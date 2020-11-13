Distributed Solar PV Market Brief Analysis And Application, Growth By 2026| IKEA Solar, Lightsource Renewable Energy, SolarCity

The global Distributed Solar PV market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Distributed Solar PV market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Distributed Solar PV market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Distributed Solar PV market, such as IKEA Solar, Lightsource Renewable Energy, SolarCity, SunEdison, SunRun, Vivint Solar, Trina Solar, Yingli Green Energy, Canadian Solar, Jinko Solar They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Distributed Solar PV market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Distributed Solar PV market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Distributed Solar PV market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Distributed Solar PV industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Distributed Solar PV market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Distributed Solar PV market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Distributed Solar PV market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Distributed Solar PV market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Distributed Solar PV Market by Product: , Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic, Ground PV, Others

Global Distributed Solar PV Market by Application: Commercial Use, Home Use

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Distributed Solar PV market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Distributed Solar PV Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Distributed Solar PV market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Distributed Solar PV industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Distributed Solar PV market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Distributed Solar PV market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Distributed Solar PV market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Distributed Solar PV Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Distributed Solar PV Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Distributed Solar PV Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic

1.4.3 Ground PV

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Distributed Solar PV Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial Use

1.5.3 Home Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Distributed Solar PV Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Distributed Solar PV Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Distributed Solar PV Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Distributed Solar PV, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Distributed Solar PV Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Distributed Solar PV Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Distributed Solar PV Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Distributed Solar PV Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Distributed Solar PV Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Distributed Solar PV Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Distributed Solar PV Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Distributed Solar PV Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Distributed Solar PV Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Distributed Solar PV Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Distributed Solar PV Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Distributed Solar PV Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Distributed Solar PV Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Distributed Solar PV Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Distributed Solar PV Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Distributed Solar PV Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Distributed Solar PV Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Distributed Solar PV Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Distributed Solar PV Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Distributed Solar PV Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Distributed Solar PV Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Distributed Solar PV Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Distributed Solar PV Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Distributed Solar PV Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Distributed Solar PV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Distributed Solar PV Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Distributed Solar PV Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Distributed Solar PV Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Distributed Solar PV Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Distributed Solar PV Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Distributed Solar PV Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Distributed Solar PV Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Distributed Solar PV Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Distributed Solar PV Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Distributed Solar PV Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Distributed Solar PV Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Distributed Solar PV Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Distributed Solar PV Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Distributed Solar PV Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Distributed Solar PV Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Distributed Solar PV Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Distributed Solar PV Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Distributed Solar PV Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Distributed Solar PV Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Distributed Solar PV Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Distributed Solar PV Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Distributed Solar PV Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Distributed Solar PV Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Distributed Solar PV Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Distributed Solar PV Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Distributed Solar PV Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Distributed Solar PV Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Distributed Solar PV Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Distributed Solar PV Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Distributed Solar PV Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Distributed Solar PV Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Distributed Solar PV Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Distributed Solar PV Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Distributed Solar PV Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Distributed Solar PV Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Distributed Solar PV Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Distributed Solar PV Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Distributed Solar PV Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Distributed Solar PV Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Distributed Solar PV Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Distributed Solar PV Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Distributed Solar PV Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Distributed Solar PV Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Distributed Solar PV Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Distributed Solar PV Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Distributed Solar PV Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Distributed Solar PV Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Distributed Solar PV Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Distributed Solar PV Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Distributed Solar PV Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Distributed Solar PV Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Distributed Solar PV Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Distributed Solar PV Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Distributed Solar PV Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Distributed Solar PV Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Distributed Solar PV Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 IKEA Solar

12.1.1 IKEA Solar Corporation Information

12.1.2 IKEA Solar Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 IKEA Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 IKEA Solar Distributed Solar PV Products Offered

12.1.5 IKEA Solar Recent Development

12.2 Lightsource Renewable Energy

12.2.1 Lightsource Renewable Energy Corporation Information

12.2.2 Lightsource Renewable Energy Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Lightsource Renewable Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Lightsource Renewable Energy Distributed Solar PV Products Offered

12.2.5 Lightsource Renewable Energy Recent Development

12.3 SolarCity

12.3.1 SolarCity Corporation Information

12.3.2 SolarCity Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 SolarCity Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 SolarCity Distributed Solar PV Products Offered

12.3.5 SolarCity Recent Development

12.4 SunEdison

12.4.1 SunEdison Corporation Information

12.4.2 SunEdison Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 SunEdison Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 SunEdison Distributed Solar PV Products Offered

12.4.5 SunEdison Recent Development

12.5 SunRun

12.5.1 SunRun Corporation Information

12.5.2 SunRun Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 SunRun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 SunRun Distributed Solar PV Products Offered

12.5.5 SunRun Recent Development

12.6 Vivint Solar

12.6.1 Vivint Solar Corporation Information

12.6.2 Vivint Solar Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Vivint Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Vivint Solar Distributed Solar PV Products Offered

12.6.5 Vivint Solar Recent Development

12.7 Trina Solar

12.7.1 Trina Solar Corporation Information

12.7.2 Trina Solar Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Trina Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Trina Solar Distributed Solar PV Products Offered

12.7.5 Trina Solar Recent Development

12.8 Yingli Green Energy

12.8.1 Yingli Green Energy Corporation Information

12.8.2 Yingli Green Energy Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Yingli Green Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Yingli Green Energy Distributed Solar PV Products Offered

12.8.5 Yingli Green Energy Recent Development

12.9 Canadian Solar

12.9.1 Canadian Solar Corporation Information

12.9.2 Canadian Solar Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Canadian Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Canadian Solar Distributed Solar PV Products Offered

12.9.5 Canadian Solar Recent Development

12.10 Jinko Solar

12.10.1 Jinko Solar Corporation Information

12.10.2 Jinko Solar Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Jinko Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Jinko Solar Distributed Solar PV Products Offered

12.10.5 Jinko Solar Recent Development

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Distributed Solar PV Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Distributed Solar PV Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

