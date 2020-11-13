Portable Lighting Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape, Executive Summary, Development Factors 2026 | Maglite, Kang Mingsheng, Energizer

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Portable Lighting Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Portable Lighting market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Portable Lighting market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Portable Lighting market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Portable Lighting market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Portable Lighting report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Portable Lighting report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Portable Lighting market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Portable Lighting market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Portable Lighting market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Portable Lighting market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Portable Lighting market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Maglite, Kang Mingsheng, Energizer, Ledlenser, KENNEDE, DP Lighting, Taigeer, Ocean’s King, SureFire, Dorcy, Nite Ize, Nitecore, Jiage, Petzl, Nextorch, Fenix, Pelican, Twoboys, Olight, Streamlight, Princeton, Wolf Eyes, Browning

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Portable Lighting market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Portable Lighting industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Portable Lighting market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Portable Lighting market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Portable Lighting market?

Table of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 Portable Lighting Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Portable Lighting

1.2 Portable Lighting Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Portable Lighting Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Flashlights

1.2.3 Headlamps

1.2.4 Area lights/lanterns

1.2.5 Bicycle lights

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Portable Lighting Segment by Application

1.3.1 Portable Lighting Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Outdoor

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Residential

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Portable Lighting Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Portable Lighting Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Portable Lighting Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Portable Lighting Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Portable Lighting Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Portable Lighting Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Portable Lighting Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Portable Lighting Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Portable Lighting Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Portable Lighting Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Portable Lighting Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Portable Lighting Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Portable Lighting Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Portable Lighting Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Portable Lighting Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Portable Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Portable Lighting Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Portable Lighting Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Portable Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Portable Lighting Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Portable Lighting Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Portable Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Portable Lighting Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Portable Lighting Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Portable Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Portable Lighting Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Portable Lighting Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Portable Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Lighting Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Lighting Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Portable Lighting Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Portable Lighting Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Portable Lighting Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Portable Lighting Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Portable Lighting Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Portable Lighting Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Portable Lighting Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Portable Lighting Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Portable Lighting Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable Lighting Business

6.1 Maglite

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Maglite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Maglite Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Maglite Products Offered

6.1.5 Maglite Recent Development

6.2 Kang Mingsheng

6.2.1 Kang Mingsheng Portable Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Kang Mingsheng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Kang Mingsheng Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Kang Mingsheng Products Offered

6.2.5 Kang Mingsheng Recent Development

6.3 Energizer

6.3.1 Energizer Portable Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Energizer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Energizer Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Energizer Products Offered

6.3.5 Energizer Recent Development

6.4 Ledlenser

6.4.1 Ledlenser Portable Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Ledlenser Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Ledlenser Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Ledlenser Products Offered

6.4.5 Ledlenser Recent Development

6.5 KENNEDE

6.5.1 KENNEDE Portable Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 KENNEDE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 KENNEDE Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 KENNEDE Products Offered

6.5.5 KENNEDE Recent Development

6.6 DP Lighting

6.6.1 DP Lighting Portable Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 DP Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 DP Lighting Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 DP Lighting Products Offered

6.6.5 DP Lighting Recent Development

6.7 Taigeer

6.6.1 Taigeer Portable Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Taigeer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Taigeer Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Taigeer Products Offered

6.7.5 Taigeer Recent Development

6.8 Ocean’s King

6.8.1 Ocean’s King Portable Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Ocean’s King Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Ocean’s King Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Ocean’s King Products Offered

6.8.5 Ocean’s King Recent Development

6.9 SureFire

6.9.1 SureFire Portable Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 SureFire Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 SureFire Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SureFire Products Offered

6.9.5 SureFire Recent Development

6.10 Dorcy

6.10.1 Dorcy Portable Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Dorcy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Dorcy Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Dorcy Products Offered

6.10.5 Dorcy Recent Development

6.11 Nite Ize

6.11.1 Nite Ize Portable Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Nite Ize Portable Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Nite Ize Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Nite Ize Products Offered

6.11.5 Nite Ize Recent Development

6.12 Nitecore

6.12.1 Nitecore Portable Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Nitecore Portable Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Nitecore Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Nitecore Products Offered

6.12.5 Nitecore Recent Development

6.13 Jiage

6.13.1 Jiage Portable Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Jiage Portable Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Jiage Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Jiage Products Offered

6.13.5 Jiage Recent Development

6.14 Petzl

6.14.1 Petzl Portable Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 Petzl Portable Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Petzl Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Petzl Products Offered

6.14.5 Petzl Recent Development

6.15 Nextorch

6.15.1 Nextorch Portable Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 Nextorch Portable Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Nextorch Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Nextorch Products Offered

6.15.5 Nextorch Recent Development

6.16 Fenix

6.16.1 Fenix Portable Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

6.16.2 Fenix Portable Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Fenix Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Fenix Products Offered

6.16.5 Fenix Recent Development

6.17 Pelican

6.17.1 Pelican Portable Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

6.17.2 Pelican Portable Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Pelican Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Pelican Products Offered

6.17.5 Pelican Recent Development

6.18 Twoboys

6.18.1 Twoboys Portable Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

6.18.2 Twoboys Portable Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Twoboys Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Twoboys Products Offered

6.18.5 Twoboys Recent Development

6.19 Olight

6.19.1 Olight Portable Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

6.19.2 Olight Portable Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Olight Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Olight Products Offered

6.19.5 Olight Recent Development

6.20 Streamlight

6.20.1 Streamlight Portable Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

6.20.2 Streamlight Portable Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Streamlight Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Streamlight Products Offered

6.20.5 Streamlight Recent Development

6.21 Princeton

6.21.1 Princeton Portable Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

6.21.2 Princeton Portable Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 Princeton Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Princeton Products Offered

6.21.5 Princeton Recent Development

6.22 Wolf Eyes

6.22.1 Wolf Eyes Portable Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

6.22.2 Wolf Eyes Portable Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.22.3 Wolf Eyes Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 Wolf Eyes Products Offered

6.22.5 Wolf Eyes Recent Development

6.23 Browning

6.23.1 Browning Portable Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

6.23.2 Browning Portable Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.23.3 Browning Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.23.4 Browning Products Offered

6.23.5 Browning Recent Development

7 Portable Lighting Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Portable Lighting Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Portable Lighting

7.4 Portable Lighting Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Portable Lighting Distributors List

8.3 Portable Lighting Customers

9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Portable Lighting Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Portable Lighting by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Portable Lighting by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Portable Lighting Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Portable Lighting by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Portable Lighting by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Portable Lighting Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Portable Lighting by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Portable Lighting by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Portable Lighting Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Portable Lighting Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Portable Lighting Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Portable Lighting Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Portable Lighting Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

”