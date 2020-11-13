Release Coatings Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | DOW CORNING CORPORATION, WACKER CHEMIE AG, MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE MATERIALS INC., EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Release Coatings market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Release Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Release Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Release Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Release Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Release Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Release Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Release Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Release Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Release Coatings Market Research Report: DOW CORNING CORPORATION, WACKER CHEMIE AG, MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE MATERIALS INC., EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG, OMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC., MAYZO INC., RAYVEN INC., PRODUCT RELEASE EUROPE LIMITED, HITAC ADHESIVES AND COATINGS INC.

Types: Solvent System

Water-Based

Oil Emulsion



Applications: Label

Adhesive Tape

Health

Industrial

Medical

Food & Baking

Other



The Release Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Release Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Release Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Release Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Release Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Release Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Release Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Release Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Release Coatings Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Release Coatings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Release Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Solvent System

1.4.3 Water-Based

1.4.4 Oil Emulsion

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Release Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Label

1.5.3 Adhesive Tape

1.5.4 Health

1.5.5 Industrial

1.5.6 Medical

1.5.7 Food & Baking

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Release Coatings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Release Coatings Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Release Coatings Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Release Coatings, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Release Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Release Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Release Coatings Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Release Coatings Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Release Coatings Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Release Coatings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Release Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Release Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Release Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Release Coatings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Release Coatings Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Release Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Release Coatings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Release Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Release Coatings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Release Coatings Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Release Coatings Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Release Coatings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Release Coatings Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Release Coatings Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Release Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Release Coatings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Release Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Release Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Release Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Release Coatings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Release Coatings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Release Coatings Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Release Coatings Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Release Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Release Coatings Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Release Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Release Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Release Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Release Coatings by Country

6.1.1 North America Release Coatings Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Release Coatings Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Release Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Release Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Release Coatings by Country

7.1.1 Europe Release Coatings Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Release Coatings Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Release Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Release Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Release Coatings by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Release Coatings Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Release Coatings Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Release Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Release Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Release Coatings by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Release Coatings Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Release Coatings Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Release Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Release Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Release Coatings by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Release Coatings Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Release Coatings Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Release Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Release Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 DOW CORNING CORPORATION

11.1.1 DOW CORNING CORPORATION Corporation Information

11.1.2 DOW CORNING CORPORATION Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 DOW CORNING CORPORATION Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 DOW CORNING CORPORATION Release Coatings Products Offered

11.1.5 DOW CORNING CORPORATION Related Developments

11.2 WACKER CHEMIE AG

11.2.1 WACKER CHEMIE AG Corporation Information

11.2.2 WACKER CHEMIE AG Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 WACKER CHEMIE AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 WACKER CHEMIE AG Release Coatings Products Offered

11.2.5 WACKER CHEMIE AG Related Developments

11.3 MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE MATERIALS INC.

11.3.1 MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE MATERIALS INC. Corporation Information

11.3.2 MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE MATERIALS INC. Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE MATERIALS INC. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE MATERIALS INC. Release Coatings Products Offered

11.3.5 MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE MATERIALS INC. Related Developments

11.4 EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

11.4.1 EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG Corporation Information

11.4.2 EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG Release Coatings Products Offered

11.4.5 EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG Related Developments

11.5 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC.

11.5.1 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC. Corporation Information

11.5.2 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC. Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC. Release Coatings Products Offered

11.5.5 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC. Related Developments

11.6 MAYZO INC.

11.6.1 MAYZO INC. Corporation Information

11.6.2 MAYZO INC. Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 MAYZO INC. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 MAYZO INC. Release Coatings Products Offered

11.6.5 MAYZO INC. Related Developments

11.7 RAYVEN INC.

11.7.1 RAYVEN INC. Corporation Information

11.7.2 RAYVEN INC. Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 RAYVEN INC. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 RAYVEN INC. Release Coatings Products Offered

11.7.5 RAYVEN INC. Related Developments

11.8 PRODUCT RELEASE EUROPE LIMITED

11.8.1 PRODUCT RELEASE EUROPE LIMITED Corporation Information

11.8.2 PRODUCT RELEASE EUROPE LIMITED Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 PRODUCT RELEASE EUROPE LIMITED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 PRODUCT RELEASE EUROPE LIMITED Release Coatings Products Offered

11.8.5 PRODUCT RELEASE EUROPE LIMITED Related Developments

11.9 HITAC ADHESIVES AND COATINGS INC.

11.9.1 HITAC ADHESIVES AND COATINGS INC. Corporation Information

11.9.2 HITAC ADHESIVES AND COATINGS INC. Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 HITAC ADHESIVES AND COATINGS INC. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 HITAC ADHESIVES AND COATINGS INC. Release Coatings Products Offered

11.9.5 HITAC ADHESIVES AND COATINGS INC. Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Release Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Release Coatings Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Release Coatings Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Release Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Release Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Release Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Release Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Release Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Release Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Release Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Release Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Release Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Release Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Release Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Release Coatings Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Release Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Release Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Release Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Release Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Release Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Release Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Release Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Release Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Release Coatings Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Release Coatings Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”