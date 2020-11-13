Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| BASF, Henry, Dow Corning, MAPEI Group

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyurethane Waterproof Coating report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyurethane Waterproof Coating report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Research Report: BASF, Henry, Dow Corning, MAPEI Group, Saint-Gobain, Sika Group, Pazkar, Polycoat Products, Jotun A/S, Progressive Painting, Nippon Paints, Sherwin Williams, Clariant Chemicals, Beijing Oriental Yuhong, Keshun, HIS Paints(Beijing), Hebei Jizhong, Tianjin Huayi, Beijing Langkun, Guangzhou Minghuang, Beijing Jingrun, Dongying Zhengyu, Tianjin Chenguang Chemical Paint

Types: FeiJiaoYou Polyurethane Waterproof Coating

One-Component Polyurethane Waterproof Coating

Acrylate Waterproof Coating



Applications: Bathroom

Basement

Reservoir

Other



The Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyurethane Waterproof Coating market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyurethane Waterproof Coating industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 FeiJiaoYou Polyurethane Waterproof Coating

1.4.3 One-Component Polyurethane Waterproof Coating

1.4.4 Acrylate Waterproof Coating

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Bathroom

1.5.3 Basement

1.5.4 Reservoir

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Polyurethane Waterproof Coating by Country

6.1.1 North America Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Polyurethane Waterproof Coating by Country

7.1.1 Europe Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Waterproof Coating by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Polyurethane Waterproof Coating by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Waterproof Coating by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Products Offered

11.1.5 BASF Related Developments

11.2 Henry

11.2.1 Henry Corporation Information

11.2.2 Henry Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Henry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Henry Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Products Offered

11.2.5 Henry Related Developments

11.3 Dow Corning

11.3.1 Dow Corning Corporation Information

11.3.2 Dow Corning Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Dow Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Dow Corning Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Products Offered

11.3.5 Dow Corning Related Developments

11.4 MAPEI Group

11.4.1 MAPEI Group Corporation Information

11.4.2 MAPEI Group Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 MAPEI Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 MAPEI Group Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Products Offered

11.4.5 MAPEI Group Related Developments

11.5 Saint-Gobain

11.5.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

11.5.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Saint-Gobain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Saint-Gobain Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Products Offered

11.5.5 Saint-Gobain Related Developments

11.6 Sika Group

11.6.1 Sika Group Corporation Information

11.6.2 Sika Group Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Sika Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Sika Group Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Products Offered

11.6.5 Sika Group Related Developments

11.7 Pazkar

11.7.1 Pazkar Corporation Information

11.7.2 Pazkar Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Pazkar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Pazkar Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Products Offered

11.7.5 Pazkar Related Developments

11.8 Polycoat Products

11.8.1 Polycoat Products Corporation Information

11.8.2 Polycoat Products Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Polycoat Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Polycoat Products Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Products Offered

11.8.5 Polycoat Products Related Developments

11.9 Jotun A/S

11.9.1 Jotun A/S Corporation Information

11.9.2 Jotun A/S Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Jotun A/S Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Jotun A/S Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Products Offered

11.9.5 Jotun A/S Related Developments

11.10 Progressive Painting

11.10.1 Progressive Painting Corporation Information

11.10.2 Progressive Painting Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Progressive Painting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Progressive Painting Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Products Offered

11.10.5 Progressive Painting Related Developments

11.12 Sherwin Williams

11.12.1 Sherwin Williams Corporation Information

11.12.2 Sherwin Williams Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Sherwin Williams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Sherwin Williams Products Offered

11.12.5 Sherwin Williams Related Developments

11.13 Clariant Chemicals

11.13.1 Clariant Chemicals Corporation Information

11.13.2 Clariant Chemicals Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Clariant Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Clariant Chemicals Products Offered

11.13.5 Clariant Chemicals Related Developments

11.14 Beijing Oriental Yuhong

11.14.1 Beijing Oriental Yuhong Corporation Information

11.14.2 Beijing Oriental Yuhong Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Beijing Oriental Yuhong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Beijing Oriental Yuhong Products Offered

11.14.5 Beijing Oriental Yuhong Related Developments

11.15 Keshun

11.15.1 Keshun Corporation Information

11.15.2 Keshun Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Keshun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Keshun Products Offered

11.15.5 Keshun Related Developments

11.16 HIS Paints(Beijing)

11.16.1 HIS Paints(Beijing) Corporation Information

11.16.2 HIS Paints(Beijing) Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 HIS Paints(Beijing) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 HIS Paints(Beijing) Products Offered

11.16.5 HIS Paints(Beijing) Related Developments

11.17 Hebei Jizhong

11.17.1 Hebei Jizhong Corporation Information

11.17.2 Hebei Jizhong Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Hebei Jizhong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Hebei Jizhong Products Offered

11.17.5 Hebei Jizhong Related Developments

11.18 Tianjin Huayi

11.18.1 Tianjin Huayi Corporation Information

11.18.2 Tianjin Huayi Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Tianjin Huayi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Tianjin Huayi Products Offered

11.18.5 Tianjin Huayi Related Developments

11.19 Beijing Langkun

11.19.1 Beijing Langkun Corporation Information

11.19.2 Beijing Langkun Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Beijing Langkun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Beijing Langkun Products Offered

11.19.5 Beijing Langkun Related Developments

11.20 Guangzhou Minghuang

11.20.1 Guangzhou Minghuang Corporation Information

11.20.2 Guangzhou Minghuang Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Guangzhou Minghuang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Guangzhou Minghuang Products Offered

11.20.5 Guangzhou Minghuang Related Developments

11.21 Beijing Jingrun

11.21.1 Beijing Jingrun Corporation Information

11.21.2 Beijing Jingrun Description and Business Overview

11.21.3 Beijing Jingrun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Beijing Jingrun Products Offered

11.21.5 Beijing Jingrun Related Developments

11.22 Dongying Zhengyu

11.22.1 Dongying Zhengyu Corporation Information

11.22.2 Dongying Zhengyu Description and Business Overview

11.22.3 Dongying Zhengyu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Dongying Zhengyu Products Offered

11.22.5 Dongying Zhengyu Related Developments

11.23 Tianjin Chenguang Chemical Paint

11.23.1 Tianjin Chenguang Chemical Paint Corporation Information

11.23.2 Tianjin Chenguang Chemical Paint Description and Business Overview

11.23.3 Tianjin Chenguang Chemical Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Tianjin Chenguang Chemical Paint Products Offered

11.23.5 Tianjin Chenguang Chemical Paint Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

