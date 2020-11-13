Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2027

The digitization in logistics supply chain market was valued at US$ 11,794.24million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 23607.06million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The global logistics industry is experiencing tremendous growth since the past few years, which is majorly attributed to the continuously flourishing of e-commerce industry. The industry would continue to grow over next couple of decades owing to rise in manufacturing facilities in the developing countries. However, the adoption of advanced technologies has been sluggish in the past; over the past couple of years, the demand these technologies is likely to increase. The increase in demand for digital technologies in the logistics industry boosts the digitization in logistics supply chain market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Accenture Plc Advantech Co. Ltd. Cognizant Capgemini Hexaware Inc. IBM Corporation Oracle Corporation SAP SE Tata Consulting Services Limited Wipro Ltd.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Leading market players and manufacturers are studied to help give a brief idea about them in the report. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are on that position is explained to help make a well informed decision. Competitive landscape of Brown Sugar market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles, developments, merges, acquisitions, economic status and best SWOT analysis.

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

