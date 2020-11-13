Smart Bulb Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2020-2026 | Philips Lighting, General Electric Company, LIFX (Buddy)

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Smart Bulb Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Smart Bulb market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Smart Bulb market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Smart Bulb market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Smart Bulb market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Smart Bulb report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Smart Bulb report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Smart Bulb market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Smart Bulb market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Smart Bulb market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Smart Bulb market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Smart Bulb market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Philips Lighting, General Electric Company, LIFX (Buddy), OSRAM, Sengled, Cree, iLumi solutions, Feit Electric, Yeelight, TCP, Huawei, Revogi

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Smart Bulb market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Smart Bulb industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Smart Bulb market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Smart Bulb market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smart Bulb market?

Table of Contents:

1 Smart Bulb Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Bulb

1.2 Smart Bulb Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Bulb Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 ZigBee

1.2.3 Wi-Fi

1.2.4 Bluetooth

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Smart Bulb Segment by Application

1.3.1 Smart Bulb Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Home

1.3.3 Office

1.3.4 Shopping

1.3.5 Hospitality

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Smart Bulb Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Smart Bulb Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Smart Bulb Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Smart Bulb Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Smart Bulb Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smart Bulb Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Smart Bulb Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Smart Bulb Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Smart Bulb Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Smart Bulb Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Smart Bulb Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Smart Bulb Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Smart Bulb Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Smart Bulb Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Smart Bulb Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Smart Bulb Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Smart Bulb Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Smart Bulb Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Smart Bulb Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Smart Bulb Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Smart Bulb Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Smart Bulb Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Smart Bulb Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Smart Bulb Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Smart Bulb Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Smart Bulb Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Smart Bulb Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Smart Bulb Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Bulb Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Bulb Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Smart Bulb Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Smart Bulb Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Smart Bulb Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Smart Bulb Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Smart Bulb Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Smart Bulb Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Smart Bulb Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Smart Bulb Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Smart Bulb Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smart Bulb Business

6.1 Philips Lighting

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Philips Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Philips Lighting Smart Bulb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Philips Lighting Products Offered

6.1.5 Philips Lighting Recent Development

6.2 General Electric Company

6.2.1 General Electric Company Smart Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 General Electric Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 General Electric Company Smart Bulb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 General Electric Company Products Offered

6.2.5 General Electric Company Recent Development

6.3 LIFX (Buddy)

6.3.1 LIFX (Buddy) Smart Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 LIFX (Buddy) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 LIFX (Buddy) Smart Bulb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 LIFX (Buddy) Products Offered

6.3.5 LIFX (Buddy) Recent Development

6.4 OSRAM

6.4.1 OSRAM Smart Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 OSRAM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 OSRAM Smart Bulb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 OSRAM Products Offered

6.4.5 OSRAM Recent Development

6.5 Sengled

6.5.1 Sengled Smart Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Sengled Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Sengled Smart Bulb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Sengled Products Offered

6.5.5 Sengled Recent Development

6.6 Cree

6.6.1 Cree Smart Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Cree Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Cree Smart Bulb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Cree Products Offered

6.6.5 Cree Recent Development

6.7 iLumi solutions

6.6.1 iLumi solutions Smart Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 iLumi solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 iLumi solutions Smart Bulb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 iLumi solutions Products Offered

6.7.5 iLumi solutions Recent Development

6.8 Feit Electric

6.8.1 Feit Electric Smart Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Feit Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Feit Electric Smart Bulb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Feit Electric Products Offered

6.8.5 Feit Electric Recent Development

6.9 Yeelight

6.9.1 Yeelight Smart Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Yeelight Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Yeelight Smart Bulb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Yeelight Products Offered

6.9.5 Yeelight Recent Development

6.10 TCP

6.10.1 TCP Smart Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 TCP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 TCP Smart Bulb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 TCP Products Offered

6.10.5 TCP Recent Development

6.11 Huawei

6.11.1 Huawei Smart Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Huawei Smart Bulb Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Huawei Smart Bulb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Huawei Products Offered

6.11.5 Huawei Recent Development

6.12 Revogi

6.12.1 Revogi Smart Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Revogi Smart Bulb Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Revogi Smart Bulb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Revogi Products Offered

6.12.5 Revogi Recent Development

7 Smart Bulb Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Smart Bulb Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Smart Bulb

7.4 Smart Bulb Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Smart Bulb Distributors List

8.3 Smart Bulb Customers

9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Smart Bulb Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Smart Bulb by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Smart Bulb by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Smart Bulb Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Smart Bulb by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Smart Bulb by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Smart Bulb Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Smart Bulb by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Smart Bulb by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Smart Bulb Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Smart Bulb Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Smart Bulb Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Smart Bulb Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Smart Bulb Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

