(WATCH) LIVE Packers vs Jaguars Live Reddit: Jacksonville Jaguars vs Green Bay Packers Live Stream FREE NFL Week 10 Sunday Night Football online

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-7) are traveling to play the Green Bay Packers (6-2) and with Jake Luton leading one side against Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams on another in potentially bad weather, things could be looking grim for Jacksonville quickly. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the game:

Nuts and bolts

Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI

Game time: Sunday, November 15th at 1:00 PM EST.

TV channel: FOX (see TV coverage map here)

Live stream: FuboTV

Radio: 92.5FM/1010AM WJXL-FM

Odds: Jacksonville opened as a 14-point underdog and the line quickly moved a little bit in their favor to settle to a 13.5-point spread on game day. That’s a big line and it’s deserved — Aaron Rodgers is leading a top-10 passing unit in the NFL with his best target being Davante Adams, who has been giving even good secondary units fits. What will they do to this Jaguars defensive backfield? Whew. More info can be found here.

The Green Bay Packers (6-2) return home in Week 10 to face the sinking Jacksonville Jaguars (1-7) led by rookie quarterback Jake Luton. The Packers opened the week as 14-point favorites over the Jaguars.

The Packers are 4-2 against the Jaguars all-time and won the previous two matchups in 2016 and 2012. The Packers can widen their lead in the NFC North with a win. Entering Week 10, Green Bay is tied atop the NFC at 6-2 alongside the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks.

FOX will broadcast the game. Chris Myers (play-by-play) will be joined by Greg Jennings and Brock Huard (analysts) in the booth with Jen Hale reporting from the sidelines.

The game can be heard over Milwaukee’s WTMJ (620 AM) and the Packers Radio Network, which is made up of 50 stations in five states. Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play) and Larry McCarren (analyst) will call the action over the air with former Packer John Kuhn reporting from the sidelines. The matchup will also be broadcasted on ESPN Radio and the WTMJ feed of Sirius Satellite Radio.

Who’s Playing

Jacksonville @ Green Bay

Current Records: Jacksonville 1-7; Green Bay 6-2

What to Know

This Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.88 points per contest. They will square off against the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Jaguars stagger in eager to bring about an end to their seven-game losing streak.

Jacksonville was close but no cigar this past Sunday as they fell 27-25 to the Houston Texans. A silver lining for Jacksonville was the play of WR D.J. Chark, who caught seven passes for one TD and 146 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Chark has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Green Bay and the San Francisco 49ers last Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Green Bay wrapped it up with a 34-17 victory on the road. QB Aaron Rodgers continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, passing for four TDs and 305 yards on 31 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Rodgers’ 52-yard TD bomb to WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the second quarter.

Jacksonville have to know they’ll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13.50 point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Green Bay’s win lifted them to 6-2 while Jacksonville’s loss dropped them down to 1-7. The Packers have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 31.63 points per game. We’ll see if the Jaguars can find some way to disarm them.

Series History

Green Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Sep 11, 2016 – Green Bay 27 vs. Jacksonville 23

The Jacksonville Jaguars will try to end their seven-game losing streak when they visit Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET.

The Jaguars (1-7) saw their comeback bid come up short last week in a 27-25 home loss to the Houston Texans. It was the first NFL start for Jake Luton, and the rookie from Oregon State went 26 of 38 for 304 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for a 13-yard TD that brought Jacksonville within a 2-point conversion of tying the game with less than 2 minutes to go.

The Packers (6-2) lead the NFC North and are coming off a 34-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Aaron Rodgers is making a case for MVP, completing over 67% of his passes for 2,253 yards and 24 touchdowns against just two interceptions.