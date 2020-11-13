Ski Equipment Market 2020- Analysis And In-Depth Research On Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2026 | Descente, Atomic, Rossignol

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Ski Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ski Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ski Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ski Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ski Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ski Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ski Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ski Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ski Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ski Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ski Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ski Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Descente, Atomic, Rossignol, Decathlon, Goldwin, Head, K2 Sports, Burton, Helly Hansen, Fischer, DC, Scott, Smith Optics, Swix, Columbia, Volkl, Lafuma, Uvex, Black Diamond, Phenix, Mammut, Dainese

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ski Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ski Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ski Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ski Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ski Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Ski Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ski Equipment

1.2 Ski Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ski Equipment Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Skis & Snowboard

1.2.3 Ski Boots

1.2.4 Ski Apparel

1.2.5 Ski Protection

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Ski Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Ski Equipment Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Alpine skiing

1.3.3 Nordic

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Ski Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Ski Equipment Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Ski Equipment Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Ski Equipment Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Ski Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ski Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Ski Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Ski Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Ski Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Ski Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ski Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Ski Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Ski Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Ski Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Ski Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Ski Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Ski Equipment Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Ski Equipment Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Ski Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Ski Equipment Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Ski Equipment Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Ski Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Ski Equipment Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Ski Equipment Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Ski Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Ski Equipment Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Ski Equipment Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Ski Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Ski Equipment Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Ski Equipment Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Ski Equipment Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Ski Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Ski Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Ski Equipment Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Ski Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Ski Equipment Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Ski Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Ski Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Ski Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ski Equipment Business

6.1 Descente

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Descente Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Descente Ski Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Descente Products Offered

6.1.5 Descente Recent Development

6.2 Atomic

6.2.1 Atomic Ski Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Atomic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Atomic Ski Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Atomic Products Offered

6.2.5 Atomic Recent Development

6.3 Rossignol

6.3.1 Rossignol Ski Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Rossignol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Rossignol Ski Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Rossignol Products Offered

6.3.5 Rossignol Recent Development

6.4 Decathlon

6.4.1 Decathlon Ski Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Decathlon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Decathlon Ski Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Decathlon Products Offered

6.4.5 Decathlon Recent Development

6.5 Goldwin

6.5.1 Goldwin Ski Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Goldwin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Goldwin Ski Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Goldwin Products Offered

6.5.5 Goldwin Recent Development

6.6 Head

6.6.1 Head Ski Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Head Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Head Ski Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Head Products Offered

6.6.5 Head Recent Development

6.7 K2 Sports

6.6.1 K2 Sports Ski Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 K2 Sports Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 K2 Sports Ski Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 K2 Sports Products Offered

6.7.5 K2 Sports Recent Development

6.8 Burton

6.8.1 Burton Ski Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Burton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Burton Ski Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Burton Products Offered

6.8.5 Burton Recent Development

6.9 Helly Hansen

6.9.1 Helly Hansen Ski Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Helly Hansen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Helly Hansen Ski Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Helly Hansen Products Offered

6.9.5 Helly Hansen Recent Development

6.10 Fischer

6.10.1 Fischer Ski Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Fischer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Fischer Ski Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Fischer Products Offered

6.10.5 Fischer Recent Development

6.11 DC

6.11.1 DC Ski Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 DC Ski Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 DC Ski Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 DC Products Offered

6.11.5 DC Recent Development

6.12 Scott

6.12.1 Scott Ski Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Scott Ski Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Scott Ski Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Scott Products Offered

6.12.5 Scott Recent Development

6.13 Smith Optics

6.13.1 Smith Optics Ski Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Smith Optics Ski Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Smith Optics Ski Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Smith Optics Products Offered

6.13.5 Smith Optics Recent Development

6.14 Swix

6.14.1 Swix Ski Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 Swix Ski Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Swix Ski Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Swix Products Offered

6.14.5 Swix Recent Development

6.15 Columbia

6.15.1 Columbia Ski Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 Columbia Ski Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Columbia Ski Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Columbia Products Offered

6.15.5 Columbia Recent Development

6.16 Volkl

6.16.1 Volkl Ski Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.16.2 Volkl Ski Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Volkl Ski Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Volkl Products Offered

6.16.5 Volkl Recent Development

6.17 Lafuma

6.17.1 Lafuma Ski Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.17.2 Lafuma Ski Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Lafuma Ski Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Lafuma Products Offered

6.17.5 Lafuma Recent Development

6.18 Uvex

6.18.1 Uvex Ski Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.18.2 Uvex Ski Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Uvex Ski Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Uvex Products Offered

6.18.5 Uvex Recent Development

6.19 Black Diamond

6.19.1 Black Diamond Ski Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.19.2 Black Diamond Ski Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Black Diamond Ski Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Black Diamond Products Offered

6.19.5 Black Diamond Recent Development

6.20 Phenix

6.20.1 Phenix Ski Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.20.2 Phenix Ski Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Phenix Ski Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Phenix Products Offered

6.20.5 Phenix Recent Development

6.21 Mammut

6.21.1 Mammut Ski Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.21.2 Mammut Ski Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 Mammut Ski Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Mammut Products Offered

6.21.5 Mammut Recent Development

6.22 Dainese

6.22.1 Dainese Ski Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.22.2 Dainese Ski Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.22.3 Dainese Ski Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 Dainese Products Offered

6.22.5 Dainese Recent Development

7 Ski Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Ski Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Ski Equipment

7.4 Ski Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Ski Equipment Distributors List

8.3 Ski Equipment Customers

9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Ski Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Ski Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Ski Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Ski Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Ski Equipment by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Ski Equipment by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Ski Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Ski Equipment by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Ski Equipment by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Ski Equipment Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Ski Equipment Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Ski Equipment Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Ski Equipment Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Ski Equipment Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

