2-6; Detroit 3-5

What to Know

This Sunday, the Detroit Lions are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30 points per contest. They will square off against the Washington Football Team at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. The Lions’ scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Washington hopes will continue.

Detroit came up short against the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday, falling 34-20. QB Matthew Stafford had a pretty forgettable game, throwing two interceptions.

Washington lost a heartbreaker to the New York Giants when they met last month, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Sunday. Washington fell just short of New York by a score of 23-20. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Washington had been the slight favorite coming in. Washington’s loss came about despite a quality game from WR Terry McLaurin, who caught seven passes for one TD and 115 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was McLaurin’s 68-yard TD reception down the left side of the field in the fourth quarter.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan

TV: FOX

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lions are a 4-point favorite against the Football Team, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -106

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Detroit and Washington both have one win in their last two games.