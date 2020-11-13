Histopathology Testing Equipment Market Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2018 to 2028

Global Histopathology Testing Equipment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

The report on histopathology testing equipment market includes assessment on key players involved in the manufacturing of histopathology testing equipment. Key aspects of histopathology testing equipment market players such as SWOT analysis, product portfolio analysis, innovations and developments, mergers and acquisitions, and key financials are included in the report. The histopathology testing equipment market report covers profiles of key players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hoffman-La-Roche Ltd., and Leica Biosystems.

Companies in the histopathology testing equipment market are largely involved in product development. In 2018, Leica Biosystems has developed rotary microtome solutions that offer superior quality sectioning and improved user safety. The company has also launched next generation BOND-III ISH and IHC stainers. Likewise, Roche Diagnostics has launched VENTANA DP 200, a digital pathology device that connects with VENTANA iScan HT and iScan Coreo.

Companies in the histopathology testing equipment market are also involved in strategic alliances and acquisitions. For instance, Bio-Techne has signed an agreement to acquire Exosome Diagnostics with which Bio-Techne can enhance its position in the histopathology testing equipment space, particularly in the rapidly expanding non-invasive liquid biopsy.

In June 2018, Merck KGaA entered into an agreement with HistoCyte Laboratories Ltd., to sell products for in situ hybridization and immunohistochemistry. Under this agreement, Merck will deploy its sales expertise to market HistoCyte’s pathology slide controls in the US market and other geographies. This strategic collaboration will also enhance HistoCyte’s global reach in histopathology testing equipment space, particularly in the US market by leveraging Merck’s leadership.

Histopathology testing equipment are tools that are used to prepare samples and examine tissues. Histopathology testing equipment are used in medical laboratories and in biological examination. Histopathology testing equipment consist of various types of instruments such as tissue processors, cover slippers and microtome and cryostats. Histopathology testing equipment consumables include reagents, probes and kits to name a few. Histopathology testing equipment is used across various applications such as disease diagnosis and drug discovery by end users including hospitals and research laboratories.

The report titled “Histopathology Testing Equipment Market Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018-2028” is a comprehensive compilation that reveals a cohort of insights on the demand and sales of histopathology testing equipment in various end use applications across regions. Various aspects impacting the growth of the histopathology testing equipment market including trends, drivers, and restraints and are covered in the histopathology testing equipment market report. Assessment on historical data of histopathology testing equipment market, current histopathology testing equipment market scenario and future projections of histopathology testing equipment market are included in the report.

The histopathology testing equipment market has been segmented in detail to cover every angle of the histopathology testing equipment market. The histopathology testing equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, by application, by end user and by region. The product type category is further classified into instruments (tissue processors, slide stainers, cover slippers, microtome & cryostats, microscopes, and tissue embedding equipment) and consumables (reagents & antibodies, probes and kits). Histopathology testing equipment applications such as research applications, drug discovery and disease diagnostics are included in the application segment.

End users of histopathology testing equipment include hospital-based laboratories, diagnostic centers and research organizations. The histopathology testing equipment market has been analyzed across regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan (APECJ), Japan, China and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Which is the most attractive region for histopathology testing equipment market?

Can sales of histopathology testing equipment in Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan surpass those in Western Europe in the coming years?

At what rate are the sales of histopathology testing equipment in diagnostic centers growing?

Which is the most lucrative application area for histopathology testing equipment?

Which histopathology testing equipment product type is likely to gain high traction in the coming years?

The histopathology testing equipment market report is crafted using a robust research methodology that is a combination of secondary and primary research techniques. The information obtained from these methodologies is combined with intelligence from external sources that enables higher degree of accuracy of data with respect to sales and demand of histopathology testing equipment.

