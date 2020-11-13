Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market Overview Industry Demand, Development And Growth Forecast Report 2026| NGK Group, Samsung SDI, NEC

The global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid market, such as NGK Group, Samsung SDI, NEC, Panasonic, MHI, Toshiba, S&C Electric, Beacon Power, CALMAC, Saft, Sumitomo Electric, EnSync, Eos Energy Storage, OutBack Power, Aggreko microgrid and storage solutions, BYD, CALB, ATL, Rongke Power, Shen-li High Tech They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.
The report predicts the size of the global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.
This publication includes key segmentations of the global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.
The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid market.
Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.
Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market by Product: , Flooded Lead Acid Battery, VRLA Lead Acid Battery, Lithium-ion Battery
Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market by Application: Household, Enterprise, Utility
The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.
Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market by Geography:
Methodology
Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.
As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.
For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.
Key questions answered in the report:
What is the growth potential of the Energy Storage battery for Microgrid market?
Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Energy Storage battery for Microgrid industry in the years to come?
What are the key challenges that the global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid market may face in the future?
Which are the leading companies in the global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid market?
Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid market?
Table Of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Flooded Lead Acid Battery
1.4.3 VRLA Lead Acid Battery
1.4.4 Lithium-ion Battery
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Household
1.5.3 Enterprise
1.5.4 Utility
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America
7.1 North America Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 NGK Group
12.1.1 NGK Group Corporation Information
12.1.2 NGK Group Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 NGK Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 NGK Group Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Products Offered
12.1.5 NGK Group Recent Development
12.2 Samsung SDI
12.2.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information
12.2.2 Samsung SDI Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Samsung SDI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Samsung SDI Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Products Offered
12.2.5 Samsung SDI Recent Development
12.3 NEC
12.3.1 NEC Corporation Information
12.3.2 NEC Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 NEC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 NEC Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Products Offered
12.3.5 NEC Recent Development
12.4 Panasonic
12.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
12.4.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Panasonic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Panasonic Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Products Offered
12.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development
12.5 MHI
12.5.1 MHI Corporation Information
12.5.2 MHI Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 MHI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 MHI Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Products Offered
12.5.5 MHI Recent Development
12.6 Toshiba
12.6.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
12.6.2 Toshiba Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Toshiba Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Toshiba Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Products Offered
12.6.5 Toshiba Recent Development
12.7 S&C Electric
12.7.1 S&C Electric Corporation Information
12.7.2 S&C Electric Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 S&C Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 S&C Electric Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Products Offered
12.7.5 S&C Electric Recent Development
12.8 Beacon Power
12.8.1 Beacon Power Corporation Information
12.8.2 Beacon Power Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Beacon Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Beacon Power Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Products Offered
12.8.5 Beacon Power Recent Development
12.9 CALMAC
12.9.1 CALMAC Corporation Information
12.9.2 CALMAC Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 CALMAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 CALMAC Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Products Offered
12.9.5 CALMAC Recent Development
12.10 Saft
12.10.1 Saft Corporation Information
12.10.2 Saft Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Saft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Saft Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Products Offered
12.10.5 Saft Recent Development
12.11 NGK Group
12.11.1 NGK Group Corporation Information
12.11.2 NGK Group Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 NGK Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 NGK Group Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Products Offered
12.11.5 NGK Group Recent Development
12.12 EnSync
12.12.1 EnSync Corporation Information
12.12.2 EnSync Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 EnSync Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 EnSync Products Offered
12.12.5 EnSync Recent Development
12.13 Eos Energy Storage
12.13.1 Eos Energy Storage Corporation Information
12.13.2 Eos Energy Storage Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Eos Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Eos Energy Storage Products Offered
12.13.5 Eos Energy Storage Recent Development
12.14 OutBack Power
12.14.1 OutBack Power Corporation Information
12.14.2 OutBack Power Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 OutBack Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 OutBack Power Products Offered
12.14.5 OutBack Power Recent Development
12.15 Aggreko microgrid and storage solutions
12.15.1 Aggreko microgrid and storage solutions Corporation Information
12.15.2 Aggreko microgrid and storage solutions Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Aggreko microgrid and storage solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Aggreko microgrid and storage solutions Products Offered
12.15.5 Aggreko microgrid and storage solutions Recent Development
12.16 BYD
12.16.1 BYD Corporation Information
12.16.2 BYD Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 BYD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 BYD Products Offered
12.16.5 BYD Recent Development
12.17 CALB
12.17.1 CALB Corporation Information
12.17.2 CALB Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 CALB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 CALB Products Offered
12.17.5 CALB Recent Development
12.18 ATL
12.18.1 ATL Corporation Information
12.18.2 ATL Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 ATL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 ATL Products Offered
12.18.5 ATL Recent Development
12.19 Rongke Power
12.19.1 Rongke Power Corporation Information
12.19.2 Rongke Power Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Rongke Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Rongke Power Products Offered
12.19.5 Rongke Power Recent Development
12.20 Shen-li High Tech
12.20.1 Shen-li High Tech Corporation Information
12.20.2 Shen-li High Tech Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Shen-li High Tech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Shen-li High Tech Products Offered
12.20.5 Shen-li High Tech Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Energy Storage battery for Microgrid Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
