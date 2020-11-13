ESD-Safe Mat Market 2020| Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments And Future Investments By Forecast To 2026 | Desco (SCS), RS Pro, COBA Europe

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global ESD-Safe Mat Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global ESD-Safe Mat market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global ESD-Safe Mat market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global ESD-Safe Mat market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global ESD-Safe Mat market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The ESD-Safe Mat report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the ESD-Safe Mat report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global ESD-Safe Mat market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global ESD-Safe Mat market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global ESD-Safe Mat market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global ESD-Safe Mat market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global ESD-Safe Mat market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Desco (SCS), RS Pro, COBA Europe, Hozan, ACL Staticide Inc, Bertech, Achilles Industrial Materials, Hakko, Superior Manufacturing Group, Ranco Industries, Cleansem, SDM Technologies, Shanghai Jiafu New Material Technology, Henyer Rubber, Zhejiang CONCO AntiStatic

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the ESD-Safe Mat market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in ESD-Safe Mat industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global ESD-Safe Mat market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global ESD-Safe Mat market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global ESD-Safe Mat market?

Table of Contents:

1 ESD-Safe Mat Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of ESD-Safe Mat

1.2 ESD-Safe Mat Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global ESD-Safe Mat Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Vinyl ESD-Safe Mats

1.2.3 Rubber ESD-Safe Mats

1.2.4 PVC ESD-Safe Mats

1.2.5 Others (e.g. Amino Resin ESD-Safe Mats; Glass-filled Polyester ESD-Safe Mats etc)

1.3 ESD-Safe Mat Segment by Application

1.3.1 ESD-Safe Mat Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Table

1.3.3 Bench

1.3.4 Floor

1.3.5 Monitor

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global ESD-Safe Mat Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global ESD-Safe Mat Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global ESD-Safe Mat Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 ESD-Safe Mat Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global ESD-Safe Mat Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global ESD-Safe Mat Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global ESD-Safe Mat Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global ESD-Safe Mat Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers ESD-Safe Mat Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 ESD-Safe Mat Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 ESD-Safe Mat Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key ESD-Safe Mat Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 ESD-Safe Mat Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global ESD-Safe Mat Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global ESD-Safe Mat Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America ESD-Safe Mat Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America ESD-Safe Mat Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America ESD-Safe Mat Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe ESD-Safe Mat Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe ESD-Safe Mat Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe ESD-Safe Mat Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific ESD-Safe Mat Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific ESD-Safe Mat Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific ESD-Safe Mat Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America ESD-Safe Mat Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America ESD-Safe Mat Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America ESD-Safe Mat Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa ESD-Safe Mat Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa ESD-Safe Mat Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa ESD-Safe Mat Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global ESD-Safe Mat Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global ESD-Safe Mat Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global ESD-Safe Mat Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global ESD-Safe Mat Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global ESD-Safe Mat Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global ESD-Safe Mat Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global ESD-Safe Mat Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global ESD-Safe Mat Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global ESD-Safe Mat Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in ESD-Safe Mat Business

6.1 Desco (SCS)

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Desco (SCS) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Desco (SCS) ESD-Safe Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Desco (SCS) Products Offered

6.1.5 Desco (SCS) Recent Development

6.2 RS Pro

6.2.1 RS Pro ESD-Safe Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 RS Pro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 RS Pro ESD-Safe Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 RS Pro Products Offered

6.2.5 RS Pro Recent Development

6.3 COBA Europe

6.3.1 COBA Europe ESD-Safe Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 COBA Europe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 COBA Europe ESD-Safe Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 COBA Europe Products Offered

6.3.5 COBA Europe Recent Development

6.4 Hozan

6.4.1 Hozan ESD-Safe Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Hozan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Hozan ESD-Safe Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Hozan Products Offered

6.4.5 Hozan Recent Development

6.5 ACL Staticide Inc

6.5.1 ACL Staticide Inc ESD-Safe Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 ACL Staticide Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 ACL Staticide Inc ESD-Safe Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 ACL Staticide Inc Products Offered

6.5.5 ACL Staticide Inc Recent Development

6.6 Bertech

6.6.1 Bertech ESD-Safe Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Bertech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Bertech ESD-Safe Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Bertech Products Offered

6.6.5 Bertech Recent Development

6.7 Achilles Industrial Materials

6.6.1 Achilles Industrial Materials ESD-Safe Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Achilles Industrial Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Achilles Industrial Materials ESD-Safe Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Achilles Industrial Materials Products Offered

6.7.5 Achilles Industrial Materials Recent Development

6.8 Hakko

6.8.1 Hakko ESD-Safe Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Hakko Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Hakko ESD-Safe Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Hakko Products Offered

6.8.5 Hakko Recent Development

6.9 Superior Manufacturing Group

6.9.1 Superior Manufacturing Group ESD-Safe Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Superior Manufacturing Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Superior Manufacturing Group ESD-Safe Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Superior Manufacturing Group Products Offered

6.9.5 Superior Manufacturing Group Recent Development

6.10 Ranco Industries

6.10.1 Ranco Industries ESD-Safe Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Ranco Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Ranco Industries ESD-Safe Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Ranco Industries Products Offered

6.10.5 Ranco Industries Recent Development

6.11 Cleansem

6.11.1 Cleansem ESD-Safe Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Cleansem ESD-Safe Mat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Cleansem ESD-Safe Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Cleansem Products Offered

6.11.5 Cleansem Recent Development

6.12 SDM Technologies

6.12.1 SDM Technologies ESD-Safe Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 SDM Technologies ESD-Safe Mat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 SDM Technologies ESD-Safe Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 SDM Technologies Products Offered

6.12.5 SDM Technologies Recent Development

6.13 Shanghai Jiafu New Material Technology

6.13.1 Shanghai Jiafu New Material Technology ESD-Safe Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Shanghai Jiafu New Material Technology ESD-Safe Mat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Shanghai Jiafu New Material Technology ESD-Safe Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Shanghai Jiafu New Material Technology Products Offered

6.13.5 Shanghai Jiafu New Material Technology Recent Development

6.14 Henyer Rubber

6.14.1 Henyer Rubber ESD-Safe Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 Henyer Rubber ESD-Safe Mat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Henyer Rubber ESD-Safe Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Henyer Rubber Products Offered

6.14.5 Henyer Rubber Recent Development

6.15 Zhejiang CONCO AntiStatic

6.15.1 Zhejiang CONCO AntiStatic ESD-Safe Mat Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 Zhejiang CONCO AntiStatic ESD-Safe Mat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Zhejiang CONCO AntiStatic ESD-Safe Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Zhejiang CONCO AntiStatic Products Offered

6.15.5 Zhejiang CONCO AntiStatic Recent Development

7 ESD-Safe Mat Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 ESD-Safe Mat Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of ESD-Safe Mat

7.4 ESD-Safe Mat Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 ESD-Safe Mat Distributors List

8.3 ESD-Safe Mat Customers

9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global ESD-Safe Mat Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of ESD-Safe Mat by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of ESD-Safe Mat by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 ESD-Safe Mat Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of ESD-Safe Mat by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of ESD-Safe Mat by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 ESD-Safe Mat Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of ESD-Safe Mat by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of ESD-Safe Mat by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America ESD-Safe Mat Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe ESD-Safe Mat Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific ESD-Safe Mat Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America ESD-Safe Mat Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa ESD-Safe Mat Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

