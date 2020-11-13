Automotive Exhaust Emission Reduction System Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Automotive Exhaust Emission Reduction System: Introduction

An exhaust emission control device is employed in vehicles to limit the discharge of noxious gases, such as carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen oxides (NO), and hydrocarbons (HC), from the engine, crankcase, carburetor, and other parts of the vehicle. The catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that contains ceramic pellets coated with a thin layer of metals such as palladium and platinum.

Increase in research and development on the exhaust system and environmental issues have prompted vehicle manufacturers to reduce the emission of exhaust gases from their vehicles

Key drivers of global automotive exhaust emission reduction system market

Currently, air pollution is a major global issue and around 4.2 million deaths are estimated to occur due to air pollution. This is due to an increase in the number of vehicles that emit harmful gases such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, and carbon dioxide. Consequently, it is necessary to reduce the emission of such harmful gases.

Governments across the globe have enacted stringent regulations on the emission of pollutants from vehicles caused due to the combustion of fuels such as petrol, diesel, and biodiesel. Euro 6 or BS6 are the latest emission regulations that specify the permissible amount of gases such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, and carbon dioxide. By Using the Technology like Selective Catalytic Reduction, the emission can be controlled.

Rise in disposable income in countries such as China, India, and Germany, is offering significant opportunity to the market. However, an increase in the demand for electric vehicles and a ban on internal combustion engines (ICEs) announced by various governments of developed and developing countries are driving the market.

Asia Pacific to hold prominent share of global automotive exhaust emission reduction system market

Presently, Asia Pacific dominates the market, followed by Europe, Latin America, East Africa, and North America. China dominated the global emission control technology market in 2018, while the market in France is projected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Governments across the globe are taking initiatives to control the emission of greenhouse gases from diverse sectors of the transportation industry such as off highways, automotive, rolling stock, marine, and industrial. Developments in selective catalytic reduction and urea tank are estimated to boost the vehicle exhaust emission reduction system market.

Key players operating in global automotive exhaust emission reduction system market

