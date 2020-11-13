Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Enterprise Media Gateways will register a 1.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 2370 million by 2023, from US$ 2110 million in 2017.

This report studies the Enterprise Media Gateways market. Enterprise media gateways are translation devices or services used to convert the digital media flow between telecom networks such as signaling system 7 (SS7) and public switched telephone network (PSTN). Multimedia communications are enabled by media gateways over various transport protocols such as Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM) and Internet Protocol (IP) across next-generation networks. As the media gateway is used for different types of networks, one of its major functions is conversion between different coding and transmission techniques. Media gateways are used for the conversion of voice and multimedia data in various enterprise applications. Enterprises use media gateways to extend the life of applications such as legacy time-division multiplexing (TDM) and private branch exchange (PBX) to introduce IP-based technologies. Media gateways help preserve existing line equipment in the enterprise.

United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Enterprise Media Gateways market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Enterprise Media Gateways in 2016.

In the industry, Huawei profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Cisco Systems and Avaya ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 23.92%, 18.63% and 16.55% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Enterprise Media Gateways, including Small enterprise, Medium enterprise and large enterprise. And Medium enterprise is the main type for Enterprise Media Gateways, and the Medium enterprise reached a sales value of approximately 922.84 M USD in 2016, with 44.75% of global sales volume.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Enterprise Media Gateways market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Small-sized Enterprise

Medium-sized Enterprise

Segmentation by application:

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Government Sector

Media and Entertainment

Banking and Insurance

Other Applications

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Avaya, Inc.

Ribbon Communications

Matrix Comsec

Grandstream Networks, Inc.

AudioCodes Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Dialogic Corporation

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

ADTRAN, Inc.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Enterprise Media Gateways market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Enterprise Media Gateways market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Enterprise Media Gateways players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Enterprise Media Gateways with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Enterprise Media Gateways submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Enterprise Media Gateways Segment by Type

2.2.1 Small-sized Enterprise

2.2.2 Medium-sized Enterprise

2.2.3 Large-sized Enterprise

2.3 Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Enterprise Media Gateways Segment by Application

2.4.1 Telecom and IT

2.4.2 Healthcare

2.4.3 Government Sector

2.4.4 Media and Entertainment

2.4.5 Banking and Insurance

2.4.6 Other Applications

2.5 Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Enterprise Media Gateways by Players

3.1 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Enterprise Media Gateways by Regions

4.1 Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Enterprise Media Gateways by Countries

7.2 Europe Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Media Gateways by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market Forecast

10.1 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Enterprise Media Gateways Product Offered

11.1.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. News

11.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Enterprise Media Gateways Product Offered

11.2.3 Cisco Systems, Inc. Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. News

11.3 Avaya, Inc.

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Enterprise Media Gateways Product Offered

11.3.3 Avaya, Inc. Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Avaya, Inc. News

11.4 Ribbon Communications

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Enterprise Media Gateways Product Offered

11.4.3 Ribbon Communications Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Ribbon Communications News

11.5 Matrix Comsec

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Enterprise Media Gateways Product Offered

11.5.3 Matrix Comsec Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Matrix Comsec News

11.6 Grandstream Networks, Inc.

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Enterprise Media Gateways Product Offered

11.6.3 Grandstream Networks, Inc. Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Grandstream Networks, Inc. News

11.7 AudioCodes Ltd.

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Enterprise Media Gateways Product Offered

11.7.3 AudioCodes Ltd. Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 AudioCodes Ltd. News

11.8 ZTE Corporation

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Enterprise Media Gateways Product Offered

11.8.3 ZTE Corporation Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 ZTE Corporation News

11.9 Dialogic Corporation

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Enterprise Media Gateways Product Offered

11.9.3 Dialogic Corporation Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Dialogic Corporation News

11.10 Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Enterprise Media Gateways Product Offered

11.10.3 Alcatel-Lucent S.A. Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Alcatel-Lucent S.A. News

11.11 ADTRAN, Inc.

11.12 Sangoma Technologies Corporation

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

