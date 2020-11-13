Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Brief Analysis And Application, Growth By 2026| Jiangxi Fushine Pharmaceutical, Kelun, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group

The global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market, such as , Centrient Pharmaceuticals, Jiangxi Fushine Pharmaceutical, Kelun, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group, Changzhou RedSun, Jiangxi Huabang, LKPC, Huaxing Pharma, North China Pharmaceutical, Qilu Tianhe Pharma, Novartis (Sandoz Anti-Infectives), CSPC Zhongrun, United Laboratories, Sinopharm Weiqida Pharmaceutical Market They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market by Product: Penicillin G Potassium, Ampicillin, Piperacillin, Sulbactam Sodium, Tazobactam, Clavulanic Acid, Amoxicillin, The proportion of penicillin G potassium in 2019 is about 64.85%. Market

Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market by Application: , For Oral, For Injection, Penicillin active pharmaceutical ingredients is widely for oral and injection. The proportion of oral in 2019 is about 62.70%.

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Penicillin G Potassium

1.3.3 Ampicillin

1.3.4 Piperacillin

1.3.5 Sulbactam Sodium

1.3.6 Tazobactam

1.3.7 Clavulanic Acid

1.3.8 Amoxicillin

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 For Oral

1.4.3 For Injection

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Industry Trends

2.4.1 Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Top Trends

2.4.2 Market Drivers

2.4.3 Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Challenges 2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Players: Views for Future 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients as of 2019)

3.4 Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Centrient Pharmaceuticals

11.1.1 Centrient Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.1.2 Centrient Pharmaceuticals Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 Centrient Pharmaceuticals Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Centrient Pharmaceuticals Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products and Services

11.1.5 Centrient Pharmaceuticals SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Centrient Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments

11.2 Jiangxi Fushine Pharmaceutical

11.2.1 Jiangxi Fushine Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.2.2 Jiangxi Fushine Pharmaceutical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 Jiangxi Fushine Pharmaceutical Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Jiangxi Fushine Pharmaceutical Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products and Services

11.2.5 Jiangxi Fushine Pharmaceutical SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Jiangxi Fushine Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

11.3 Kelun

11.3.1 Kelun Corporation Information

11.3.2 Kelun Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 Kelun Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Kelun Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products and Services

11.3.5 Kelun SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Kelun Recent Developments

11.4 Harbin Pharmaceutical Group

11.4.1 Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Corporation Information

11.4.2 Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products and Services

11.4.5 Harbin Pharmaceutical Group SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Recent Developments

11.5 Changzhou RedSun

11.5.1 Changzhou RedSun Corporation Information

11.5.2 Changzhou RedSun Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.5.3 Changzhou RedSun Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Changzhou RedSun Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products and Services

11.5.5 Changzhou RedSun SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Changzhou RedSun Recent Developments

11.6 Jiangxi Huabang

11.6.1 Jiangxi Huabang Corporation Information

11.6.2 Jiangxi Huabang Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.6.3 Jiangxi Huabang Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Jiangxi Huabang Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products and Services

11.6.5 Jiangxi Huabang SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Jiangxi Huabang Recent Developments

11.7 LKPC

11.7.1 LKPC Corporation Information

11.7.2 LKPC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.7.3 LKPC Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 LKPC Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products and Services

11.7.5 LKPC SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 LKPC Recent Developments

11.8 Huaxing Pharma

11.8.1 Huaxing Pharma Corporation Information

11.8.2 Huaxing Pharma Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.8.3 Huaxing Pharma Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Huaxing Pharma Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products and Services

11.8.5 Huaxing Pharma SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Huaxing Pharma Recent Developments

11.9 North China Pharmaceutical

11.9.1 North China Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.9.2 North China Pharmaceutical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.9.3 North China Pharmaceutical Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 North China Pharmaceutical Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products and Services

11.9.5 North China Pharmaceutical SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 North China Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

11.10 Qilu Tianhe Pharma

11.10.1 Qilu Tianhe Pharma Corporation Information

11.10.2 Qilu Tianhe Pharma Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.10.3 Qilu Tianhe Pharma Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Qilu Tianhe Pharma Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products and Services

11.10.5 Qilu Tianhe Pharma SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Qilu Tianhe Pharma Recent Developments

11.11 Novartis (Sandoz Anti-Infectives)

11.11.1 Novartis (Sandoz Anti-Infectives) Corporation Information

11.11.2 Novartis (Sandoz Anti-Infectives) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.11.3 Novartis (Sandoz Anti-Infectives) Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Novartis (Sandoz Anti-Infectives) Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products and Services

11.11.5 Novartis (Sandoz Anti-Infectives) SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Novartis (Sandoz Anti-Infectives) Recent Developments

11.12 CSPC Zhongrun

11.12.1 CSPC Zhongrun Corporation Information

11.12.2 CSPC Zhongrun Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.12.3 CSPC Zhongrun Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 CSPC Zhongrun Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products and Services

11.12.5 CSPC Zhongrun SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 CSPC Zhongrun Recent Developments

11.13 United Laboratories

11.13.1 United Laboratories Corporation Information

11.13.2 United Laboratories Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.13.3 United Laboratories Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 United Laboratories Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products and Services

11.13.5 United Laboratories SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 United Laboratories Recent Developments

11.14 Sinopharm Weiqida Pharmaceutical

11.14.1 Sinopharm Weiqida Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.14.2 Sinopharm Weiqida Pharmaceutical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.14.3 Sinopharm Weiqida Pharmaceutical Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Sinopharm Weiqida Pharmaceutical Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products and Services

11.14.5 Sinopharm Weiqida Pharmaceutical SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Sinopharm Weiqida Pharmaceutical Recent Developments 12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Supply Chain Analysis 12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales Channels

12.2.2 Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Distributors

12.3 Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Customers 13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026) 13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Penicillin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

