Active Noise and Vibration Control System Market Size, Status Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2027

The active noise and vibration control system market was valued US$ 3,925.61 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 6,505.28 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2020–2027.

The global active noise and vibration control system market is showcasing an upward trend from the past couple of years and is anticipated to reflect a similar trend during the forecast period. The growth of the active noise and vibration control system market is majorly attributed to significant investments in advanced technologies in the aerospace, defense, railway, manufacturing, and energy & power industry. The active systems facilitates in reducing noise and vibration along with weight.

The use of smaller, lightweight components to reduce noise and vibrations in the cabin and cockpit is generating higher demand for active noise and vibration control systems. Accentuating attention toward the reduction of aircraft weight, and increasing demand of defense vehicle manufacturers for active noise and vibration control systems are among the factors fuelling the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of active systems in rail manufacturing is also fueling the active noise and vibration control system market growth.

The List of Companies – Active Noise and Vibration Control System Market: Honeywell International Inc., Fabreeka International Inc., Moog Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Faurecia Creo AB, Supashock Advanced Technologies, Trellborg AB, Hutchinson, Terma A/S, Vicoda GmbH

The aviation industry is maturing at a rapid rate over the years, recording a significant number of production and deliveries of aircraft (commercial and military) fleet (fixed wing and rotary wing). However, the aircraft manufacturers are heavily challenged on decreasing the overall weight of any aircraft. Therefore, the airframe manufacturers and component manufacturers are continuously seeking advanced technologies that are lighter in weight. Also, as a majority of commercial aircraft end users/owners are increasingly seeking fuel-efficient aircraft for better performance on long-haul flights, the demand for weight reduction continues to surge among the airframe manufacturers.

On the other hand, the military aircraft owners are seeking lightweight aircraft to facilitate the pilots to operate the aircraft for a longer period with higher fuel efficiency and maneuver easily. Thus, the demand for lightweight components is surging among the aircraft OEMs, commercial airliners, and military forces. The active noise and vibration control systems offer significant weight reduction capability as compared with its passive counterparts. This factor is increasing the interest among the end users to adopt the technology, and owing to this, the active noise and vibration control system market is gaining popularity at a prominent rate.

